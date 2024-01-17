The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra
Pre-order deals include free double storage and a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung has officially announced the new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra phones at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event today (17 January).
The Galaxy S24 series is now available to pre-order, ahead of an official release date of 31 January. The three new smartphones start from £799, £999 and £1,249, respectively – that actually makes the base models a little cheaper than last year’s Galaxy S23 devices.
Anyone who pre-orders before 31 January will also get double the storage for free, meaning you can upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, or from 512GB to 1TB, at no extra cost. Samsung is also throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 6, worth £289, with every pre-order made before 25 January.
Below you’ll find our early impressions of the devices. Our full review will arrive soon.
Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24 specs
Trying to wrap your head around the differences between the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra? Here are the official specifications from Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung GalaxyS24 Plus
Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra
Display
6.2in FHD+, 120Hz
6.7in FHD+, 120Hz
6.8in QHD+, 120Hz
Dimensions
70.6mm x 147mm x 7.6mm
75.9mm x 158.5mm x 7.7mm
79mm x 162.3mm x 8.6mm
Weight
128g
197g
233g
Selfie camera
12MP
12MP
12MP
Ultra-wide camera
12MP
12MP
12MP
Wide camera
50MP
50MP
200MP
Telephoto
10MP
10MP
50MP + 10MP
Optical zoom
3x
3x
5x and 3x
Memory
8GB
12GB
12GB
Storage
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
256GB, 512GB
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery
4,000mAh
4,900mAh
5,000mAh
S-Pen stylus
No
No
Yes
Samsung Galaxy S24 early review
On top of the usual spec upgrades, the headline improvement to this year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 series is a range of new artificial intelligence-powered features. Advanced photo editing tools enable users to move or erase people and objects, by using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to fill in gaps, and to instantly remaster photos with additional detail, depth of focus effects and more.
The design of the phones remains roughly the same for 2024, but the S24 Ultra gets a refresh with a new flat display, thinner bezels, a satin matte finish and a stylish titanium frame.
All three phones will run at a smooth scrolling 120Hz again this year, but now the baseline S24 and S24 Plus can drop down to a 1Hz refresh rate – previously something only the Ultra could do – meaning improvements to battery life and power efficiency.
The camera on the Ultra benefits from a larger sensor, which offsets the reduced optical zoom range. The camera software is where the real improvements can be found, with Samsung using its new AI smarts to produce richer and more detailed photography.
Better night sight processing means videos look more vivid and crisper in low light conditions and when zoomed in, while AI features such as ‘erase reflections’ and ‘erase shadows’ promise more professional photography results at the push of a button.
Samsung is also bringing its AI to bear on transcription and notetaking. Audio recorded at meetings can discern between dozens of different speakers and the resulting minutes can be automatically formatted into headers and bullet points, or summarised by Samsung’s on-board AI, for easy reference.
The S24 series also introduces ‘live translate’ – a feature embedded into the phone app that can translate between 13 different languages in real-time, between two callers.
Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 now
Samsung Galaxy S24 release date and price
The Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra all launch in stores and online on 31 January, with pre-orders available from 17 January.
The S24 and S24 Plus are available in onyx black, marble grey, cobalt violet and amber yellow. The S24 Ultra is available in titanium grey, titanium black and titanium yellow. Additional colours are available exclusively from Samsung’s online store.
Here’s a full breakdown of the pricing of the new S24 series, with the double storage pre-order bonus included.
- Galaxy S24: £799, Samsung.com
- Galaxy S24 Plus: £999, Samsung.com
- Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB): £1,249, Samsung.com
- Galaxy S24 Ultra (1TB): £1,349, Samsung.com
