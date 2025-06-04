Nintendo Switch 2 launch – live: I’ve just got my console, here’s how to get yours

I've already got my hands on a console ( The Independent / Nintendo )

It’s finally happening. The Nintendo Switch 2 launches at midnight tonight, and I’ve just received my console. After reports that Nintendo wouldn’t send out consoles to journalists to preview, I’ve since got my hands on a brand new Nintendo Switch 2. I’ve been ripping open the box as I type out this update.

If you want your own, it’s a little late to preorder, but shops across the country are getting ready to fling open their doors. Every Smyths Toys will be open from 12am, with a small amount of extra stock for anyone who fancies queuing. Over on Oxford Street, Currys is running its own launch event, but it’s strictly for customers who’ve already pre-ordered from the branch.

A few retailers are holding back stock for Thursday morning. Argos says it’ll have consoles ready to collect from 6am, with same-day click and collect available nationwide. EE will have Switch 2 bundles too, though you’ll need to be an existing pay monthly customer to get in on the action.

I’ve been chasing down Switch 2 stock for weeks, and it’s safe to say availability is thinning out by the hour. If you’ve left it late, there’s still a decent chance, but you’ll need to move fast. I’ll be updating this blog with every restock and bundle I can find, and the team and I are on the night shift tonight to catch anything that drops after dark.