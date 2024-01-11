Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Not only is Apple TV+ home to award-winning original TV programmes, such as The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, it is now confidently moving into the film space by streaming juggernaut films such as Martin Scorsese’s most recent triumph: Killers of the Flower Moon.

Scorsese has been vocal about the importance of the cinematic experience being a vital part of filmmaking. However, with his previous film, The Irishman, making its debut on Netflix, and now his most recent work being an Apple TV+ exclusive, it’s safe to say the film director is comfortable with the public enjoying his masterpieces in the comfort of their own homes.

Killers of the Flower Moon has been at the forefront of many a cinephile’s mind, with the film making $44m at the box office during its opening weekend in October 2023. This haunting tale of thievery in all its forms is set on Native American oil land in 1920s Oaklahoma. The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave the film five stars, saying: “In this quietly apocalyptic retelling of history, white America’s destruction will not end at its own borders – eventually, it will consume itself, too.”

Whether you’re a film buff or curious to learn more about the real events at the centre of the film, Killers of the Flower Moon is a great choice for a Saturday night spent on the sofa. Here’s everything you need to know about the film, including how to watch it for free.

How to watch ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in the UK

You can watch the thrilling epic exclusively on Apple TV+ in the UK, just in time to root for it at the Oscars in March.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month, but new viewers can try Apple TV+ for free for seven days.

What is ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ about?

The film is based on harrowing real-life events that occurred in the late 1800s and early 1900s in Fairfax, Oklahoma. In 1894, oil was discovered on land that belonged to the Native American Osage Nation, making them the richest people on Earth, but it wasn’t long before scavengers arrived in town.

What followed was a string of unsolved murders, in which Osage people were killed in all manner of ways, meaning the white co-conspirators in their deaths, who also happened to be their recent spouses, inherited their wealth. Scorsese’s tale centres around Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), who arrives to do just that, under the instruction of his uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro). Burkhart marries Molly Kyle (Lily Gladstone), a wealthy Osage woman, and great tragedy ensues. A long story of greed, resentment and violence shines a light on an example of American history often ignored.

When is ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ avaliable to watch on Apple TV+?

Thanks to Apple Studios helping to finance and produce the film, it is getting an exclusive streaming launch on Apple TV+ on Friday, 12 January.

Is ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ based on a book?

The film was adapted from David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. In the book, there is more of a focus on FBI agent Tom White, who uncovered the murders, while Scorsese made the decision to focus on Ernest and Molly in the film. Scorsese also adapted the prologue from Osage writer Charles H Red Corn’s A Pipe for February.

