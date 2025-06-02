Nintendo Switch 2 live: Last chance to pre-order a console as release date nears

I’ve tracked stock for months – this is your last chance ( The Independent / Nintendo )

We’re days away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, and excitement is starting to set in. This is your last chance to pre-order a console before the big day. Some retailers have already pulled listings (and, in Game’s case, pre-orders themselves), and others are still drip-feeding bundles. I’m seeing fewer choices out there now, but you have options.

For example, there will be midnight launches across the country. Every Smyths Toys shop will open at 12am for early pick-ups, with a little extra stock on hand for the first few through the door. Currys is running its own launch event too, but only at the Oxford Street store and just for customers who’ve already pre-ordered a console.

However, I’ve been tracking bundles for weeks, and Nintendo Switch 2 stock is dwindling as we get closer to the big day. If you’re chasing down a console, camp out right here. I’ll be hunting down every Nintendo Switch 2 console and bundle so you can play Mario Kart World from day one.

If you want to buy a console ASAP, here are your best bets right now: