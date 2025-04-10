Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It feels like the longest time since we last saw Elisabeth Moss’s June board a train to Hawaii with baby Nichole. Fleeing the growing unrest in Canada and walking straight into an inevitable (and slightly awkward) encounter with Serena Joy, the season five finale left things on an excruciating cliffhanger.

Now, after nearly three years, The Handmaid’s Tale has returned for its sixth and final season, and it’s expected to be a thrilling and explosive end to the long-running series. With the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s sequel The Testaments waiting in the wings, it’s likely season six will start laying the groundwork for what comes next.

June is on a mission to take down Gilead, but will she succeed in the season finale? Having already premiered in the US, here’s what to expect from season six, plus when you can watch it in the UK.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season six UK release date

While the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale’s sixth season premiered in the US on Tuesday, 8 April, UK viewers will have to wait a little bit longer to watch the show.

Amazon has announced that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 will premiere on Saturday, 3 May 2025 on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. That’s nearly a whole month after it premiered in the US.

Channel 4 is expected to share the broadcast rights once again. While the broadcaster hasn’t confirmed a release date just yet, it’s likely the series will air simultaneously with its Prime Video launch.

Where to watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in the UK

If you want to watch The Handmaid’s Tale without the ads, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription. A regular membership costs £9.99 per month. But if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months, you can also sign up for a 30-day free trial, which gives you all the perks of a Prime membership, including free next-day delivery.

If you’re not a Prime subscriber but still want to watch the show without adverts, you can sign up for Channel 4+. It costs £3.99 per month or £39.99 annually, but if you already have Prime, you might as well take advantage of the membership. Don’t mind the ads? It’ll also be live on Channel 4 whenever it releases. Amazon Prime Video has seasons one to five in its back catalogue if you want to catch up before the season premiere.

What is The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 about?

Fairly cryptic, Hulu says in the official synopsis for the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale that June’s “unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

In the trailer, we also see June pulling together an army of handmaids to rebel against Gilead. “For years we've been afraid of them,” Moss’s June says in the trailer. “Now it's time for them to be afraid of us. This is the beginning of the end.”

Season six’s showrunner Yahlin Chang also revealed in an interview with TV Insider that the upcoming adaptation of The Testaments will also be teased in the sixth season. “There will be cliffhangers for The Testaments,” she said. “Any fans that are left wanting more are going to get more in The Testaments, which will be great for them. But [The Handmaid’s Tale] does conclude – in some very satisfying ways – many of the storylines, but not every single one.”

Want to stream while travelling abroad? Take a look at our round-up of the best VPNs