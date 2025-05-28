Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s almost time. The Nintendo Switch 2 launches next week, and if you haven’t secured a pre-order yet, you might be cutting it close. Stock has been appearing in waves and selling out in minutes, and it may be your last chance to secure a console for release day.

In a delightful move, Smyths Toys has also confirmed it’ll be holding midnight launches at all UK shops on 5 June. If you’ve pre-ordered via Click and Collect, you’ll be able to pick it up from 12:01am, and even if you haven’t, Smyths says limited walk-in stock will also be available.

Select Smyths Toys branches will also host early demo events from 11pm on 4 June, giving fans the chance to try out Mario Kart World on the Switch 2 before doors officially open. The first 100 customers at each of these stores will also receive a free goodie bag. The participating shops include Boucher Road (Belfast), Glasgow, Stockport, Romford and Hull.

If you're still hoping to pre-order or grab a console on launch day, I’m rounding up all the retailers with live stock below, plus the best accessories and bundles to pair with your new console. This page is constantly updated with the latest drops.

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

The Switch 2 keeps the same hybrid design as the original. You can play it handheld or dock it to your TV, but there are some improvements to the hardware.

The new Switch has a bigger 7.9in HDR-ready LCD screen, 256GB of internal storage, and improved performance. The big change is a new pair of magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers. Unlike the original Switch, these new Joy-Cons can be used like computer mice, offering new ways to play and interact with the console.

open image in gallery Our preview of Mario Kart World on the Switch 2 ( The Independent / Steve Hogarty )

The standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console includes everything you need to get going. It comes with the console, the dock, a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers, and a grip that turns the controllers into a single pad for comfort.

It’s backwards compatible with your existing Switch library, and now supports 4K output when docked. In our hands-on preview, The Independent’s Steve Hogarty called it “a different beast entirely”, praising the performance, visuals, and the Joy-Con 2’s mouse-style control trick.

Right now, the standalone console is coming in and out of stock at the My Nintendo Store, though you’ll need an active Switch Online membership (was £6.99, now £5.99, Cdkeys.com) to secure it. If you don’t mind pre-ordering a bundle, there are plenty available, and I’ve rounded up the cheapest ones below.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’: £429.99, Nintendo.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Nintendo’s official Switch 2 bundle includes everything you get with the standalone console (the device, Joy-Con 2 controllers, grip, dock and cables) plus a digital download code for Mario Kart World. The game normally costs £79.99, so you save about £40 by picking up the bundle instead.

In our hands-on preview, The Independent’s Steve Hogarty called Mario Kart World “the most exciting” of the new titles. “It’s absolutely massive,” he wrote, praising the expanded roster, new vehicle types, and the game’s ability to let players drift across water, not just under it as in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. He also said Mario Kart “looks spectacular on the big screen,” especially when docked and running in 4K at 120Hz.

Right now, the official Mario Kart World bundle is coming in and out of stock at the My Nintendo Store, though you’ll need an active Switch Online membership to purchase it (was £6.99, now £5.99, Cdkeys.com). Don’t have a Switch Online account? I’ve rounded up even more Switch 2 bundles available on launch day below.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 bundles

But that’s not all. Other retailers are still offering the Switch 2 as part of bigger launch bundles, with some retailers packaging the console alongside extra Joy-Cons, charging docks, the new Switch 2 camera and additional games.

Currys Nintendo Switch 2 bundles

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World , Switch 2 camera and microSD Express memory card: £579, Currys.co.uk

£579, Currys.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild, carry case and screen protector: £579, Currys.co.uk

Currys doesn’t have the standalone Switch 2 console or the official Mario Kart World bundle in stock, but it’s offering two larger bundles with added extras. One includes Mario Kart World, Tears of the Kingdom, Breath of the Wild, a carry case and a screen protector for £579.

The other swaps the Zelda games for Street Fighter 6, the Switch 2 camera and a microSD Express memory card, bundled with Mario Kart World as well. It also costs £579. Both are available for home delivery on release day, but they can’t be collected in-store.

The Game Collection Nintendo Switch 2 bundles

open image in gallery ( The Game Collection )

Nintendo Switch 2, Cyberpunk 2077 , Hitman: World of Assassination , microSD Express card and Switch 2 camera: £609.95, Thegamecollection.net

£609.95, Thegamecollection.net Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman: World of Assassination, microSD Express card and Switch 2 camera: £644.95, Thegamecollection.net

The Game Collection has just two Nintendo Switch 2 bundles left available to pre-order. One pairs the console with Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman: World of Assassination, a microSD Express card and the Switch 2 camera (£609.95, Thegamecollection.net). The other includes everything in that bundle, plus Mario Kart World, bringing the price to £644.95. Both are scheduled for delivery on release day, 5 June.

Check Nintendo Switch 2 stock at other UK retailers

Best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and games

Now that you’ve successfully pre-ordered a Nintendo Switch 2, you’re probably looking to grab some accessories and new games to go with it. Nintendo is also selling extra storage, charging grips, Joy-Con 2 controllers, and the Switch 2 camera. Donkey Kong Bananza, which is releasing in July, is also available to pre-order.

‘Donkey Kong Bananza’, Nintendo Switch 2: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The only other Switch 2 exclusive other than Mario Kart World is Donkey Kong Bananza. Launching on 17 July, Bananza is a fresh 3D platformer with a twist. As The Independent’s Steve Hogarty wrote in his hands-on preview, “you can punch holes through rock to burrow a path toward your objective and pick up chunks of earth to hurl at enemies, leaving gaping, permanent holes in the landscape as you smash your way around levels”. The result is a game that feels part Minecraft, part classic Donkey Kong, with a fully destructible world that encourages chaotic exploration.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99, Jdwilliams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The redesigned Switch 2 Pro Controller sees some big improvements over the original Switch Pro controller. It’s a more traditional-looking gaming pad with better thumbsticks, extra durability, a new button for multiplayer social features, added shoulder buttons, and improved rumble effects.

Nintendo Switch 2 camera: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Switch 2 camera lets you video chat with friends during multiplayer games. A few launch titles make use of it too, like Super Mario Party Jamboree, where it lets you appear inside minigames to balance Goombas on your head and sing karaoke songs with friends.

Nintendo SanDisk microSD express card: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage. This can quickly fill up with downloaded games, so it’s worth investing in some added storage. Nintendo’s official SanDisk microSD card comes with another 256GB of storage, with fast read and write speeds that work seamlessly with the Switch 2.

Nintendo GameCube controller: £58.99, Nintendo.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Exclusive to the My Nintendo Store, the GameCube controller brings a touch of nostalgia to your console setup. Whether you’re revisiting classics or just prefer the old-school layout, it’s a must-have for long-time Nintendo fans.

Nintendo Switch 2 all-in-one carrying case: £66.99, Nintendo.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

This official My Nintendo Store exclusive is designed to hold everything you need for TV-mode play, including the Switch 2 console, the dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards. Its structured interior keeps your gear secure and organised, making it ideal for travel or tidy storage at home.

Nintendo Switch 2 carry case and screen protector: £20.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Don’t need an entire travel kit? The official option from Nintendo includes a screen protector and cleaning cloth, with room inside for up to six game cards and two Joy-Con 2 straps.

Can’t make up your mind? Have a read of our preview of the Nintendo Switch 2