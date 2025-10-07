The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
William Bridges’ romantic drama All of You has dropped – here’s how to watch
Starring Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots, the film promises heart-wrenching romantic tumult
Romantic cinephiles rejoice, the new Apple TV+ movie All of You, centred on the impossible love between two friends, has just dropped – here’s all you need to know.
Co-written by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein and directed by Emmy Award winner William Bridges (known for Black Mirror), the film follows best pals since university Simon (played by Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots). They’ve drifted apart when Laura takes a test that reveals her soulmate who’s not Simon, despite years of unspoken feelings between them.
Yet, over the years, as their paths continue to cross, neither can deny the gut-wrenching feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together. Now, confronted with the power to change the course of their lives, Simon and Laura are faced with the question: can and should they risk everything and explore a love that has existed all along?
With the writer of Black Mirror as the director, viewers can expect sprinklings of sci-fi thrown into the plot, as it tackles concepts like if emotions were considered as a disease, and compatibility could be tested scientifically – all pitted against familiar sweeping Sussex coasts and flashes of London.
If that sounds like the perfect romantic storm, here’s everything you need to know, including where to watch the new movie.
Where to watch All of You
All of You is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to sign up if you haven’t already. Apple TV+ costs £9.99 per month. If you haven’t already subscribed, you can try out the streaming service with a seven-day free trial. Apple TV+ is also home to fan favourite shows like Ted Lasso, Silo, Slow Horses and more.
Littered with familiar faces, acting alongside Goldstein and Poots, are Zawe Ashto (Fresh Meat), Steven Cree (The Diplomat) and Jenna Coleman (The Serpent).
The film dropped on 26 September.
