Nineties and noughties TV series Sex and the City (SATC) charted the relationships of four stylish friends as they navigated New York’s dating scene. Throw in career moments, cult classic fashion and friendship curveballs as recurring themes, and a generation-shaping show was born. Two films followed – which received a mixed response – with the general consensus being that it was during the TV episodes that Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha’s magic reigned supreme.

So, loyal fans were thrilled to hear about a 10-episode SATC sequel series, And Just Like That. The show premiered in December 2021, running through to its final episode of the series in February 2022. Although fabulous key character Samantha was notably missing from the core line-up, viewers saw the return of popular players, including Mr Big, Steve, Harry and Stanford.

For those who haven’t watched it, there are a fair few twists and turns involved, plus the addition of new characters Che, Seema, Lisa and Nya. And with a very intriguing photo being shared on Instagram over the weekend, audiences are now keen to know more about the next instalment. The post in question featured a picture of Carrie and her previous love interest Aidan walking down the street holding hands. More than a million people liked the Insta post, and this potential coupling has also caused a fair bit of controversy, suitably whetting our appetites for season two.

Whether you still need to catch up on And Just Like That or fancy a refresh before the next season, we’ve got all the info about how to watch it here in the UK.

Read on for all you need to know about where to find And Just Like That season one, as well as what we’ve found out about the impending launch of season two.

Where to watch ‘And Just Like That’ in the UK

All 10 episodes of And Just Like That season one are available to watch on Sky Comedy, Now TV and Amazon Prime Video.

If you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, Prime TV is included at no extra cost but you do have to pay extra for certain shows, including And Just Like That. You can sign up for the subscription service, with the price usually starting from £8.99 per month – but there’s currently a free trial available. After this, each episode is available to download on Amazon for £1.89 in SD or £2.49 in HD. The whole season costs £17.99 to download, and that covers both SD and HD options.

To view on a phone, computer or tablet, just download the Prime TV app. Most smart TVs have the app installed as standard now, which you can then sign in to. Or you can add a plug-in streaming device to access it.

Will there be a second series of ‘And Just Like That’?

Yes, it was announced in March 2022 that a second series of And Just Like That had been commissioned. Sarah Jessica Parker then shared a picture of her script in September, suggesting filming for the new series would start soon, and prompting followers to celebrate in the comments section.

Viewers have been keeping a keen eye out for more information, and there are several behind-the-scenes photos to spot on social media.

When will ‘And Just like That’ season two come out?

The launch date for And Just Like That has yet to be announced, although filming did begin in October last year, so it’s now well underway. A couple of snippets have been teased on social media since, including the most recent jaw-dropping image of Carrie and Aidan. The question is – will they or won’t they?

As soon as we find out more about season two’s premiere, we’ll bring you the news right here.

Watch And Just Like That on Amazon Prime Video now

