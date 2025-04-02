Nintendo Switch 2 Direct – live: Build-up begins ahead of console launch

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The day has finally arrived. After what’s felt like years of rumours, Nintendo is set to unveil its next-generation hybrid console – the Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Direct livestream at 2pm BST this afternoon marks the company’s biggest hardware launch in almost a decade.
While Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about the new console, fans had their first glimpse in January via a tantalising two-minute teaser trailer. Leaks and insider reports suggest it could be a major upgrade, bringing a larger 8.4in display, magnetically attached Joy-Cons and a sleeker design. Some rumours even suggest mouse-like controls and a new chat or community button.
With the Nintendo Direct now just hours away, the countdown is on. The Independent’s tech team will be covering it all live – from the early build-up to the reveal itself and beyond. For now, here’s everything you need to know about the Switch 2: from potential pre-order dates to the most talked-about features and our own predictions about the Nintendo Switch 2.
Today’s Nintendo Direct: Start time, stream and key info
Nintendo is set to officially unveil the Switch 2 during a dedicated Nintendo Direct today (Tuesday 2 April).
The stream kicks off at 2pm BST and will run for roughly an hour. You can watch it live on Nintendo’s official YouTube or Twitch channels, but I’ve embedded the stream below for easy viewing.
While Nintendo hasn’t confirmed what we’ll see, the expectation is a full hardware reveal (design, specs, features), as well as release date and price. Well, that’s what we saw back in January at the original Switch’s one-hour presentation.
With the same full hour to play with, we’re likely to get similar stuff – so, game trailers and third-party developer game announcements.
Nintendo Direct kicks off today at 2pm BST in the UK
Good morning! The day has finally arrived. I’m The Independent’s senior tech critic, and I’ll be with you throughout the day as we count down to Nintendo’s big reveal at 2pm BST.
After years of rumours and speculation, we’re finally about to get our first proper look at the Nintendo Switch 2. I’ll be covering all the latest updates, leaks and live reactions right here – so stick with me.
Nintendo Switch 2: All my Nintendo Direct predictions
First and foremost, I’m expecting a full hardware reveal for the Nintendo Switch 2. From the design, confirmation of long-rumoured features like magnetic Joy-Cons, optical mouse support and more.
Pricing and a release date are also likely to be announced, with analysts suggesting a launch price around £359.99 and a release window in early June.
I’m also predicting a proper gameplay showcase for the new Mario Kart, which briefly appeared in the trailer and looks to support up to 24 racers and a wider variety of vehicles than ever before.
Nintendo might also highlight “Switch 2 Edition” versions of current-gen games, with titles like Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Metroid Prime 4 and a new Zelda game potentially getting next-gen enhancements.
Finally, I’m really looking forward to seeing how the software runs. Will the system look exactly like the OG Nintendo Switch? Will it run 4K games? Will there be better accessibility features? And will there be a new chat or community system, hinted at with that new square-shaped C button? Lots of possibilities.
I’m also hoping Nintendo will show us something unexpected, but that’s unlikely given what’s already leaked.
Either way, there’s not long left to wait before we find out. Nintendo Direct kicks off tomorrow afternoon, and I’ll be with you in the build-up ahead of the event and right throughout to unpick everything Nintendo Switch 2.
Switch 2 hands-on gameplay demos will stream later this week
As well as confirming the Nintendo Direct’s one-hour runtime, Nintendo has also announced that its Treehouse: Live showcase is making a comeback, and it’ll be focusing on the Switch 2.
The hands-on gameplay showcase will take place on 3 April and 4 April, kicking off at 3pm BST on both days. This will be the first Treehouse event since 2023.
While Nintendo hasn’t revealed which titles will be shown off, I’m expecting to see Pokémon Legends: Z-A and the new Mario Kart game among others.
The Nintendo Direct's runtime has been announced, and it's a long one
Nintendo has just confirmed that tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct will run for approximately one hour. That gives the company plenty of time to reveal everything we need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2, as well as any launch titles coming to the platform.
The official YouTube livestream is already up, and I’ve already hit that notification bell.
What is Nintendo Treehouse: Live?
Nintendo Treehouse: Live is a special livestream event where Nintendo’s in-house team showcases extended gameplay of upcoming titles.
Unlike a typical Nintendo Direct, which is a fast-paced affairs, Treehouse: Live gives us a more in-depth look with live demos and developer commentary, letting fans see how new games play for the very first time.
Treehouse: Live first launched during E3 2014, but we haven’t seen one since 2023.
Can you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK?
Not yet, but that could change as soon as tomorrow if the leaked pre-order date from Best Buy Canada is correct.
While Nintendo hasn’t opened pre-orders, let alone given anyone any indication of a pre-order date, you can already register your interest at Currys, and ShopTo is letting customers reserve a console for just 1p, with the full payment due once it ships.
Will Switch 2 be backwards compatible?
Yes, and it was one of the first things Nintendo ever announced with regards to the Switch 2.
The confirmation came directly from Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa, who announced the news in a post on X back in November 2024.
Backwards compatibility means you’ll be able to transition to the new console without losing access to your current titles.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
So far, Nintendo has only officially revealed one game for the upcoming Switch 2, but it’s a big one. A new Mario Kart was shown off in the reveal trailer, and fans were quick to spot some wild details. Wider tracks, up to 24 racers (double the usual chaos) and a ridiculous range of vehicles – from snowmobiles and quadbikes to jet skis, lowriders and even a cheetah. Yes, really.
The roster looks stacked too, with Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Waluigi, Yoshi, Pauline, Daisy, Toadette and more all spotted mid-race (though some characters were harder to make out).
While Nintendo’s 27 March Direct focused on current-gen games, it did include one juicy Switch 2 detail. A new feature called Virtual Game Cards was revealed, allowing digital games to be shared across linked devices. In the fine print, a reference to “Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games hinted that Switch 2 titles could receive an upscaled or enhanced upgrade.
As for other games, insider Nate the Hate reckons a new 3D Mario will land in December 2025. Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4 are also both confirmed for 2025, so there’s a good chance they’ll arrive at launch too. I’m also expecting Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake and possibly even GTA 6 (though I’m not holding my breath on that last one).
Nintendo Switch 2 price: How much could the console cost?
The price of the Nintendo Switch 2 seems to be the thing that most analysts are struggling to predict. I’m hoping it won’t be much more than the cost of the Nintendo Switch OLED, however, which is priced at £309.
In a recent earnings call, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa hinted the new console could remain relatively affordable. During a Q&A following the company’s third-quarter results, he said Nintendo was prioritising “the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products” – though he acknowledged that high inflation and Donald Trump's export tariffs could still play a role.
Analysts speaking to IGN predict a price of around $400 (£309), which is $50 more than the OLED in the US. If that same uplift carries over to the UK, the Switch 2 could come in at around £359.99.