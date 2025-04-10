We’re expecting more retailers to restock the standalone console as well as Mario Kart World bundles ( The Independent )

The long-awaited successor to Nintendo’s flagship console was finally revealed last week and pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been selling out fast, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to secure one.

While official pre-orders on the My Nintendo Store only went live on Tuesday, it’s the third-party retailers who have been delivering most of the pre-orders, including Very, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys, HMV, Game, the EE Store and John Lewis & Partners.

Last Friday, Nintendo announced it was delaying pre-orders in the US because of Trump’s tariffs. Previously scheduled to go live with pre-orders yesterday, Nintendo said it would “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions”, prompting speculation that the console’s US price could increase before it launches in June.

If you’re hoping to secure a Switch 2 ahead of launch day, we’re tracking all the latest updates and live pre-order drops from all the major retailers. Keep checking back for real-time updates as pre-orders roll out.