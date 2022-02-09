Nintendo Direct 2022 – live: Mario Strikers, Switch sports, Chrono cross and more announcements
We’re expecting a lot of announcements in the brand’s first event of 2022
Update: New Mario Strikers confirmed and more details on Splatoon 3. Read below for more details.
Since the events started in 2011, Nintendo Direct live-streams have become the gaming giant’s favourite way to announce new titles and show off gameplay. Previous Directs have focused on upcoming indie titles and there have even been some celebrating one game in particular, such as Breath of the Wild when it was first revealed.
We’re particularly fond of the format as it gives us a much better idea of what Nintendo is willing to share more publicly and narrows down what we can expect in future announcements. Chances are if a Nintendo title is already known to be in the works, you can at least expect an update on its development.
Now another Nintendo Direct has been scheduled for tonight at10pm GMT and it looks to be one of its longer ones, focusing on games that are coming out in the first half of 2022 for a good 40 minutes.
There have already been plenty of announcements, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Triangle Strategy, but chances are high that we’ll also get a glimpse at some other upcoming titles which are yet to have a confirmed release date. Nintendo also makes a habit of releasing some games and demos on the e-shop immediately after the event has ended.
We’ll be following the announcements live to cover all the big reveals. Keep scrolling to get updates as they happen.
New courses for ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'
A booster course pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe promises 48 additional new courses by the end of 2023, featuring favourites from the original Super Nintendo all the way up to the 3DS.
The first wave of courses will launch on March 18 2022. The booster pass can be bought separately or is also included into the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pass.
‘Earthbound’ makes its way onto Nintendo Switch Online
It finally happened. Nintendo fans screamed loud enough that the highly acclaimed Earthbound is finally available on Nintendo Switch Online as well as the original Mother from the NES.
We can go home now.
‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ announced
Remember Wii Sports, the game that was single-handedly responsible for countless broken TVs? Well it looks like there is an official follow-up with Nintendo Switch Sports.
Sports like tennis and bowling make a return with new additions such as volleyball. The joy-con and leg strap accessory can be used to compete in some of the games such as football as well.
An online play test will be available between 18-20 February.
‘Mario Strikers: Battle League’ gameplay details
‘Kirby and the Forgotten Lands’ new gameplay
Kirby can eat a car. That is all.
‘Splatoon 3’ co-operative mode announced.
A co-operative mode for Splatoon 3 called “Salmon Run: Next Wave” has been announced, confirming there’s more emphasis on Splatoon’s story over the competitive multiplayer aspects of the first two titles.
We also have a firmer release window of “Summer 2022”.
‘Mario Strikers: Battle League’ announced
Fans of the original Mario Strikers should get excited about this one. The next “battle football” game featuring Mario, Bowser, Peach and more will be making its way onto the Nintendo Switch on 10 June.
‘Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp’ receives 8 April release date
The turn-based combat game originally featured on the Game Boy Advance makes its way on to the Switch with a confirmed release date of 8 April 2022.
‘Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes’ announced
A follow up to Fire Emblem: Three Houses opens up the show. It looks like a “musuo” spin-off that uses some of the same characters featured in the original. Expect plenty of 1 VS 1000 fights with returning characters Byleth, Edelgard and more.
The Nintendo Direct will begin shortly
We’re just minutes away from the start of the Nintendo Direct. We’ll be posting every major update in the 40-or-so minutes of the presentation as soon as they are announced so stay with us in case you miss anything!
Once again, you can watch the live-stream in full on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. Expect a lot of updates very quickly.
