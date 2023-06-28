Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Science fiction has really found a home at Apple TV+. From Severance and Foundation to For All Man Kind and smaller gems such as Invasion, Dr Brain and Hello Tomorrow! there’s a wealth of content to choose from. The latest hit? The adaptation of Hugh Howey’s popular book series Silo.

The post-apocalyptic drama has taken the world by storm, with viewers proclaiming they were hooked from the first episode. Unsurprisingly, on 14 June, Apple TV+ announced the show’s renewal for a second season, and now it has posted the entire first episode on Twitter for everyone to watch for free.

Silo takes place in a gigantic 144-floor underground bunker called the Silo, where (seemingly) the remnants of society live, believing that the Earth has become toxic and uninhabitable. But has it really? That’s the premise. It stars Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission Impossible) as the series’ heroine Juliet, who’s on a mission to find out the Silo’s secrets.

Despite encountering barriers for over a decade in bringing the book series to the screen, Apple TV+ has triumphed with its adaptation, scoring an 87 per cent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. With the season finale just days away, we’ve outlined how you can watch Silo for free on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Where to watch ‘Silo’ episode one on Twitter

On 27 June, Apple dropped the entire first episode of Silo on Twitter, taking advantage of the platform’s new two-hour video uploads feature. That means you can watch the first episode for free, without even having to subscribe to the streaming service.

Where can you watch the rest of ‘Silo’ for free?

Hooked after that first episode? Silo is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to continue watching the show. While Apple TV+ costs £6.99 a month, making it one of the cheapest streaming services available today, there is a way to continue watching the show for free.

If you sign up for Apple TV+’s seven-day free trial, you won’t have to pay a penny, and will gain access to the streaming service’s entire back catalogue, including Ted Lasso and Silo.

Watch Silo with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+

How many episodes of ‘Silo’ are there?

Silo trailer

Silo season one has ten episodes in total and the final episode will air this week on Friday 30 June at 5am in the UK.

Should you read the ‘Silo’ books?

In an interview with The Independent before the show was renewed, showrunner Graham Yost said he hoped Silo would get two, three and four seasons to flesh out this underground world but, more importantly, he hoped fans of the show would also turn to the books. “As I told Hugh [the author], I said, ‘I just want everyone who watches this show to read the books after they finish watching the show’.”

With just one more episode to go and an unknown timeline as to when Silo season 2 will begin streaming, fans of the sci-fi epic might indeed have to turn to the three-book trilogy to find out what happens next. This is where you can buy all three novels.

If you can’t wait for the next episode and want to dive directly into Howey’s post-apocalyptic world, you can currently buy the Kindle version of the first book, Wool, from Amazon for just £2.99. The first season of the show reportedly only covers the events included in this first book.

You can also get the audiobook for £7.99 with an Audible membership, while a paperback copy will cost you £8.49.

Shift is the second book in the Silo trilogy and takes us back to the origins of the mysterious underground bunker. It’s set in a future fewer than 50 years away from the present but we won’t say anymore than that. A Kindle version of the book costs just 99p, while the audibook costs £7.99 with an Audible membership and a paperback copy costs £9.19.

The synopsis for Dust, the third and final book in the Silo trilogy, contains a few spoilers, so we won’t give the game away here. It’ll be very interesting to see how Apple TV+ adapts it (if we get that far). The Kindle edition of the book costs £5.99, while the audiobook costs £7.99 with an Audible membership, and a paperback copy costs £9.19.

