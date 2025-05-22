The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2 UK pre-orders are selling out fast – here’s where to buy a console today
From Amazon to Currys, these are the retailers with Nintendo Switch 2 stock available right now
If you thought pre-ordering a console would be easy this time around, think again. The Nintendo Switch 2 is launching on 5 June, and while it’s not quite PS5 panic stations yet, getting your hands on one hasn’t been straightforward. Pre-orders have been selling out almost every day since the announcement.
To help meet that demand, Nintendo has reportedly tapped Samsung to manufacture the Switch 2’s custom NVIDIA-designed chip, shifting away from TSMC, which built the original Switch’s processor, and should allow Nintendo to avoid the kind of supply shortages we saw back in 2017. It’s seen Nintendo raise its Switch 2 sales forecast to 20 million.
And there’s more to come. Nintendo just confirmed it’ll be back at Gamescom this August after skipping last year, suggesting we’ll see gamees like Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Legends Z-A and maybe even a new 3D Mario.
If you’re still looking to pre-order a Switch 2 before launch day, I’m rounding up all the retailers with live stock below, plus the best accessories and bundles to pair with your new console. This page will be updated constantly with all the latest drops.
Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99, Very.co.uk
The Switch 2 keeps the same hybrid design as the original. You can play it handheld or dock it to your TV, but there are some improvements to the hardware.
The new Switch has a bigger 7.9in HDR-ready LCD screen, 256GB of internal storage, and improved performance. The big change is a new pair of magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers. Unlike the original Switch, these new Joy-Cons can be used like computer mice, offering new ways to play and interact with the console.
The standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console includes everything you need to get going. It comes with the console, the dock, a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers, and a grip that turns the controllers into a single pad for comfort.
It’s backwards compatible with your existing Switch library, and now supports 4K output when docked. In our hands-on preview, The Independent’s Steve Hogarty called it “a different beast entirely”, praising the performance, visuals and the Joy-Con 2’s mouse-style control trick.
Right now, the standalone console is available to pre-order at Very, ShopTo, and the My Nintendo Store if you have an active Switch Online membership (was £6.99, now £5.99, Cdkeys.com).
Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’: £429.99, Very.co.uk
Nintendo’s official Switch 2 bundle includes everything you get with the standalone console (the device, Joy-Con 2 controllers, grip, dock and cables) plus a digital download code for Mario Kart World. The game normally costs £79.99, so you save about £40 by picking up the bundle instead.
In our hands-on preview, The Independent’s Steve Hogarty called Mario Kart World “the most exciting” of the new titles. “It’s absolutely massive,” he wrote, praising the expanded roster, new vehicle types and the game’s ability to let players drift across water, not just under it as in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. He also said Mario Kart “looks spectacular on the big screen,” especially when docked and running in 4K at 120Hz.
Right now, the official Mario Kart World bundle is in stock and available to pre-order at Very, ShopTo and the My Nintendo Store with an active Switch Online membership (was £6.99, now £5.99, Cdkeys.com).
Best Nintendo Switch 2 bundles
But that’s not all. Other retailers are still offering the Switch 2 as part of bigger launch bundles, with some retailers packaging the console alongside extra Joy-Cons, charging docks, the new Switch 2 camera and additional games.
Currys Nintendo Switch 2 bundles
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, extra Joy-Con 2 controllers, Joy-Con wheels and & Switch 2 camera: £569, Currys.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2 with Street Fighter 6: Year 1–2 Fighters Edition, pro controller and Switch 2 camera: £569, Currys.co.uk
Currys doesn't have the standalone console or official Mario Kart World bundle in stock, but offers two higher-priced bundles for £569. One’s geared at Mario Kart fans, with extra Joy-Cons, wheels and the Switch 2 camera, while the other is tailored to solo players, bundling in Street Fighter 6, a pro controller and the same camera accessory.
ShopTo Nintendo Switch 2 bundles
- Nintendo Switch 2, extra Joy-Con 2 controllers and a Stealth quad charging dock: £490.85, Shopto.net
- Nintendo Switch 2, extra Joy-Con 2 controllers and Switch 2 camera: £520.97, Shopto.net
As well as the standalone Switch 2 console and the official Mario Kart World bundle available on back order, independent games retailer ShopTo is offering three pre-order bundles. There is a travel-friendly kit, a bundle that’s great for couch co-op, and a bundle that throws in a second controller pair and the Switch 2 camera.
The Game Collection Nintendo Switch 2 bundles
- Nintendo Switch 2, Hogwarts Legacy, and Switch 2 camera: £484.95, Thegamecollection.net
- Nintendo Switch 2, Split Fiction, and Switch 2 camera: £484.95, Thegamecollection.net
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, Split Fiction, and Switch 2 camera: £519.95, Thegamecollection.net
- Nintendo Switch 2, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, microSD Express Card, and Switch 2 camera: £559.95, Thegamecollection.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman World of Assassination, microSD Express Card, and Switch 2 camera: £609.95, Thegamecollection.net
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman World of Assassination, microSD card, and Switch 2 camera: £644.95, Thegamecollection.net
While the standalone Switch 2 console and official Mario Kart World bundle are coming in and out of stock at The Game Collection, the independent games retailer has a large number of pricier bundles still available. There are options with Hogwarts Legacy or Split Fiction and the new Switch 2 camera, and bigger bundles that include Cyberpunk, Hitman and memory cards for storing it all.
- My Nintendo Store: In stock now for Switch Online members
- The Game Collection: In stock now
- Very: In stock now
- Currys: In stock now
- ShopTo: In stock now
- Amazon: May be in stock using a workaround link
- EE: Bundles sold out on Friday, 11 April
- JD Williams: Sold out on Thursday, 15 May
- Smyths Toys: Sold out on Thursday, 15 May
- John Lewis: Sold out on Wednesday, 14 May
- Kaleidoscope: Sold out on Sunday, 13 April
- HMV: Sold out on Tuesday, 13 May
- Game: Restock sold out on Wednesday, 16 April
Best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and games
Now that you’ve successfully pre-ordered a Nintendo Switch 2, you’re probably looking to grab some accessories and new games to go with it. Nintendo is also selling extra storage, charging grips, Joy-Con 2 controllers and the Switch 2 camera. Donkey Kong Bananza, which is releasing in July, is also available to pre-order.
‘Donkey Kong Bananza’, Nintendo Switch 2: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk
The only other Switch 2 exclusive other than Mario Kart World is Donkey Kong Bananza. Launching on 17 July, Bananza is a fresh 3D platformer with a twist. As The Independent’s Steve Hogarty wrote in his hands-on preview, “you can punch holes through rock to burrow a path toward your objective and pick up chunks of earth to hurl at enemies, leaving gaping, permanent holes in the landscape as you smash your way around levels”. The result is a game that feels part Minecraft, part classic Donkey Kong, with a fully destructible world that encourages chaotic exploration.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99, Jdwilliams.co.uk
The redesigned Switch 2 Pro Controller sees some big improvements over the original Switch Pro controller. It’s a more traditional-looking gaming pad with better thumbsticks, extra durability, a new button for multiplayer social features, added shoulder buttons and improved rumble effects.
Nintendo Switch 2 camera: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk
The Switch 2 camera lets you video chat with friends during multiplayer games. A few launch titles make use of it too, like Super Mario Party Jamboree, where it lets you appear inside minigames to balance Goombas on your head and sing karaoke songs with friends.
Nintendo SanDisk microSD express card: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk
The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage. This can quickly fill up with downloaded games, so it’s worth investing in some added storage. Nintendo’s official SanDisk microSD card comes with another 256GB of storage, with fast read and write speeds that work seamlessly with the Switch 2.
Nintendo GameCube controller: £58.99, Nintendo.co.uk
Exclusive to the My Nintendo Store, the GameCube controller brings a touch of nostalgia to your console setup. Whether you’re revisiting classics or just prefer the old-school layout, it’s a must-have for long-time Nintendo fans.
Nintendo Switch 2 all-in-one carrying case: £66.99, Nintendo.co.uk
This official My Nintendo Store exclusive is designed to hold everything you need for TV-mode play, including the Switch 2 console, the dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables and up to six game cards. Its structured interior keeps your gear secure and organised, making it ideal for travel or tidy storage at home.
Nintendo Switch 2 carry case and screen protector: £20.99, Amazon.co.uk
Don’t need an entire travel kit? The official option from Nintendo includes a screen protector and cleaning cloth, with room inside for up to six game cards and two Joy-Con 2 straps.
Can’t make up your mind? Have a read of our preview of the Nintendo Switch 2