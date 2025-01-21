We might even get a surprise announcement in the form of an all-new S25 Slim, which could launch in the summer ( The Independent )

In less than 24 hours, Samsung will, at long last, take to the stage to unveil its latest series of smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose. California, showing off the successor to 2024’s best Android phone – the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While the tech giant has remained tight-lipped about what to expect, leaks about the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra have been landing almost daily in recent weeks. The S25 Ultra is predicted to have a new design with more rounded corners, boast an ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a bigger 6.9in display and a new 50MP ultra-wide camera. Plus, Samsung is going hard on artificial intelligence (aren’t they all?).

We might even get a surprise announcement in the form of an all-new S25 Slim, which could launch in the summer. As Samsung gears up for Unpacked, we’re rounding up all the latest news and rumours. Stay tuned.