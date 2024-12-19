Molly-Mae breaks silence on Tommy Fury split in tell-all documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

From her shock break-up with Tommy Fury to the launch of her debut fashion brand, influencer Molly Mae Hague has dominated headlines over the last couple of months. Now, she’s showing her side of the story in a new tell-all TV series.

Molly Mae rose to fame in 2019 when she appeared on Love Island, where she met her former partner and boxer, Tommy. Despite coming second place in the show, they went on to be one of the most talked-about couples in the UK. Following the birth of their child, Bambi, in 2023, the couple became engaged soon after in Ibiza.

Announcing their sudden split earlier this year, rumours circulated that Fury cheated on Hague, which he failed to address in his memoir, My Life As a Fury. With neither of them sharing the explicit reason for their breakup, Hague’s new documentary series could lift the lid on their split.

The series also takes us behind the scenes of Molly Mae’s long-awaited debut fashion brand, Maebe. Infused with the influencer’s signature minimalist style, the first capsule sold out within hours of launching earlier this year.

In the trailer, Molly Mae promises the show goes “behind the lens” and “the heartbreak”, with clips revealing her in tears following her split with Tommy. From its release date to the full trailer, here’s everything you need to know about Molly Mae’s new show Behind It All.

Watch the ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’ trailer now

How to watch ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’ in the UK

The first three episodes of Molly Mae: Behind It All will air on Amazon Prime Video on 17 January, with the remaining three dropping in spring 2025.

If you’re keen to watch the season in full, we’d recommend signing up to Amazon Prime, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out at £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus.

If you’re a new subscriber or haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the past 12 months, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. Keep in mind that Molly Mae: Behind It All doesn’t debut until 17 January and part two won’t be available for some months after, so if you plan on bingeing all three episodes during your free trial, you might want to hold fire until then.

