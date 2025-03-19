When does The Last of Us season 2 start? Here’s everything to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Few video game adaptations have managed to break the curse, but The Last of Us did just that when its first season premiered in 2023. Rather than falling into the usual pitfalls of shallow storytelling and clumsy pacing, HBO’s adaptation captured the hearts of critics, general viewers and fans alike.

The first season garnered 24 Emmy nominations and won eight awards, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Nick Offerman. Now, the post-apocalyptic series is almost back for its highly anticipated second season, with Kaitlyn Dever joining the cast as Abby.

Premiering next month, the seven-episode season will see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie, and will adapt at least a portion of The Last of Us Part II.

In the latest trailer, released on 8 March, tensions grow between Ellie and Joel, and we also get a first-look at Abby, as well as a glimpse at the militant Washington Liberation Front and the cult-like Seraphites. Here’s everything we know about The Last of Us season 2, including where and when you’ll be able to watch it in the UK.

When does ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 come out?

It’s official: The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on Sunday 13 April 2025 in the US. In the UK, it will debut on Monday 14 April.

While a simultaneous broadcast hasn’t been confirmed, season 1 aired live on Sky Atlantic and NOW at 2am alongside its HBO release, so season 2 may follow a similar schedule. If you’re not keen on staying up late, you should be able to watch it on catch up, and a prime-time repeat is also expected later that evening.

What is ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 about?

The Last of Us season 2 will follow the events of the second game in the franchise, but it won’t cover all of it. In fact, the TV adaptation of The Last of Us: Part II will stretch out over multiple seasons – which makes sense given the game’s scope. “We don’t think that we’re going to be able to tell the story even within two seasons [2 and 3] because we’re taking our time and go down interesting pathways which we did a little bit in season 1 too,” Craig Mazin told Deadline last year. “We feel like it’s almost assuredly going to be the case that — as long as people keep watching and we can keep making more television — season 3 will be significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require season 4”.

The official synopsis for The Last of Us season 2 states: “After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind”. The teaser trailer doesn’t reveal too much, but it looks like, as with season 1, it’s sticking fairly close to the source material.

Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the game’s creator, say they’ve found a natural ending point to break the game up into multiple seasons. While we won’t go into detail (no game spoilers here), some fans speculate that season 2 will end at the theatre, with Ellie coming face to face with Abby.

In the full-length trailer for The Last of Us season 2, we get a proper look at some major new characters in action. Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby is seen fighting off infected and standing among the Washington Liberation Front. Isabela Merced’s Dina – Ellie’s love interest – is introduced; Young Mazino’s Jesse appears in some scenes and Jeffrey Wright’s Isaac is shown leading the WLF. Catherine O’Hara also makes a brief appearance, but her role remains a mystery, though she’s likely a new character made for the show.

How to catch up on ‘The Last of Us’ season 1 in the UK

The Last of Us is available to stream on Sky and Now TV here in the UK. If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get yourself a Sky Stream box (£15 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a free subscription to Netflix’s standard plan with ads, as well as a free subscription to Discovery+ (the home of Eurosport).

If you don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch The Last of Us, you can stream it on the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV). You’ll need an entertainment membership to watch the show (£9.99 per month, Nowtv.com).

You can also buy the entire season 1 boxset on Apple TV+ (£21.99, Apple.com) and Amazon Prime Video (£21.99, Amazon.co.uk).

