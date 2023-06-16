Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s almost time to swing into action. Insomniac Games has confirmed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise, will be launching on the PS5 later this year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will see Peter Parker, the main character in the original 2018 game, and Miles Morales, the main character in the eponymous 2020 game, team up to take on Kraven the Hunter.

Earlier this month, Insomniac Games revealed that the Spider-Man video game franchise has sold more than 33 million copies worldwide. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launched on the PC last year. The former won a spot in our round-up of the best PS5 games.

The upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game will launch on the PS5 on 20 October, but you can pre-order the game now. Every pre-order comes with a few in-game bonuses. You’ll unlock an early suit for both Peter and Miles, gain early access to the Web Grabber gadget, and get three extra skill points right from the start.

There are three editions to choose from: The collector’s edition (expected to sell out fast), the deluxe edition and the standard edition. Here’s everything you need to know and where you can pre-order all three editions of the game.

(Sony)

The collector’s edition is for those die-hard Spider-Man fans. While it does cost a hefty £220, it comes with a high-quality 19in statue featuring both of the Spider-Men battling against Venom, as well as a Steelbook case.

You also get the bonuses from the digital deluxe edition. Ten extra suits (five for Miles and five for Peter), extra stickers and frames for Photo Mode, and an extra two skill points to kickstart your adventure in the Spideyverse. Do note that you won’t get a physical copy of the game on a disc, you’ll just get a digital download code.

Buy now

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’, digital deluxe edition: £79.99, Playstation.com

(Sony)

The deluxe edition is a digital exclusive and will only be available on the PlayStation Store. As well as the game, you’ll get five extra suits for Miles and Peter, extra stickers and frames for Photo Mode, as well as two more skill points (in addition to the three gained for pre-ordering).

Buy now

(Sony)

And finally, there’s the standard edition of the game. While it doesn’t come with any extra in-game bonuses, you’ll still get a few perks for pre-ordering early. These include an early suit for both Peter and Miles, early access to the Web Grabber gadget and three extra skill points. It is available in both physical and digital editions.

Buy now

