Hijack is the latest hit from Apple TV+, and it’s already winning plaudits in the streaming wars. The plane thriller led by Idris Elba, follows smooth-talking corporate negotiator Sam Nelson as he finds himself on a hijacked plane during a trip from Dubai to London. The series was the third most popular show in streaming last week, just behind Disney+’s The Bear and Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

Told in basically real-time over the course of seven episodes, Elba’s character uses his smarts assessing high-stake mergers and acquisitions to try and take control of the situation unravelling on flight KA29, a “I’m used to being cast as a big man,” Elba told The Independent. “In this situation, Sam is vulnerable. He isn’t there to fight.”

Needless to say, Hijack has been a bit of a hit with viewers and critics alike, keeping viewers on the edge of their seat awaiting each new episode. “Hijack feels like it has the potential to be a watershed moment for the Cupertino-based company – no mean feat given that Apple TV has already won a Best Picture Oscar for Coda,” our chief TV critic Nick Hilton said in his review. “Hijack could well end up being Apple’s Squid Game.”

Starring alongside Elba is the Emmy award-winning actor Archie Panjabi, who plays counter-terrorism agent Zarah; Christine Adams (Batman Begins) as Nelson’s ex-wife Marsha; Neil Maskell (Peaky Blinders) as one of the terrorists, and more.

The big question is: will Sam be able to negotiate the plane home safely, and will the counter-terrorism agents on the ground figure out what is going on? Hijack started streaming on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 28 June, with subsequent episodes airing weekly. Here’s how you can watch Hijack for free.

How to watch ‘Hijack’ for free on Apple TV+

Hijack is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch Idris Elba’s latest series. But the streaming service currently has a seven-day free trial, so you can watch all the currently released episodes without charge. Once your trial ends, you’ll pay £6.99 a month.

By signing up for Apple TV+’s seven-day free trial, you will gain access to the streaming service’s entire back catalogue, including Ted Lasso, Silo, Severance, Tom holland’s The Crowded Room and more. We’ve also written a cheat sheet to making the most of your Apple TV+ free trial once you sign up, including how to extend it beyond a week.

How many episodes of ‘Hijack’ are there?

Hijack season one has seven episodes in total. What’s interesting about Hijack is that it’s told over the same length of time as the flight journey from Dubai to London – roughly seven hours – making it a real-time depiction of the flight.

Hijack episodes drop weekly every Wednesday, with episode four, titled Not Responding, premiering on 12 July. The final episode will air on 2 August.

We aren’t expecting to see a second season of the show, given that it’s been billed as a miniseries, but we’ll never say never. Stranger things have happened before when it comes to buzz-worthy shows.

‘Hijack’ episode 5 UK release date

Hijack episode 5 is titled Less Than an Hour and has a runtime of 47 minutes. It is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 19 July at 8am here in the UK.

The official Apple TV+ synopsis for Hijack episode 5 reads: Sam attempts to convince the hijackers to land the plane. A list of demands reveals who’s behind the hijacking.

