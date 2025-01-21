Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 – live: What to expect
The tech giant will launch the S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra at its launch event in San Jose tomorrow
In less than 24 hours, Samsung will, at long last, take to the stage to unveil its latest series of smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose. California, showing off the successor to 2024’s best Android phone – the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
While the tech giant has remained tight-lipped about what to expect, leaks about the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra have been landing almost daily in recent weeks. The S25 Ultra is predicted to have a new design with more rounded corners, boast an ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a bigger 6.9in display and a new 50MP ultra-wide camera. Plus, Samsung is going hard on artificial intelligence (aren’t they all?).
We might even get a surprise announcement in the form of an all-new S25 Slim, which could launch in the summer. As Samsung gears up for Unpacked, we’re rounding up all the latest news and rumours. Stay tuned.
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung’s YouTube channel, beginning at 6pm GMT. We’ll be here with all the highlights, but you can also watch it by clicking the play button below.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked kicks off tomorrow evening
Hello!
The Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra are just a few hours away from being unveiled. Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is kicking off soon, and we’ll be here to bring you every update as it happens. The event takes place tomorrow (22 January) at 6pm GMT, and from the video invitation, it looks like it’s going to be an AI-heavy affair.
From the biggest leaks and rumours to the latest news, we’ll be following the action live right on this page.