ReMarkable 2 vs Kindle scribe: Our tech expert’s review and verdict

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Digital notepads such as the reMarkable 2 and Amazon Kindle Scribe aren’t just typical tablets. They’re a product into their own, benefitting from matte, textured e-ink displays instead of backlit LCD screens. This provides a glare-free writing experience on a surface that closely mimics the feel of real paper, rather than smooth glass.

Although these digital notepads share a lot of the same screen technology, they’re actually made with different users in mind. While it can store books and PDFs, the reMarkable 2 actually centres on the note-taking experience. Prone to distractions? This device will keep these at bay, and is specifically designed to replace a traditional, paper notebook. The Kindle Scribe, meanwhile, is an Amazon ereader that also benefits from comprehensive note-taking features.

For note-taking, the reMarkable 2’s included marker stylus (opt for the marker plus for a handy “eraser”, which lets you rub the end of the stylus on the display to erase mistakes) glides across the display with just the right amount of friction, registering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, for natural-looking strokes. Meanwhile, the Kindle Scribe is ideal for adding notes and annotations to books, making it an appealing piece of tech for students, or if you’re a reader who loves to add notes in the margins.

But can these gadgets actually be any more convenient than simply writing on paper with a 99p biro? If you’re a prolific notetaker, regularly share your workings, and are particularly prone to losing your notes, the tablets come into their own. To see how the reMarkable 2 compares against the Kindle Scribe, I put both devices to the test – keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.

Read more: The best ereaders, tested by a tech critic

How I tested

I used each device as my primary ereader during the testing process ( The Independent/Steve Hogarty )

I used each tablet for copious note-taking during meetings and presentations, at the office, at home and when travelling to conferences. I sign a lot of contracts as part of my work, so the ease with which I could transfer PDFs to the notepad for signing was an important feature. I also used each device as my primary ereader, swapping out my current Kindle Paperwhite in favour of the bigger displays. You can find out more about my testing criteria at the end of this article.

Read more: The best tablets, reviewed by tech experts