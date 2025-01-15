Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From the BBC’s Boyband Forever documentary last year to Robbie Williams’ divisive biopic Better Man (he is played by a CGI monkey, naturally), there’s been a growing sense of nostalgia for Nineties boyband culture.

Now, a new show detailing the rise to fame of Irish group Boyzone has been announced. Set to air on Sky Documentaries, the three-part series delves behind the scenes of one of the biggest boybands of the era.

In the trailer, members of the band – Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham – open up about about the highs and lows of fame, with their former manager Louis Walsh (now estranged from the band) giving his perspective on their time in the spotlight.

The documentary will also explore how late singer Stephen Gately was forced to come out as gay after a crew member threatened to sell details of his sexuality to the media, while also touching on his death in 2009 at the age of 33.

Formed in 1993 by talent manager Walsh after auditioning more than 300 men across Ireland, the band shot to fame after the release of their debut single in 1994, a cover of the Four Seasons’ Working My Way Back To You. Boyzone split in 2000 but reformed in 2007, with the documentary revealing the truth behind their initial split.

From its release date to how to watch, here’s everything you need to know about Boyzone: No Matter What.

How to watch ‘Boyzone: No Matter What’ in the UK on Sky

Sky Documentaries will begin showing episodes of Boyzone: No Matter What on Sunday 2 February. That means Sky TV subscribers can watch without having to sign up for any extras.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box (£26 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package plus some bonus subscriptions like Netflix and Discovery+. Sky Stream doesn’t need a satellite dish and is the cheapest and easiest way to get Sky TV, giving you access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Showcase and Sky Max, as well as on-demand content.

You can watch the Boyzone documentary for free when you sign up for a free trial of Sky Stream, the broadcaster’s fully digital alternative to its traditional satellite service.

How to watch ‘Boyzone: No Matter What’ in the UK on Now

If you don’t have a Sky package but want to watch Boyzone, you can subscribe to Now’s entertainment pass. The pay-monthly plan gives you access to loads of other HBO shows too, like The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

You’ll also be able to watch Peacock, MTV and more. Now costs £9.99 (or £6.99 if you sign up for six months) and there’s a seven-day free trial. There’s also the choice of movie and sports packages.

