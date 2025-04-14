Nintendo Switch 2 UK pre-orders live: Where to buy a console today

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The successor to Nintendo’s flagship console was finally revealed at the start of the month, but pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been selling out fast. Retailers are routinely dropping fresh stock, but you’ll need to be quick if you want to secure one. Right now, the console is currently sold out everywhere, but we’re tracking restocks live.
The console officially went live last week, and Very, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys, HMV, Game, the EE Store and John Lewis & Partners all dropped pre-orders. That said, stock flew off the shelves, and we’re eagerly awaiting more availability.
If you’re in the US, Switch 2 pre-orders were originally set to go live on 9 April, but plans shifted after delaying pre-orders due to concerns over Trump’s tariffs and “evolving market conditions”. However, the date for pre-order invites via the My Nintendo Store hasn’t changed – those are still scheduled to start rolling out from 8 May. Eligible players can register their interest now, but invites are only going to those with at least 12 months of paid Switch Online membership and 50 hours of gameplay before 2 April.
If you’re hoping to secure a Switch 2 ahead of launch day, we’re tracking all the latest updates and live pre-order drops from all the major retailers. Keep checking back for real-time updates as pre-orders roll out.
- My Nintendo Store: Out of stock as of last Friday
- Very: Could restock today
- EE Store: Bundles sold out last Friday
- JD Williams: Sold out within an hour on Thursday
- Currys: In-store only, find your nearest branch
- Argos: Out of stock as of 1pm on Thursday
- Amazon: Sold out on Tuesday
- Smyths Toys: No stock since last Monday
- Game: Last restock last Monday evening
- John Lewis & Partners: Hasn’t restocked since Monday
- ShopTo: No pre-orders yet
- HMV: Short restock last Thursday
- The Game Collection: Small restock last Wednesday
- Kaleidoscope: Out of stock as of Sunday
There are Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders available at Currys
Thanks to all the readers who have got in touch with me today. Currys seems to have plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders left and available to snag in-store.
I’ve heard this from Jeremy, who managed to get one from Currys in Canary Wharf, as well as Daniel, who went to the Currys in Oldham. Thanks for the tip!
Where are all the Nintendo Switch 2 consoles?
It’s been a terribly quiet day for restocks so far. Since Thursday, it feels like the Switch 2 pre-orders have all but dried up. If today is anything like last Monday, however, it should hopefully pick up again later this afternoon. Here’s hoping!
Will ShopTo ever restock the Nintendo Switch 2?
Interestingly, ShopTo went live with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders before the price or release date had even been revealed. When pre-orders officially opened, the independent games retailer didn’t join in on the fun – probably because it had already sold out of its allocation.
If you didn’t manage to bag one, ShopTo was running a reserve system where you paid just 1p to hold your place in line. Pretty clever, if you ask me.
My Nintendo Store has sold out of Switch 2 pre-orders
Even Nintendo can’t keep up with demand. Despite the invite-only system, it looks like stock finally sold out on Friday. The Mario Kart World bundle disappeared two days earlier, but the standalone console was still available when I last checked – not anymore.
Right now, both options are completely out of stock on the My Nintendo Store.
Could EE restock the Switch 2 this week?
I’m really hoping EE drops more Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders this week. Like Argos, the unlikely contender went live twice last week, and both drops stuck around for hours.
Stock lasted far longer than expected, so if it does return, there’s a good chance you’ll have time to check out before it’s gone. I’ll be watching closely.
Argos restocked the Switch 2 twice last week, and both drops were hefty.
They landed on Tuesday and Thursday, both in the late morning, and lasted well into late afternoon. I’m hoping for more of the same tomorrow, if not today.
Argos has easily been one of the best places to secure a Switch 2 pre-order so far, including the Mario Kart World bundle. One to keep a close eye on for sure.
Amazon’s been awfully quiet since it first restocked the Switch 2 last Tuesday. The retailer usually orders in a lot of consoles, but given how fast stock sold out and the lack of a follow-up drop, that might not be the case this time round.
Oddly, it also wasn’t shipping the Switch 2 until 7 June – two full days after the console’s official release date. Whether that’s down to stock issues or logistics is unclear, but it’s one to keep an eye on.
Currys is taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in-store
Here’s your daily reminder to check in at your nearest Currys. Late last week, I was still hearing from customers who managed to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 in-store (both the standard console and the Mario Kart World bundle).
You’ll need to pay up-front – just something to be aware of. If you’ve had any luck at Currys recently, do let me know – it seems like stock levels vary from store to store.
Very could also restock the Switch 2 today
While it was a quiet end to the week for online retailer Very, it had previously gone on a bit of a streak – dropping consoles almost every day for a full week.
I’m hoping we’ll see that momentum return today. If it does restock, it’ll likely be in the late morning or early afternoon, which is when most of its previous drops have landed.
Game could restock the Switch 2 this afternoon
And if you thought that was a long time to wait for pre-orders to drop, get a whiff of Game.
The struggling retailer didn’t release Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders until 8pm last Monday – easily the latest drop of the day. It also went live at 5pm last Friday, so it’s clearly not in any rush.
Another one to keep an eye on after lunch – though I’ll be doing the hard work for you.