Nintendo Switch 2 live: Last chance to pre-order a console as release date nears
Releasing in a matter of days, here’s how you can secure a console on launch day
We’re days away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, and excitement is starting to set in. This is your last chance to pre-order a console before the big day. Some retailers have already pulled listings (and, in Game’s case, pre-orders themselves), and others are still drip-feeding bundles. I’m seeing fewer choices out there now, but you have options.
For example, there will be midnight launches across the country. Every Smyths Toys shop will open at 12am for early pick-ups, with a little extra stock on hand for the first few through the door. Currys is running its own launch event too, but only at the Oxford Street store and just for customers who’ve already pre-ordered a console.
However, I’ve been tracking bundles for weeks, and Nintendo Switch 2 stock is dwindling as we get closer to the big day. If you’re chasing down a console, camp out right here. I’ll be hunting down every Nintendo Switch 2 console and bundle so you can play Mario Kart World from day one.
If you want to buy a console ASAP, here are your best bets right now:
- Amazon: In stock now
- Very: In stock now
- My Nintendo Store: Coming in and out of stock for Switch Online members
There are six Nintendo Switch 2 bundles in stock at Very, but there's a catch
Prefer to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 console with a game included? Very has three bundles left, but there’s a catch.
The bundles will only arrive on your doorstep a week after the official release date (Friday 13 June). Well, at least it’ll be a lucky Friday 13th for some.
- Nintendo Switch 2 and Pro controller: £470, Very.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: £494, Very.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, two Joy-Con wheels and camera: £496, Very.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2, Pro controller and 256GB SanDisk microSD card: £520, Very.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, camera and Pro controller: £555, Very.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, two Joy-Con wheels, camera and 256GB microSD card: £546, Very.co.uk
Game suddenly cancels Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders
And in some pretty devastating news for some fans, last week, Game abruptly cancelled pre-orders, leaving customers scrambling to find a new pre-order days before release.
The company apologised and said it was “working to reinstate as many orders as possible”, but didn’t provide a reason for the cancellations. I’ve not seen any pre-orders reinstated either.
The cancellations come as the retailer continues to shrink its UK footprint. Since being bought by Frasers Group, most standalone shops have closed, with the rest now operating inside Sports Direct and House of Fraser.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is available to pre-order at Amazon
Over the weekend, Amazon sold out of the £429.99 Mario Kart World bundle, but if you’d still like to pre-order a console from Amazon, the standalone Switch 2 console is still in stock. It costs £395.99.
The delivery date keeps flitting between 6 June and 7 June – either way, you’ll get it sometime this week, though probably not on release day.
Nintendo Switch 2 launches this week
Good morning! Launch week has finally arrived! It’s been a long wait – more than four months since the gaming giant first announced the console – but the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally landing this Thursday on 5 June.
If you’re still hunting down the console, there are only two retailers with stock available right now – Amazon and Very. I’ll be rounding up all the consoles and bundles and their delivery dates throughout the day, as well as reporting on the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, and watching for more stock drops. Stay tuned.