The second and final Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 open beta weekend starts on 14 October, meaning anyone can try out Activision’s latest Shooty McBang-Bang blockbuster for free ahead of the game’s full release on 10 November.

As with previous beta sessions, those who pre-ordered the game on Xbox, PlayStation or PC get a two-day headstart on the freeloaders. That means, if you want to start playing tonight, you’ve still got time to pre-order Modern Warfare 3 to get early access to the multiplayer test weekend.

We’ve rounded up the best Modern Warfare 3 pre-order bonuses and deals below. These all include early access to this weekend’s beta but, even if you miss out on the multiplayer test, you’ll still get in-game bonuses and early access to the game’s single-player campaign, starting 3 November.

Modern Warfare 3 is fully compatible with crossplay. That means Xbox, PC and PlayStation players can all play together online, so there’s no need to worry about choosing the same format as your friends.

Where to pre-order ‘Modern Warfare 3’

There are two editions of Modern Warfare 3 to choose from this year: the standard edition, which is available as a physical boxed copy as well as a download, and the deluxe, digital-only ‘vault’ edition, which comes with exclusive skins, weapons and tier skips.

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ (standard edition): From £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Activision)

The physical edition of the game includes early access to the multiplayer beta weekends, as well as early access to the Modern Warfare 3 single-player campaign, from 3 November.

You also get a few in-game bonuses when you pre-order: namely the Soap operator pack, which comprises a set of skins and a weapon blueprint for the Shadow Siege M13C. Here are the best prices we’ve found.

PS5

Xbox Series X/S

PS4

PC

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ (vault edition): £99.99, Xbox.com

(Activision)

The deluxe vault edition of Modern Warfare 3 includes everything in the standard version plus an extra Nemesis operator pack, two weapon vaults, and an upgraded version of Battle Pass, called Black Cell.

Only available as a digital download, you’ll find it on your preferred console’s storefront.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ release date and beta times

This weekend’s Modern Warfare 3 beta is free for everyone to try and will be the final open beta session before the game’s official release date of 10 November.

From 12 October to 13 October, the Modern Warfare 3 beta has been free for all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players, and available to Xbox and PC players who pre-ordered the game.

From 14 October to 16 October, the Modern Warfare 3 beta is free for players across every platform, regardless of whether you’ve pre-ordered.

Where to download the free Modern Warfare 3 beta

Xbox players will find the Modern Warfare 3 beta available to download on the Microsoft Store, while PC players can download the beta from Steam or Battle.net. PlayStation players can find the Modern Warfare 3 beta on the PlayStation Store.

If you pre-order the game from any of these stores, you’ll automatically be granted early access to this weekend’s open beta. If you bought the game from another retailer, you’ll find the early access beta code on your receipt or sent to you via email.

