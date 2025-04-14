Nintendo Switch 2 UK pre-orders live: Where to buy a console today

We’re expecting more retailers to restock the standalone console as well as Mario Kart World bundles ( The Independent )

The successor to Nintendo’s flagship console was finally revealed at the start of the month, but pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been selling out fast. Retailers are routinely dropping fresh stock, but you’ll need to be quick if you want to secure one. Right now, the console is currently sold out everywhere, but we’re tracking restocks live.

The console officially went live last week, and Very, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys, HMV, Game, the EE Store and John Lewis & Partners all dropped pre-orders. That said, stock flew off the shelves, and we’re eagerly awaiting more availability.

If you’re in the US, Switch 2 pre-orders were originally set to go live on 9 April, but plans shifted after delaying pre-orders due to concerns over Trump’s tariffs and “evolving market conditions”. However, the date for pre-order invites via the My Nintendo Store hasn’t changed – those are still scheduled to start rolling out from 8 May. Eligible players can register their interest now, but invites are only going to those with at least 12 months of paid Switch Online membership and 50 hours of gameplay before 2 April.

If you’re hoping to secure a Switch 2 ahead of launch day, we’re tracking all the latest updates and live pre-order drops from all the major retailers. Keep checking back for real-time updates as pre-orders roll out.