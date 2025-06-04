The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2: Live updates on launch night
Releasing in just a couple of hours, here’s how you can secure a console on launch day
After months – no, years – of rumours and industry chatter, the Nintendo Switch 2 is very nearly here. Launching at midnight tonight, units began arriving in journalists’ hands earlier today – including mine – and soon you’ll be able to get one too. Queues are forming outside shops across the country, and the countdown has officially begun.
While it’s too late to pre-order, shops across the country are getting ready to fling open their doors. Every Smyths Toys store will open at 12am, with a small amount of extra stock for anyone willing to queue. Over on Oxford Street, Currys is hosting a midnight event too – but it’s strictly for customers who’ve already pre-ordered from that branch.
A few retailers are holding back stock for Thursday morning. Argos says it’ll have consoles ready to collect from 6am, with same-day click-and-collect available nationwide. EE will have launch bundles too, but you’ll need to be an existing pay monthly customer to get in on the action.
We’re now just a couple of hours away, and retailers are getting ready to drop more Switch 2 stock overnight and into the early morning. If you’re still trying to secure one, I’ll be updating this blog with every restock as it happens. Stay tuned.
- Very: In stock now, delivers on Friday, 13 June
- Asda: In stock now, delivered by Thursday, 12 June
- ShopTo: In stock now, delivery from 9 June
- Smyths Toys: In-store stock available from midnight tonight
- EE: Bundles in stock from midnight tonight for EE pay monthly customers
- Argos: Consoles confirmed to drop at 6am on Thursday with same-day click and collect
- My Nintendo Store: More consoles expected to drop on launch day
- Currys: Consoles expected to drop on launch day for same-day click and collect
- John Lewis: Consoles expected to drop on launch day
- Amazon: Consoles expected to drop on launch day
- Game: Some orders have been cancelled, may have launch day stock
- AO: Sold out on Friday, 30 May
- The Game Collection: Sold out on Friday, 30 May
- JD Williams: Sold out on Thursday, 15 May
- HMV: Sold out on Tuesday, 13 May
- Kaleidoscope: Sold out on Sunday, 13 April
Queues are forming across the country
It’s all kicking off! Thanks to all the readers who’ve got in touch so far.
I’m being told that there are 20 people currently queuing outside the Milton Keynes Smyths Toys – I’ll see if I can get a picture.
It's almost time
Less than an hour to go until retailers start going live with Nintendo Switch 2 stock. Who do you think will go first? Unboxing my Switch 2 was like Christmas morning, so I’m excited for you all to experience the same.
Are you in one of Smyths Toys’s flagship shops already? What’s the vibe? Let me know.
The Nintendo Switch 2 games launching tonight
It’s not just the Nintendo Switch 2 that’s dropping at midnight. There are a whole host of new titles coming to the platform as well.
Mario Kart World is obviously the big one. Here’s the rest of the list – most of them aren’t new, but there are a few:
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 Edition)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 Edition)
- Arcade Archives 2 RIDGE RACER
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Civilization VII
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
- Deltarune Chapters 1,2,3 and 4
- Fast Fusion
- Fortnite
- Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6 Standard Edition
- Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighter Edition
- Survival Kids
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
But that's not all...
But while those five Smyths Toys stores are opening up at 11am, every other Smyths Toys shop will be opening at midnight.
There will be limited walk-in stock, so get queueing. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to walk away with a console right there and then.
These five Smyths Toys stores open in an hour
We’re officially in countdown mode. In just one hour, five Smyths Toys stores will be opening early for launch night festivities, and if you’re anywhere near one of them, it might be worth heading down.
Doors open at 11pm at Boucher Road (Belfast), Glasgow, Stockport, Romford and Hull. There will be Mario Kart World demos to play, and the first 100 people through the door at each shop will get a free Nintendo-themed goodie bag.
Oh, and there will be limited stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 available, too.
Mario Kart World review
Tech writer Steve Hogarty spent six hours playing Mario Kart World – and he certainly had some thoughts (19 in fact).
From dynamic weather effects to four-player mode, he’s rounded up everything you need to know before it launches:
Mario Kart World review: You need to know these things before it drops
Very's dropped a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle
If you’re looking to get your hands on the new console, along with the camera and pro controller, you’re in luck because Very has just dropped a bundle containing the whole lot. But, I will say that it does cost £555.
Asda stock drop
Some eagle-eyed readers are very kindly helping me while I balance booting up Mario Kart World with stock drops.
Asda’s George is selling Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. They’ll arrive next week, but the stock is there.
A closer look at the unboxing
I’m juggling unboxing this console and keeping an eye on stock, but if you want a closer look, here’s the screen on the Nintendo Switch 2:
The screen is larger than the original Switch, with nearly two extra inches on its predecessor.
My Nintendo Switch 2 console just arrived
Many writers reported that they wouldn’t receive a Nintendo Switch 2 console before the launch, so you can imagine how shocked I was when the doorbell went and, well:
After months of covering the console, it feels surreal to have it in front of me.
If you want to order a console, it won’t arrive in time for launch day, but you can still get your hands on one: