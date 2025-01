Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rumours about the Nintendo Switch 2 are going into overdrive. If they’re true, the long-awaited follow-up to Nintendo’s hit console could be revealed today.

After gaming accessories brand Genki shared what it claimed was a mock-up of the Switch 2 at CES last week, the leaks have been nonstop.

On Tuesday, reliable games insider Nate the Hate claimed Nintendo plans to unveil the Switch 2 today (Thursday 16 January 2025), with a trailer focused entirely on hardware. The Verge’s Tom Warren backed this up, stating the console will be revealed “this week”.

The insider also speculated on the console’s release date, launch titles and a dedicated Nintendo Direct for Switch 2 games – claims supported by both Video Games Chronicle (VGC) and The Verge.

With the console predicted to be announced imminently, we’ve jumped headfirst into the green warp pipe to round up all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumours swirling around – from the release date and price to features, specs, and more.

Nintendo Switch 2 release date: When could the console launch?

open image in gallery ( Nintendo Switch )

For ages, many leakers thought Nintendo would release a new, souped-up Nintendo Switch console in 2021, which would be called the Nintendo Switch Pro. While Nintendo did announce a new console that year, it wasn’t the Switch Pro. On 6 July 2021, Nintendo unveiled the Nintendo Switch OLED console, a modest, revised upgrade over the OG model, with a slightly larger OLED display. This wasn’t the Switch Pro we’d hoped for.

Fast forward to 2023, and several reports began to drop suggesting that Nintendo was preparing to launch the actual follow-up to the Nintendo Switch in late 2024. On 31 July 2023, Video Games Chronicle (VGC) issued a report claiming the Nintendo Switch 2 would be released in the second half of 2024 and that sources had informed the publication that development kits of the console were “now with key partner studios”, in an effort to “ensure it has ample stock available on day one and to avoid the kind of shortages seen with PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S”.

According to Eurogamer, Nintendo demoed the Switch 2 at Gamescon in August 2023. In his report, Eurogamer editor Tom Phillips said, while reports have pinned a Switch 2 release to the latter half of 2024, “I understand Nintendo is keen to launch the system sooner if possible”.

During Nintendo’s earnings call in May 2023, Furukawa admitted that sales of the Switch were flagging, adding to a mountain of evidence hinting that the follow-up console would be released in 2024. But Nintendo’s plans appeared to change in early February 2024.

When the company announced its 2023 figures, Furukawa reportedly said the current Nintendo Switch would remain the company’s “main business” coming into 2024, and declined to comment on new hardware plans.

Later that month, a wave of new reports from Eurogamer, Bloomberg and VGC stated Nintendo had decided to push back the release date of the Switch 2 to early 2025. According to VGC, third-party game developers were briefed on an “internal delay” in the launch of Nintendo’s next-gen console, pushing it back to the first quarter of 2025. One of VGC’s sources suggested the console had been delayed “so Nintendo could prepare stronger first-party software for the console”

Then, in May 2024, Nintendo’s president finally confirmed a Nintendo Switch 2 console was coming and that it would be announced within the fiscal year, meaning before March 2025.

That day may finally be arriving. On 13 January 2025, games insider Nate the Hate claimed the Switch 2 will be revealed on 16 January. A software-focused Nintendo Direct could then take place in February or March. In terms of an actual release date? Well, according to both Nate the Hate and VGC, we might not get our hands on the new console until May or June.

The potential release timeline lines up with older reports from 2024, suggesting that the Switch 2 might not be released until after April.

In early August 2024, games industry journalist Christopher Dring revealed on a Games Industry Biz podcast that he had spoken to a number of developers who weren’t expecting the Switch 2 to arrive until after the fiscal year. “No developer I’ve spoken to expects it to launch in this financial year, in fact, they’ve been told not to expect it in this financial year,” he said. “A bunch of people I spoke to hope it’s out in April/May time.”

Days later, Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda revealed in a new report that the Switch 2 could launch in the first half of 2025, so, it could launch in June at the latest, giving it a second-quarter release, rather than a first-quarter launch, as initially predicted.

So, where do we stand – officially speaking? We know for a fact the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced by the end of March 2025, at the very latest, but we might not see the Switch 2 hit shelves until April at the earliest, and it might even be pushed back to the second half of the year. Right now, leakers are suggesting the console will be revealed this week, games will be revealed in February or March and the console itself will launch in May or June.

Nintendo Switch 2 price: How much could it cost?

We’ve just received our first Nintendo Switch 2 price rumour, and it comes courtesy of an employee at French retailer Micromania and leaked on X/Twitter. On 12 January 2025, the leaker claimed the Switch 2 will cost €399 – that’s €50 more than the Switch OLED. If the Switch 2 gets the same £50 price hike in the UK, it could cost £359.99 at launch.

The leak also states there will be 25 Switch 2 games at launch, and games will cost between €69 and €79, alongside a limited-edition bundle paired with Mario Kart 9.

Nintendo Switch 2 rumours: Design

In September 2024, alleged prototype photos of the Nintendo Switch 2 surfaced online. In a YouTube video, tech gaming news site Digital Foundry said, based on tracking shipments out of Taiwan, “it can be determined that the leak is genuine – or, at least, as accurate as an old prototype dating from October 2023 can be”. A source also told VGC the images “match what the company has told partners to expect from its design”.

In the prototype photos, the Nintendo Switch 2 is shown to have a larger 8in display, as well as slimmer bezels and redesigned magnetic Joy-Con controllers with new SR and SL buttons and a switch-up of the position of the LED light.

There are also two USB-C ports on the top and bottom, with some people speculating you’ll be able to use these ports to link two Switch consoles together or to hook up new accessories. There’s also a game cartridge slot at the top of the console, hinting you’ll be able to play existing Nintendo Switch games on the machine.

The design leaks have been ramping up this January. On 5 January 2025, alleged images of the new Joy-Cons were leaked on a Chinese social media platform. The picture of a left Joy-Con shows larger SL and SR buttons compared with the original Nintendo Switch, and sees the railed locking system ditched for a magnetic locking system. There also looks to be an optical sensor on the Joy-Con, as well as glide pads, with fans speculating that gamers might be able to use the Joy-Con like a computer mouse.

A few days later at CES, games accessory maker Genki showed off a mock-up of the Switch 2, based on what the actual Switch 2 looks like. According to The Verge, the mocked-up Switch 2 is wider than the original console, “with slightly larger Joy-Con controllers that seem like they’ll be more comfortable to hold”.

Genki’s cofounder Eddie Tsai told The Verge you need to press a button at the top of the backside of each controller to detach the Joy-Cons from the console. The Switch 2 also won’t be compatible with the existing Switch dock. The accessories manufacturer released a video of the mock-up on its website shortly after.

A day later, OnLeaks and 91mobiles released a high-quality render and a 360-degree video of the Switch 2. The report states that the Switch 2 features an 8.4in display, with a power and volume rocker on the right and a game card slot on the left, making it backwards compatible. There’s a new U-shaped kickstand on the rear, which is a further improvement over the Switch OLED.

There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, and the USB-C charging port has also been moved to the top, potentially making it easier to charge in handheld mode. There’s also a sensor on the top, but 91mobiles isn’t sure what it’s for. You can see the 360-degree render in the YouTube video below.

We’ve also had an apparent peek at the logo of the Switch 2 from the co-creator of the Brazilian Nintendo fan site Universo Nintendo, who leaked a mock-up of the emblem. It looks a lot like the original Switch logo, just with a “2” next to it. The insider says they saw a reliable image of the console and recreated an image of the logo.

Nintendo Switch 2 rumours: Specs and features

Rumours about the specs and features have been dropping in dribs and drabs for almost four years now, so, it feels like we already know what the console will look like on the inside. Officially speaking, however, Nintendo has only confirmed one thing about the Nintendo Switch 2 – it’ll be backwards compatible, so you’ll be able to play your current Switch games on the new system.

But what about the rumours? Here’s every spec rumour we’ve seen, dating back to 2021.

In late 2021, a month before the launch of the Switch OLED, Bloomberg released a report stating a number of developers were in possession of a 4K Switch kit. Nintendo swiftly denied these rumours, stating it had no plans for any new console besides the Switch OLED. Some questioned whether Nintendo wanted to quell rumours so it wouldn’t impact sales of the Switch OLED, but that’s just conjecture.

The Nintendo Switch currently uses Nvidia’s (now very old) Tegra X1 chip, which features a 256-core Maxwell GPU. The rumours so far suggest Nintendo will be sticking with Nvidia for the Nintendo Switch 2, despite stiff competition from AMD, which provided the chip for Valve’s powerful Steam Deck.

There was a big Nvidia data leak in March 2022, and data miners found files referencing “NVN2”. NVN is the Nintendo Switch’s graphics API. At the time, “NVN2” hinted at a second-generation version for the rumoured Switch Pro.

The files were from 2019, providing credence to the theory that the Switch Pro was in active development but was axed, as suggested by Digital Foundry.

In September 2022, an Nvidia employee expanded on the idea that the Nintendo Switch 2 would make use of a new Nvidia Tegra chip, specifically the Tegra T239 – a previously unconfirmed circuit that older rumours suggested the Switch 2 would use.

Nvidia’s sources once again backed up these claims in late February 2024. Games leaker Moore’s Law is Dead stated in a YouTube video that the leak from Digital Foundry about the T239 processor is an “almost entirely correct summary” of the Nintendo Switch 2. The insider claims that the T239 has an Ampere GPU architecture and uses Samsung's 8nm process node with 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of 128-bit LPDDR5 memory. If correct, Moore’s Law is Dead suggests the Switch 2 could be as powerful as the Xbox series S, and more powerful than the Steam Deck.

In July 2023, VGC released a report stating the Switch 2 development kits were now in the hands of Nintendo’s biggest studios. The publication claimed that, according to multiple people with knowledge of the next-generation console’s plans, it “would be able to be used in portable mode, similar to the Nintendo Switch”.

While, at the time, two of VGC’s sources also claimed the Nintendo Switch 2 would have an LCD display instead of an OLED panel, Nintendo and Samsung were reportedly in talks over the supply of OLED displays. The rumour came courtesy of South Korean news site ChosenBiz.

While there has been no word on 4K support, a 2021 patent filed by Nintendo suggested it was working on 4K upscaling. VGC added to this rumour in September when its sources were shown the Nintendo Switch 2 at Gamescon. According to the publication: “One Switch 2 demo is understood to have been an improved version of the Switch launch title Zelda: Breath of the Wild, running at a higher framerate and resolution than the original game.”

VGC’s source saw The Matrix Awakens running on the machine, which was used as an Unreal Engine test demo for the PS5 and Xbox series X. “The demo is said to have been running using Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology, with advanced ray tracing enabled and visuals comparable to Sony’s and Microsoft’s current-gen consoles,” the report reads.

In September 2024, photos of prototype components leaked on a Chinese website. According to Digital Foundry, the leak “was genuine”. Alongside the alleged photos, another user leaked a reported full spec list of the console. The leak states it will have 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and HDMI 2.1 ports.

Based on the leaked specs, the Switch 2 won’t be as fast as the PS5 or Xbox series X, but it has more RAM than the Xbox series S, making it more similar to the Steam Deck. Here’s a list of the rumoured tech specs of the Nintendo Switch 2:

SoCl (CPU + GPU) model: GMLX30-R-A1

GMLX30-R-A1 Memory model: MT62F768M64D4EK-026 (6GX2 dual channel, LPDDR5X, 7500 MT/s)

MT62F768M64D4EK-026 (6GX2 dual channel, LPDDR5X, 7500 MT/s) Flash memory model: THGJFGT1E45BAILHW0 (256GB, UFS 3.1, manufactured by Kaixia, 2100 MB/s)

THGJFGT1E45BAILHW0 (256GB, UFS 3.1, manufactured by Kaixia, 2100 MB/s) Audio chip model: Ruiwu ALC5658-CG

Ruiwu ALC5658-CG NFC reader model: NXP IPN7160B1HN

NXP IPN7160B1HN Built-in microphone model: CMB-MIC-X7

CMB-MIC-X7 Dual cooling fans model BSM0405HPJH9 and BSM0505HPJQC (copper gaming heat sink)

BSM0405HPJH9 and BSM0505HPJQC (copper gaming heat sink) Video signal conversion: (DisplayPort to HDMI) must be chip model; Ruixian RTD2175N must be chip (support HDMI 2.1)

(DisplayPort to HDMI) must be chip model; Ruixian RTD2175N must be chip (support HDMI 2.1) Network chip model: Ruiming RTL8153B-VB-CG and Gigabit Ethernet chip (the base has a network cable interface)

Ruiming RTL8153B-VB-CG and Gigabit Ethernet chip (the base has a network cable interface) Microcontroller chip model: STMicroelectronics JSTM32G0OB0OCET6

STMicroelectronics JSTM32G0OB0OCET6 Video game console protective case model: HGU1100 (size: 206mm x 115mm x 14mm, made of plastic)

HGU1100 (size: 206mm x 115mm x 14mm, made of plastic) Speakers: MUSE BOX-L and MUSE BOX-R (two-channel stereo)

In early January, a GameStop employee claimed they had seen Switch 2-branded MicroSD Express listings and posted them on Reddit. The listings include MicroSD Express cards in 256GB and 512GB variants. SD Express offers faster transfer speeds, making them more like the PS5 or Xbox Series X’s SSDs.

Nintendo Switch 2 games

As well as the Nintendo Switch 2’s release date, Nate the Hate speculated on the Switch 2’s first few titles. Easily enough to predict is the suggestion of a new Mario Kart game, but the insider also claimed there will be a new 3D Mario game coming out this Christmas. Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the remake of Final Fantasy 7 could also launch on the system.

