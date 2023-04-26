Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Spotify is one of the biggest music-streaming services in the world. On Tuesday, the company revealed that it had surpassed the 500 million user mark for the first time, securing its status as the leader in the music streaming service wars. But could that be about to change?

Though it’s home to over 100 million tracks and 5 million podcast titles, it could be about to increase its Spotify Premium prices for the second time in two years. “I think we are ready to raise prices, I think we have the ability to do that,” said Spotify’s chief executive Daniel Ek in an earnings call. “But it really comes down to those negotiations [with major music industry stakeholders].”

Despite Spotify's price increase in 2021, it remains one of the most affordable music streaming services around. But some competitors are starting to one-up the service by offering additional features, such as lossless audio and spatial audio, which are not currently available on Spotify.

An individual Spotify Premium membership currently costs £9.99, a Spotify Premium Family membership costs £16.99, and a student membership costs £5.99, while a Premium Duo subscription costs £13.99.

Ek hasn’t stated when a price hike could come into effect, but it’s the first time the head honcho has publicly said that he’s ready to do so. If you’ve already started looking elsewhere and want to cancel your Spotify Premium membership, we’ve rounded up the best, and sometimes cheaper, Spotify alternatives to subscribe to right now.

Cheaper Spotify alternatives 2023

Amazon Music Unlimited: From £8.99 per month, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Individual plan : £8.99 to £10.99 a month

: £8.99 to £10.99 a month Student plan : £5.99 per month

: £5.99 per month Family plan : £16.99 per month (up to six members)

: £16.99 per month (up to six members) Free trial? A three-month free trial for new users and three-months free with the purchase of an eligible Amazon product

Amazon Music Unlimited is the retail giant’s premium music streaming service tier. With a subscription you can listen to over 100 million songs ad-free, offline and with unlimited skips. You also get access to Amazon Music’s HD CD-quality tracks, lossless hi-res tracks and spatial audio.

At the start of the year, Amazon hiked the price of its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service, making an individual membership (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk) more expensive than Spotify’s individual plan. But, and this is a big but, its individual subscription is still cheaper than Spotify’s if you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime (£8.99, Amazon.co.uk).

If you’re a Prime member already, you have free access to all of Amazon Music’s catalogue, but you can only listen in shuffle mode and usually have to pick songs from Amazon’s all-access music playlists. If you own a Fire TV stick or an Amazon Echo smart speaker, such as the Echo Dot (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk) or Echo Show (£74.99, Amazon.co.uk), there is also a single-device subscription available for £4.99 a month.

Right now, the company is running a limited-time deal, where you get Amazon Music Unlimited free for three months without having to pay a single penny.

Get Amazon Music Unlimited now

YouTube Music Premium: From £9.99 per month, Youtube.com

(YouTube )

Individual plan : £9.99 per month

: £9.99 per month Student plan : £4.99 per month

: £4.99 per month Family plan : £14.99 per month (up to six members)

: £14.99 per month (up to six members) Free trial? A one-month free trial is offered with a paid subscription

Strip out all the cat videos, low-res vlogs and memes, but keep all the songs, albums, remixes, live performances and music videos, then throw in some recommended playlists. That’s YouTube Music Premium in a nutshell.

If you subscribe to the service, you’ll be able to play music in the background whenever your phone’s screen is locked or you’re using a different app. It also removes the ads, and enables offline play.

An individual plan to YouTube Music Premium costs the same as an individual subscription to Spotify, but both student and family memberships are cheaper than both of Spotify’s tiers.

Get YouTube Music Premium now

Tidal: From £9.99 per month, Tidal.com

(Tidal )

Individual plan : £9.99 per month or £19.99 per month for Tidal Hi-Fi Plus

: £9.99 per month or £19.99 per month for Tidal Hi-Fi Plus Student plan : £4.99 per month or £9.99 for Tidal Hi-Fi Plus

: £4.99 per month or £9.99 for Tidal Hi-Fi Plus Family plan : £14.99 per month or £29.99 per month for Tidal Hi-Fi Plus (up to six members)

: £14.99 per month or £29.99 per month for Tidal Hi-Fi Plus (up to six members) Free trial? A one-month free trial for new subscribers

Tidal sets itself apart as the streaming service with high-fidelity sound. It is the brainchild of the rapper Jay-Z and features exclusive tracks from the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West. It bills itself as offering lossless music that sounds the way the artists intended it, and it pays artists one of the best fees per play.

The streaming service features over 100 million tracks, exclusive releases, interviews and music videos. There are two subscription tiers, but they both come with ad-free listening, offline playback and unrestricted downloads.

With a standard membership, you can enjoy the library of 60 million songs in hi-fi audio for the same price as a standard Spotify subscription. However, the more expensive HiFi Plus subscription doubles the price. If you’re an audiophile, you’ll appreciate the extras that the Plus tier provides including Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) studio-level audio, Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality Audio and hi-fi, as well as expert-curated playlists and support for smart speakers.

Get Tidal now

Apple Music: From £10.99 per month, Apple.com

(Apple )

Individual plan : £10.99 per month

: £10.99 per month Student plan : £5.99 per month (with the first six months free) and a free subscription to Apple TV+

: £5.99 per month (with the first six months free) and a free subscription to Apple TV+ Family plan : £16.99 per month (up to six members)

: £16.99 per month (up to six members) Free trial? A one-month free trial is available for new members and six-months free with the purchase of an eligible device

Apple Music is, unsurprisingly, Apple’s ad-free music streaming service. It has over 100 million tracks, over 30,000 curated playlists, live radio and original shows, concerts and exclusives. It’s entire catalogue can be listened to in lossless hi-res audio and spatial audio can be enabled on its tracks. You can download up to 100,000 songs to play offline, and you also get access to Apple Music Classical – the new classical-only service – as well as Apple Music Sing, which is Apple’s karaoke mode.

At the end of last year, Apple increased the price of its subscription with an individual membership now costing more than a Spotify individual membership, though the student and family tiers cost the same. It’s good to note that you do get lossless hi-res audio and spatial audio with Apple Music, and students get a subscription to Apple TV+ for free.

Apple Music also has a voice subscription tier which is designed to only play music with Siri, making it ideal for HomePod owners and it costs £4.99. There is, of course, the Apple One subscription, which gives you up to six Apple subscriptions for one lower monthly price, including up to 2TB of iCloud+ storage and access to Apple Music.

Get Apple Music now

Deezer Premium: From £11.99 per month, Deezer.com

(Deezer)

Individual plan : £11.99 per month

: £11.99 per month Student plan : £5.99 per month

: £5.99 per month Family plan : £17.99 per month (up to six members)

: £17.99 per month (up to six members) Free trial? A three-month free trial for new users

In an alternate reality, Deezer could have been the Spotify of today, having launched a year before the Swedish company and featuring the same rich library of music and features. Deezer is free if you’re prepared to put up with the ads, but the good stuff is all in its premium tier.

It has over 90 million tracks, and Deezer Premium gets rid of the ads, adds offline listening and high-fidelity FLAC audio, which Spotify lacks. As well as music, there are podcasts and radio stations, personalised recommendations and a Shazam-style SongCatcher feature to help identify tracks around you. Deezer also works on smartwatches, smart speakers and car audio systems.

It does cost significantly more than Spotify, however, with its £11.99 price tag for the individual tier and £17.99 for the premium tier. The student tier costs the same though.

Get Deezer now

(SoundCloud )

SoundCloud Go plan : £5.99 per month

: £5.99 per month SoundCloud Go+ plan: £9.99 per month

£9.99 per month Student plan: £4.99 per month

£4.99 per month Free trial? A 30-day free trial with the paid subscription

Underground music fans will be very familiar with the music distribution platform SoundCloud. Launched in 2007, SoundCloud is a music streaming service for music producers, independent up and coming artists, podcast producers and their listeners, hoping to discover new music. It also has a giant library of 180 million tracks, mostly uploaded directly by artists.

There are two premium SoundCloud tiers. SoundCloud Go costs £5.99 per month – it gets rid of all the ads and you get unlimited offline downloads. However, Go+ costs £9.99 per month and gets you access to SoundCloud’s entire library, as well as higher-quality audio.

While it doesn’t have a family plan, there is a student plan for £4.99 per month. And the Go+ plan also lets you listen on up to three devices at once.

Get SoundCloud Go+ now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Apple and other tech offers, try the links below:

For more content, why not read our guide to the best TV streaming services you need to know