Nintendo Switch 2: Live updates on launch night

I’ve just got my hands on a console, and you can too ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

After months – no, years – of rumours and industry chatter, the Nintendo Switch 2 is very nearly here. Launching at midnight tonight, units began arriving in journalists’ hands earlier today – including mine – and soon you’ll be able to get one too. Queues are forming outside shops across the country, and the countdown has officially begun.

While it’s too late to pre-order, shops across the country are getting ready to fling open their doors. Every Smyths Toys store will open at 12am, with a small amount of extra stock for anyone willing to queue. Over on Oxford Street, Currys is hosting a midnight event too – but it’s strictly for customers who’ve already pre-ordered from that branch.

A few retailers are holding back stock for Thursday morning. Argos says it’ll have consoles ready to collect from 6am, with same-day click-and-collect available nationwide. EE will have launch bundles too, but you’ll need to be an existing pay monthly customer to get in on the action.

We’re now just a couple of hours away, and retailers are getting ready to drop more Switch 2 stock overnight and into the early morning. If you’re still trying to secure one, I’ll be updating this blog with every restock as it happens. Stay tuned.