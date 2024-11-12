Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A new teaser for the long-awaited third season of The White Lotus has dropped, giving us another glimpse at the next calamitous vacation to befall a group of stinkingly wealthy and oblivious holidaymakers.

Season three of The White Lotus is expected to release in 2025 and takes place in a luxury hotel in Thailand, following previous seasons set in Hawaii and Sicily.

Directed by Mike White, The White Lotus follows the grim exploits of guests and employees at the fictitious White Lotus resort chain. Each season features a new cast of characters, with the notable exception of Jennifer Coolidge as the gloriously unhinged socialite Tanya, who made appearances in the first and second seasons of the show.

Plot details are still firmly under wraps, butThe White Lotus season three teaser showed off a few new guests, including those played by Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb and Parker Posey. Also starring is Nathasa Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda in season one, and Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink.

Want to catch up on the first and second seasons of The White Lotus before the new series airs? Keep reading to find out how to watch the show online.

Watch The White Lotus season three teaser

Season three of The White Lotus was teased in snippets as part of a sizzle reel promoting Max’s upcoming premieres for 2025. The show made an appearance alongside new seasons of The Last of Us, Hacks and The Rehearsal.

How to watch The White Lotus in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights to broadcast HBO shows in the UK, so you’ll need to be a Sky member or subscribe to the streaming service Now to watch The White Lotus.

The simplest way to get Sky TV is by picking up the Sky Stream box (£19 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package plus a subscription to Netflix. The Sky Stream box uses your internet connection rather than a satellite dish, so there’s no fiddly installation required.

open image in gallery Season three of The White Lotus is confirmed to take place in the fictional resort’s Thailand hotel ( Fabio Lovino/HBO )

How to watch The White Lotus in the UK on Now

An even simpler way to watch both seasons of The White Lotus is with Now’s entertainment pass. The pay-monthly streaming service gives you access to lots of other HBO shows too, like House of the Dragon and The Last of Us, plus classics like The Sopranos and Game of Thrones.

Because Now is a pay-as-you-go service, there’s no contract to worry about – just cancel whenever you run out of things to watch. Now’s entertainment pass costs £9.99 per month for its ad-supported tier, or £6.99 per month if you commit to a six month subscription.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Ready to upgrade your iPhone? Check out our iPhone 16 Pro review