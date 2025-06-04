The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2 launch – live: I’ve just got my console, here’s how to get yours
Releasing at midnight tonight, here’s how you can secure a console on launch day
It’s finally happening. The Nintendo Switch 2 launches at midnight tonight, and I’ve just received my console. After reports that Nintendo wouldn’t send out consoles to journalists to preview, I’ve since got my hands on a brand new Nintendo Switch 2. I’ve been ripping open the box as I type out this update.
If you want your own, it’s a little late to preorder, but shops across the country are getting ready to fling open their doors. Every Smyths Toys will be open from 12am, with a small amount of extra stock for anyone who fancies queuing. Over on Oxford Street, Currys is running its own launch event, but it’s strictly for customers who’ve already pre-ordered from the branch.
A few retailers are holding back stock for Thursday morning. Argos says it’ll have consoles ready to collect from 6am, with same-day click and collect available nationwide. EE will have Switch 2 bundles too, though you’ll need to be an existing pay monthly customer to get in on the action.
I’ve been chasing down Switch 2 stock for weeks, and it’s safe to say availability is thinning out by the hour. If you’ve left it late, there’s still a decent chance, but you’ll need to move fast. I’ll be updating this blog with every restock and bundle I can find, and the team and I are on the night shift tonight to catch anything that drops after dark.
- ShopTo: In stock now, dispatches from Monday, 9 June
- Very: In stock now, delivers on Friday, 13 June
- Smyths Toys: In-store stock available from midnight tonight
- EE: Bundles in stock from midnight tonight for EE pay monthly customers
- Argos: Consoles confirmed to drop at 6am on Thursday with same-day click and collect
- My Nintendo Store: More consoles expected to drop on launch day
- Currys: Consoles expected to drop on launch day for same-day click and collect
- John Lewis: Consoles expected to drop on launch day
- Amazon: Consoles expected to drop on launch day
- Game: Some orders have been cancelled, may have launch day stock
- AO: Sold out on Friday, 30 May
- The Game Collection: Sold out on Friday, 30 May
- JD Williams: Sold out on Thursday, 15 May
- HMV: Sold out on Tuesday, 13 May
- Kaleidoscope: Sold out on Sunday, 13 April
Asda stock drop
Some eagle-eyed readers are very kindly helping me while I balance booting up Mario Kart World with stock drops.
Asda’s George is selling Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. They’ll arrive next week, but the stock is there.
A closer look at the unboxing
I’m juggling unboxing this console and keeping an eye on stock, but if you want a closer look, here’s the screen on the Nintendo Switch 2:
The screen is larger than the original Switch, with nearly two extra inches on its predecessor.
My Nintendo Switch 2 console just arrived
Many writers reported that they wouldn’t receive a Nintendo Switch 2 console before the launch, so you can imagine how shocked I was when the doorbell went and, well:
After months of covering the console, it feels surreal to have it in front of me.
If you want to order a console, it won’t arrive in time for launch day, but you can still get your hands on one:
How to prepare for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch
If you’re hoping to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 tonight, now’s a good time to get everything ready. Make sure you're logged in to your retailer accounts, your payment details are saved, and delivery info is filled in. There’s nothing worse than having to make an account when all you want to do is buy a console.
Some sites (like the My Nintendo Store) will only let you buy the console if you have an active Switch Online membership, while others (like EE) require you to be a pay monthly customer.
Who's probably not worth checking at midnight?
Very and ShopTo are both still taking pre-orders right now, with delivery scheduled for next week – 9 June at ShopTo and 13 June at Very.
Since they’re already in stock, they’ll probably still be available at midnight, but nothing’s likely to change. If you’re aiming for launch day delivery, these aren’t the ones to watch.
Game? Don’t bother, I say. After cancelling some pre-orders last week, its FAQ now says: “We cannot guarantee there will be stock available in stores”. Right now, you can weirdly get a Switch 2 into your basket for £9,999. It might indicate a launch day restock, but who knows at this point.
Who’s more likely to restock in the morning?
Argos has confirmed it will go live at 6am with launch day stock for same-day click and collect, so set your alarm if you’re planning to try there.
Amazon is another one to watch. It had pre-order stock live for most of last week but hasn’t restocked since the weekend. Based on how it's handled other console launches, I'm expecting stock to appear between 8am and 9:30am. Midnight feels unlikely.
John Lewis has confirmed the console will be available to buy on 5 June, but hasn’t said when. It doesn’t typically drop stock overnight, so a morning release is a safe bet.
New Zealand and Day One update has entered the chat
It’s officially launch day in New Zealand, and people are already starting to receive their Nintendo Switch 2 consoles (or they’re collecting them in-person). New Year’s Eve energy.
It also looks like the day one update has rolled out globally, so anyone who’s managed to get a console early should now be able to upgrade their machine to play Mario Kart World.
Who's most likely to go live at midnight?
If you're staying up for launch, Smyths is the most reliable bet. Every store across the UK and Ireland is opening at 12am, and there's a good chance it’ll have stock online around the same time.
The My Nintendo Store is also one to watch. There's been no formal announcement, but it's the official storefront – it has to go live at some point on Thursday. I’ll be checking it at midnight just in case.
Currys is a bit of a toss-up. It’s holding a midnight launch at its Oxford Street store, which makes it possible the site could update too, but given the old listings said "pick up within 1 hour", there's a chance it's planning to go live in the morning for same-day click and collect. Still, I’ll be checking overnight.
US retailers are reportedly cancelling some Switch 2 pre-orders
There are reports that Switch 2 pre-orders are being cancelled across several US retailers, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Some customers have taken to Reddit and social media to say their orders were dropped without warning, just days before launch.
Some believe it might be due to retailers overselling their allocated stock, or last-minute stock issues related to tariffs and shipping delays.
Walmart has reportedly offered a few affected customers a $15 gift card by way of apology, and while GameStop posted saying it isn’t cancelling orders, a few people have replied with screenshots saying otherwise.
Right now, this only seems to be affecting US orders. Besides Game, I haven’t seen any other orders getting cancelled.
If you’re in the US, you’ll be able to pre-order a console at most major retailers tomorrow. I’ve got all the details in the article below:
How to get a Nintendo Switch 2 from Best Buy, GameStop, Target and more
John Lewis listings confirm launch day restock
John Lewis has confirmed that the Switch 2 will be available to buy on launch day. Its listings now read: “Pre-orders are now sold out. Available to buy from 5 June 2025.”
That suggests a restock is definitely coming, though there’s no exact time listed yet. John Lewis doesn’t usually do midnight drops, so I’m expecting stock to go live sometime in the morning. If you’re planning to try your luck, it’s worth checking at around 7am – that’s when the PS5 used to go live.