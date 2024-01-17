Jump to content

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra

Pre-order deals include free double storage and a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Steve Hogarty
Wednesday 17 January 2024 18:02
The phones get thinner bezels, a flat display, and a raft of new AI-powered photo-editing and writing features

(The Independent/Samsung)

Samsung has officially announced the new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra phones at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event today (17 January).

The Galaxy S24 series is now available to pre-order, ahead of an official release date of 31 January. The three new smartphones start from £799, £999 and £1,249, respectively – that actually makes the base models a little cheaper than last year’s Galaxy S23 devices.

Anyone who pre-orders before 31 January will also get double the storage for free, meaning you can upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, or from 512GB to 1TB, at no extra cost. Samsung is also throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 6, worth £289, with every pre-order made before 25 January.

Pre-order the Galaxy S24 now

Below you’ll find our early impressions of the devices. Our full review will arrive soon.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs

Trying to wrap your head around the differences between the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra? Here are the official specifications from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung GalaxyS24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra

Display

6.2in FHD+, 120Hz

6.7in FHD+, 120Hz

6.8in QHD+, 120Hz

Dimensions

70.6mm x 147mm x 7.6mm

75.9mm x 158.5mm x 7.7mm

79mm x 162.3mm x 8.6mm

Weight

128g

197g

233g

Selfie camera

12MP

12MP

12MP

Ultra-wide camera

12MP

12MP

12MP

Wide camera

50MP

50MP

200MP

Telephoto

10MP

10MP

50MP + 10MP

Optical zoom

3x

3x

5x and 3x

Memory

8GB

12GB

12GB

Storage

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

256GB, 512GB

256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Battery

4,000mAh

4,900mAh

5,000mAh

S-Pen stylus

No

No

Yes

Samsung Galaxy S24 early review

From left to right: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and S24

(Samsung)

On top of the usual spec upgrades, the headline improvement to this year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 series is a range of new artificial intelligence-powered features. Advanced photo editing tools enable users to move or erase people and objects, by using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to fill in gaps, and to instantly remaster photos with additional detail, depth of focus effects and more.

The design of the phones remains roughly the same for 2024, but the S24 Ultra gets a refresh with a new flat display, thinner bezels, a satin matte finish and a stylish titanium frame.

The design of the phones remains roughly the same for 2024

(Samsung)

All three phones will run at a smooth scrolling 120Hz again this year, but now the baseline S24 and S24 Plus can drop down to a 1Hz refresh rate – previously something only the Ultra could do – meaning improvements to battery life and power efficiency.

The camera on the Ultra benefits from a larger sensor, which offsets the reduced optical zoom range. The camera software is where the real improvements can be found, with Samsung using its new AI smarts to produce richer and more detailed photography.

The baseline Samsung Galaxy S24 in cobalt violet, amber yellow, marble grey and onyx black

(Samsung)

Better night sight processing means videos look more vivid and crisper in low light conditions and when zoomed in, while AI features such as ‘erase reflections’ and ‘erase shadows’ promise more professional photography results at the push of a button.

Samsung is also bringing its AI to bear on transcription and notetaking. Audio recorded at meetings can discern between dozens of different speakers and the resulting minutes can be automatically formatted into headers and bullet points, or summarised by Samsung’s on-board AI, for easy reference.

The S24 series also introduces ‘live translate’ – a feature embedded into the phone app that can translate between 13 different languages in real-time, between two callers.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus in jade green

(Samsung)

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 now

Samsung Galaxy S24 release date and price

The Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra all launch in stores and online on 31 January, with pre-orders available from 17 January.

The S24 and S24 Plus are available in onyx black, marble grey, cobalt violet and amber yellow. The S24 Ultra is available in titanium grey, titanium black and titanium yellow. Additional colours are available exclusively from Samsung’s online store.

Here’s a full breakdown of the pricing of the new S24 series, with the double storage pre-order bonus included.

