It’s almost time. EA Sports FC 26 releases later this month, and it’s expected to be the most realistic-looking title in the football franchise’s history. FC 26 introduces more intelligent goalkeeping, improved dribbling mechanics, a new Archetypes system for more distinctive player roles and a revamped Career Mode designed around real-world challenges.

Jude Bellingham returns as one of the game’s cover stars, this time alongside Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, while Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic fronts the Ultimate Edition, making his first return to the franchise since Fifa 23, recreating a famous photo of his younger self in a bedroom covered with Ronaldo posters.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the game, early access begins in a couple of weeks on 19 September for anyone who pre-orders the Ultimate Edition. Here’s everything you need to know about FC 26, from the new gameplay mechanics to the best pre-order deals.

Where to pre-order ‘EA Sports FC 26’

‘EA Sports FC 26’, Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 26 is for anyone serious about Ultimate Team. As well as the game, you’ll get up to 6,000 FC Points over two months, a Season 1 Premium Pass and an additional Player Evolution slot.

If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition before 26 August 2025, you’ll unlock a set of exclusive bonuses. As well as seven days of early access starting 19 September, you’ll also get an untradeable Icon Player Item in FC 26 that will later upgrade to a Champion Icon, and two rewards for FC 25 (a 93+ Icon Player Pick and an exclusive Evolution item that boosts any player’s shooting to 99.

You’ll also get all the same Career Mode pre-order bonuses as the Standard Edition, including three Icon players for Manager Career, a five-star coach and youth scout, one Archetype unlock consumable, double XP for 10 matches and access to the new Manager Live Challenge content. The Ultimate Edition is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

PC

Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch

‘EA Sports FC 26’, Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of EA Sports FC 26 comes with the full base game and dual entitlement, meaning you can play it on both PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 or Switch 1, with a single purchase. It includes access to all core modes, including Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs and more, but you won’t get any FUT Points or early access.

If you pre-order the Standard Edition before 26 August 2025, you’ll also receive a bundle of Career Mode bonuses, including three Icon players for Manager Career, a five-star coach and youth scout, one Archetype unlock consumable, double XP for 10 matches and access to the new Manager Live Challenge content. You’ll also unlock two FUT rewards in FC 25 – a 93+ Icon Player Pick and a special Evolution item that boosts any player’s shooting to 99. The extras are only available as pre-order bonuses and won’t be included after launch.

Amazon and Very have already discounted the Standard Edition of the game across all the major platforms, so now is a good time to pre-order if you don’t need Ultimate Team.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

PC

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch

‘EA Sports FC 26’: What’s new?

FC 26 is expected to be EA’s most community-driven release yet, with many of the new features shaped by player feedback. The developer says it has focused on improving how the game plays, rather than introducing a standout new game mode or feature, with updates across movement, control and Career Mode.

According to EA, the way players move has been adjusted, with changes to dribbling and run curves designed to give gamers tighter control. Goalkeeper positioning has also been overhauled using reinforcement learning, which EA says will lead to more realistic behaviour in one-on-one situations and better reaction times overall. New “close-body volumetric animations” have also been added to improve player interactions, particularly in shielding and tight spaces.

Matches will also become more cinematic, with EA stating that there will be streamed environments, more impressive lighting, new weather effects and flyover-style intros that zoom in from a bird’s-eye view to set the scene.

EA is also introducing two distinct gameplay presets: Competitive Gameplay is now the default setting in online modes like Ultimate Team and Clubs, tuned for tighter responsiveness and faster pacing. Authentic Gameplay, meanwhile, brings a slower, more realistic feel to Career Mode and offline matches, with smarter AI defending, new foot-preference indicators and more deliberate passing and build-up play.

Career Mode will gain a new Manager Live hub, which will feature a set of rotating, real-world-inspired challenges that will change throughout the season. EA says it will sit alongside existing Career options and is designed to add more variety and replayability. A new Archetype system is also being added to Career and Clubs, letting gamers develop specific roles by upgrading attributes and unlocking targeted perks. Players can now work towards 13 distinct Archetypes across roles such as Magician, Finisher and Shot Stopper, with levels ranging from Bronze to Icon.

For Ultimate Team gamers, EA will be adding new seasonal Live Events and tournament modes. The structure of Rivals and Champs is also changing, with the removal of playoffs and the addition of a new Challengers tier, designed to give players more varied ways to progress. Disconnected wins will now count automatically, and repeatable Evolutions, including Evolution slots for goalkeepers, will make it easier to upgrade your favourite players throughout the season.

Clubs is also getting a sizeable overhaul. Players can now affiliate with up to three clubs at once, with their favourite club tracking progress and rewards. AI teammates can also be recruited to fill in for absent players, and new rotating Live Events like Clubs Rush will have fun new rules, like limited-goal scorers or no-slide tackling. On the pitch, a new goalkeeper role now will include new camera angles, visual indicators and unique PlayStyles.

Women’s football will also see some big changes. FC 26 will include returning and newly licensed clubs and competitions, including the Barclays Women’s Super League, Arkema Première Ligue, UEFA Women’s Champions League, UEFA Women’s Euro and teams like OL Lyon, Chelsea Women, and FC Bayern Women.

On top of that, several new stadiums are being added this year, including Bayer Leverkusen’s BayArena, UD Las Palmas’ Estadio Gran Canaria, Real Valladolid’s Estadio José Zorrilla, Wrexham’s SToK Cae Ras (Racecourse Ground) and a returning St. Andrew’s. EA has also confirmed a wider batch of fan-requested venues, such as Napoli’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and Besiktas Tupras Stadium, bringing the total number of fully licensed stadiums to over 120.

EA Sports FC 26’ release date: When will the game come out?

EA has confirmed that EA Sports FC 26 will be released worldwide on Friday 26 September 2025, sticking to its usual end-of-September launch window.

As with previous years, anyone who pre-orders the Ultimate Edition will get seven days of early access, with the game unlocking on Friday 19 September 2025. EA Play members will also be able to access a 10-hour trial starting the same day.

‘EA Sports FC 26’ platforms

EA has confirmed that FC 26 will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna, the Nintendo Switch and the newly released Nintendo Switch 2. Last year’s game was the first to bring the full Frostbite engine to Switch, dropping the legacy edition format, and that parity looks set to continue.

This year, EA has also confirmed that FC 26 on the Nintendo Switch 2 will have HyperMotion, but it will run at 30fps rather than the 60fps HyperMotion V found on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Switch 2 will have more comparable graphics to the PS4 version.

