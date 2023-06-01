Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether it’s your new guilty obsession or you’re a loyal fan since the Keeping Up days, the good news is The Kardashians – and all its glamour, feuding and relationship drama (a lot of it) – has officially returned to our screens this week for season three.

Premiering last Thursday (25 May) on Disney+, the highly anticipated reality series is back to chronicle the lives of one of the world’s most famous and talked-about families.

From Kim’s ongoing divorce with Kanye and recent split with Pete Davidson to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s newlywed life after their blowout wedding in Italy last summer, viewers can expect typically juicy storylines, tantrums and tears (that’s just in the teaser trailer alone).

As well as following the lives of long-standing cast members, the new series of the Kardashian-Jenner produced show will also see some new faces, as Khloe welcomes her second child via surrogacy.

Read more: How to sign-up to Apple TV+ for free

With both the first, second and third seasons of The Kardashians exclusive to Disney+, here’s everything you need to know about signing up, the release date and more.

When is the new series of ‘The Kardashians’ being released?

The third season of the Hulu series was released on 25 May, with new episodes premiering weekly on the streaming platform.

Where to watch ‘The Kardashians’ in the UK

The third season is available exclusively in the UK on Disney + and released weekly, while you can also catch up with the entire first two seasons on the streaming platform. Sign ups are £7.99 per month and you can cancel whenever you like.

Instead of this monthly payment, there is the option to pay per year, which brings the price down to £79.90 (a saving of £15.98) and also protects you from any price hikes throughout the year. There is no free trial for either option.

Included in the subscription is not only The Kardashians, but also critically acclaimed hits such as Welcome To Wrexham, The Dropout, Dopesick, The Mandalorian and WandaVision. As well as the TV catalogue, there are movies and documentaries such as the entire Star Wars saga, most Marvel movies and kids’ classics such as Toy Story.

How many seasons of ‘The Kardashians’ are there?

Three seasons of The Kardashians have been filmed so far. The first series consisted of 10 episodes and launched on 14 April 2022, airing weekly throughout spring. The second – also consisting of 10 episodes – dropped on 22 September and also aired weekly. Just one episode of the third series is available at the moment, with new episodes dropping each Thursday.

Prior to the new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu series, the famous family documented their lives in the E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show launched in 2007 and ended in 2021, after a whopping run of 20 seasons.

What time do episodes of ‘The Kardashians’ drop?

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Disney+ at 8am UK time.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Fan of And Just Like That? Here’s where you can watch the new series of the Sex and The City spin off