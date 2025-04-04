Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are selling out fast, here’s where to buy one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After what’s felt like years of rumours, Nintendo has finally lifted the lid on the Nintendo Switch 2. The company’s latest Nintendo Direct wrapped up on Wednesday, marking its biggest hardware launch in almost a decade.

The new console features a 7.9in LCD display, magnetically attached Joy-Con 2 controllers, support for mouse-like controls and built-in voice chat. That’s just the new features - there’s also a suite of upgraded internals, including 256GB of storage and 4K support when docked.

On top of that, Nintendo revealed a stacked lineup of games, including Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza and The Duskbloods, as well as third-party titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Street Fighter 6 and Hades 2.

Not every announcement was met with praise though. During Nintendo’s Treehouse Live broadcast on Thursday, viewers flooded the live chat with “Drop the price” in reaction to Mario Kart World’s eye-watering £75 price tag – something Nintendo has yet to acknowledge. The decision to charge for Welcome Tour, a short tech demo-style game revealed during the Direct, also raised eyebrows after it was confirmed during the stream that it won’t be included for free with the console.

Launching in June, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the all-new console, including the price, pre-order details, release date, the latest features and the most exciting game announcements.

Nintendo Switch 2 UK price and release date

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in the UK on 5 June. It costs £395.99 in the UK – that’s almost £90 more than the Nintendo Switch OLED. You’ll also be able to pick up a Switch 2 bundle containing Mario Kart World for £429.99.

While pre-orders officially open on 8 April via the My Nintendo Store, several third-party retailers, including Very, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys, HMV. Game and the EE Store have already gone live with pre-orders. At the time of writing, John Lewis & Partners is the only major retailer with pre-orders still available and in stock.

Amazon, meanwhile, is operating on an invite-only basis due to high demand, with selected customers receiving a purchase link via email.

Accessories like the new Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and Switch 2 camera (£49.99, Very.co.uk) are already listed at Very, while others – including the GameCube Classics controller (£58.99) and MicroSD Express card (£49.99) don’t have listings yet, so you may have to wait for other retailers or the My Nintendo Store to make them available.

Nintendo Switch 2 design, specs and features

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch 2 looks like an updated version of the OG Switch. It has a larger 7.9in full HD LCD display with 1080p resolution. It supports up to 120fps in handheld mode and HDR both on the go and when docked. The console is roughly the same thickness as the original but with slimmer bezels and more refined edges.

There are new Joy-Con 2 controllers as well. They snap on magnetically instead of via a rail-locking system, making them more secure. You can use them like a mouse by sliding them along surfaces in compatible games.

There's also a new “C” button, which opens the system-wide GameChat menu for voice and video chat. Up to four players can share their screens with video or join in audio-only mode. The GameChat feature is free until March 2026, but will require a Switch Online membership after that. The Switch 2 features a built-in microphone with noise-cancelling tech, so you won’t need to use your own headset anymore.

open image in gallery You can slide the new Joy-Cons across surfaces like a mouse ( Nintendo )

Nintendo has also added a second USB-C port on the top of the console, a nice quality-of-life improvement that lets you charge even when in tabletop mode, or for connecting the new USB-C camera accessory. There’s also a new kickstand on the rear that’s fully adjustable.

On the inside, you get 256GB of storage (an improvement from the 32GB on the original console), and it supports faster microSD Express cards for games and other media. When docked, the system can output at up to 4K resolution with HDR and 120fps support on compatible TVs. The updated dock also includes a built-in fan to help keep things cool during longer sessions.

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Nintendo also revealed a new feature called Virtual Game Cards, which lets players share, borrow or lend digital games locally between Switch 2 consoles. It effectively creates a digital version of a game cartridge tied to your Nintendo Account that can be moved between devices.

A new Welcome Tour app will be available to download on launch day. It features a guided walkthrough of the system’s new features, using minigames and demos to help players get to grips with the new console. It was later revealed that this would be a paid app, however.

Nintendo Switch 2 games

open image in gallery There are loads of games coming to the console at launch ( Nintendo )

Nintendo announced a wealth of games during the Nintendo Direct, showcasing both first-party exclusives and major third-party titles coming to the Switch 2.

Big hitters include Mario Kart World, a brand-new entry that links tracks and courses and lets racers go off-track, with up to 24 players racing at a time. It also announced Donkey Kong Bananza, a 3D action-platformer, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a game set during the Imprisoning War from Tears of the Kingdom, while a Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree will feature brand-new modes, mouse controls and support for the console’s new USB-C camera.

There’s more Kirby, too. Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Switch 2 Edition and Star-Crossed World includes a new story expansion and upgraded performance. Kirby Air Riders, a spiritual follow-up to Kirby Air Ride, is also due in 2025.

Other games getting a Switch 2 Edition include Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the latter offering Quality and Performance modes, so you can choose between that sweet 4K at 60fps or 1080p at 120fps. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will receive visual upgrades, and there’s a new co-op sci-fi launch title called Split Fiction.

On the third-party front, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Hades 2, Street Fighter 6, EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, Hogwarts Legacy, Borderlands 4, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut are all confirmed. FromSoftware is bringing out a Switch 2 exclusive. The Duskbloods, a new stealth-heavy action game that’s launching sometime this year.

Nintendo also confirmed that GameCube classics will come to Switch 2 via a Nintendo Switch Online + expansion pack. At launch, these games will include The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur II and F-Zero GX, complete with upgraded visuals and sharper resolution.

Game on the sharpest screen with our pick of the best TVs