Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live: Hogwarts Legacy and Joy-Con 2 announced

After what’s felt like years of rumours, Nintendo is finally ready to unveil the Nintendo Switch 2. The company’s latest Nintendo Direct is now streaming live, marking its biggest hardware launch in almost a decade.
While Nintendo has kept things quiet ahead of today’s reveal, we’re expecting to see some major upgrades based on earlier leaks, including a larger 8.4in display, magnetically attached Joy-Cons, a sleeker design and possibly even mouse-like controls and a new community button. The gaming giant gave fans a closer look at its new “C” button earlier today.
The Independent’s tech team is covering it all live – from the hardware reveal to every game announcement and surprise in between. Stick with us for the full breakdown, including Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order details, key features and all the biggest talking points
Nintendo Switch 2 to support classic GameCube titles
Nintendo has confirmed that classic GameCube games are coming to the Switch 2, starting with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and SoulCalibur II.
It’s the first official word on GameCube support for the new console, and it’s likely to be part of an expanded Nintendo Switch Online service.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment announced for Switch 2
Nintendo has just announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a new entry in the musou spin-off series, developed once again by Koei Tecmo’s AAA team.
Hades 2, Street Fighter 6, EA Sports FC 25 and Hogwarts Legacy confirmed for Switch 2
Third-party titles are starting to be announced. Nintendo has confirmed that Hades 2, Street Fighter 6, EA Sports FC 25 and Hogwarts Legacy are all coming to the Switch 2.
Super Mario Party Jamboree is the first Switch 2 game to showcase new tech
Nintendo has officially unveiled that Super Mario Party Jamboree will be the first game built to take full advantage of the Switch 2’s new tech. It makes use of the Joy-Con’s mouse-style controls, voice recognition, more expressive rumble and new USB-C camera accessor.
One of the new modes, Mario Party Mode, uses a single connected camera to track up to four players’ faces in real time. You’ll be able to see each other's reactions as you play, making the game even more fun (or frustrating) depending on how competitive you are. Another mode, Bowser Live, rewards the most energetic team. Players shout voice commands to guide teammates, smash rocks to collect coins.
Switch 2 dock supports 4K, HDR and has a built-in fan
The Switch 2 dock now supports up to 4K resolution and HDR on compatible TVs. It also includes a built-in fan to help keep the console cool during long play sessions.
The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage – eight times more than the original. Nintendo says it can read and write data faster too, which should mean quicker loads and smoother performance all round.
Built-in mic, noise cancelling and new 3D audio
As announced earlier, the Switch 2 includes a built-in microphone, but it also uses noise-cancelling tech to keep your voice clear in loud environments. There’s also new immersive 3D sound tech on board, plus an audio balance adjustment option for fine-tuning your setup.
Joy-Con 2 can connect magnetically and can double as a mouse
Nintendo has launched new Joy-Con 2 controllers. These snap on magnetically, which should make them feel more secure than before. Each one can be used like a mouse in supported games – a completely new way to play, and a first for Nintendo hardware.
Switch 2 display and specs revealed
Nintendo has confirmed the Switch 2 will feature a 7.9in 1080p display with double the pixel count of the original, supporting up to 120fps. It’s a vivid LCD panel with HDR support for richer colour and contrast, promising a serious upgrade for handheld play. Kind of disappointed it’s not OLED like the Switch OLED, however.
Game Chat is Nintendo new Switch 2's feature
Looks like Nintendo is leaning into more social, community-driven play this time around.
Nintendo has just announced Game Chat, a brand-new feature built into the Switch 2 that lets friends and family communicate while playing games, and you don’t need a headset.
The system uses voice recognition built directly into the console, with far-field microphones that can pick up your voice. The feature works in both docked and handheld mode.
You can also share your screen with friends – even if you're playing different games. You can expand their gameplay feed or shrink yours depending on what you want to focus on.
The new C button on the right Joy-Con gives you quick access to the chat menu, including mute options, and there’s also support for connecting a camera to the console.
Mario Kart World is the Nintendo Switch 2's first title
The game launches on “the same day as Nintendo Switch 2”, but Nintendo doesn’t say when this is. More details about the game will be released at an upcoming Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct.