The long-awaited successor to Nintendo’s flagship console was finally revealed last week and pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been selling out fast, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to secure one.
While official pre-orders on the My Nintendo Store only went live on Tuesday, it’s the third-party retailers who have been delivering most of the pre-orders, including Very, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys, HMV, Game, the EE Store and John Lewis & Partners.
Last Friday, Nintendo announced it was delaying pre-orders in the US because of Trump’s tariffs. Previously scheduled to go live with pre-orders yesterday, Nintendo said it would “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions”, prompting speculation that the console’s US price could increase before it launches in June.
If you’re hoping to secure a Switch 2 ahead of launch day, we’re tracking all the latest updates and live pre-order drops from all the major retailers. Keep checking back for real-time updates as pre-orders roll out.
Switch 2 in stock at Argos
Argos has just restocked the Nintendo Switch 2.
You can pre-order the standalone console for £395.99, or bundle it with Mario Kart World for £429.99.
Is the Pro controller worth it?
Tempted by the Switch 2 + Pro controller bundle restock at EE? Well you should be.
Nintendo’s upgraded pad is a big step up from the original pro controller, adding customisable buttons on the grip, much improved analogue sticks, a 3.5mm audio jack and HD rumble effects. Even the face buttons feel more premium and less “spongy” than the original pad.
You’ll really notice the new rumble effects when powersliding in Mario Kart World and chucking rocks around in Donkey Kong Bananza, where the pro controller delivers detailed and tactile feedback as you play.
The pro controller costs £74.99 when you pre-order at Very.
Switch 2 accessories at Very
We’re still waiting on Very to restock the Nintendo Switch 2 console, but in the meantime the retailer has plenty of accessories available to pre-order, including the new camera.
Nintendo Switch 2 camera: £49.99, Very.co.uk
In my hands-on time with the Switch 2, the camera was used to great effect in the new version of Super Mario Party Jamboree. Up to four players can appear as themselves inside the game world, popping out of warp pipes and balancing Goombas on their heads by physically moving around.
Elsewhere, the camera is used to display your face when sharing your screen over Game Chat, effectively letting you FaceTime your friends by pressing the new C Button on every Switch 2 controller.
Pre-orders are open at EE
EE’s comprehensive Switch 2 restock includes the base console without any accessories or games, making it the cheapest way to get your hands on Nintendo’s new system.
Here are some highlights from the EE store. Take your pick.
EE has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2
Here’s your first drop of the day! EE is now taking pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle. The bundle costs £429.99.
Here's a full Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order debrief
It’s been a busy few days for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, with several major UK retailers going live – though some were far more generous than others.
Argos had the biggest restock so far. Consoles went live on Tuesday at 10am and remained available for nearly eight hours, finally selling out at around 6pm. It was easily the most accessible drop to date, giving fans a decent window to get their orders in. Smyths Toys also had a decent showing earlier in the week, with its Monday restock lasting for around three hours – another relatively stress-free opportunity for anyone quick enough to catch it.
Very has been fairly consistent, with consoles coming in and out of stock across multiple days. Yesterday’s drop was one of its longest yet, with bundles remaining available for hours. The catch? It wasn’t cheap. Only expensive bundles were listed, jam-packed with Nintendo’s new accessories and games like Donkey Kong Bananza, pushing prices to £500 or more.
Amazon finally went live at 4pm on Tuesday, but it was a quick one – consoles sold out in under 30 minutes. EE opened orders earlier that same day at 10am, but they were gone in just 10 minutes. John Lewis launched its restock at around 4pm on Monday and also sold out quickly, with consoles disappearing after just 15 minutes.
Currys remains the outlier, only accepting in-store pre-orders, which makes it much harder to track availability.
I’ll keep checking throughout the day and will post any updates as soon as something goes live.
Nintendo Switch 2 UK release date
While you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 now, the console itself won’t be released until 5 June – so there’s still a bit of a wait ahead.
Many fans in the UK will be getting their first look at the console starting tomorrow, with the Switch 2 set to appear at The ExCeL exhibition centre in London for Nintendo’s Experience hands-on days, taking place between 11 April and 13 April.
Sadly, if you didn’t manage to grab tickets when Nintendo opened up the lottery in February, there won’t be any available on the door.
Where is the Nintendo Switch 2 being made?
With Trump’s proposed tariffs looming, many Nintendo fans are wondering where the Switch 2 is being made – and how that might affect the price.
According to the Financial Times, Nintendo began shifting production out of China during the first Trump administration, anticipating trade disruption.
Now, analysts and import data suggest that over half of the company’s US-bound hardware is being manufactured in Vietnam and Cambodia.
That strategy may soon come under pressure. As of 10 April, the US announced tariffs of 46 per cent on Vietnamese goods and 49 per cent on Cambodian imports – though both have been paused for 90 days to allow for negotiations. Talks with Vietnam are already under way, and Cambodia has also signalled its willingness to open discussions.
What time could Very restock the Nintendo Switch 2 today?
It’s been a whole week of Very drops, so I’ve now got enough data to predict when the retailer is most likely to restock more Nintendo Switch 2 consoles.
Drops at Very tend to happen between 11am and 2pm, with stock usually sticking around well into the afternoon. I’ll let you know as soon as I see any consoles – or bundles – go live.
Who could restock the console today?
The most likely candidate for a Nintendo Switch 2 restock today is – surprise, surprise – Very.
The retailer has dropped more consoles every weekday since last Thursday, and I’m hoping the pattern will continue today.
There are likely to be more pricey Switch 2 bundles on the virtual shelf, but I’m also hoping to see the standalone console, as well as the Mario Kart World bundle.
Anyone else? The only retailer who hasn’t restocked the console this week is Game.