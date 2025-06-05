The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2 – live updates on launch day and where to buy
From specs and price to where the console is in stock, here’s your rolling coverage on launch day
More than 12 hours after launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 is suddenly everywhere. While a midnight stock drop never materialised, consoles began quietly landing at shops this morning, and now it’s a race against the clock.
Argos still has same-day click-and-collect available in a handful of shops across the UK, but there’s not many consoles left. Other retailers like Amazon, Game and EE have gone live too, but Currys and Smyths Toys have completely run out.
Consoles are moving fast and availability is patchy, so if you’re still hoping to grab one today, don’t hang about. I’ll be updating this blog with every restock as it happens.
- Argos: In stock now with same-day click-and-collect
- Game: In stock now with same-day click-and-collect
- Amazon: In stock now, arrives Friday, 6 June
- EE: In stock now for pay-monthly customers, delivery in 1-3 days
- ShopTo: In stock now, delivery from Monday, 9 June
- Very: In stock now, delivery from Friday, 13 June
- HMV: Sold out on Thursday, 5 June
- JD Williams: Sold out on Thursday, 5 June
- The Game Collection: Sold out on Friday, 30 May
- Currys: Sold out on Thursday, 5 June
- Asda: Sold out on Thursday, 5 June
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- My Nintendo Store: More consoles expected to drop on launch day
- John Lewis: Consoles expected to drop soon
- AO: Sold out on Friday, 30 May
- Kaleidoscope: Sold out on Sunday, 13 April
Amazon Switch 2 stock update: Bundle sells out, console still available
Amazon has also run out of the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle. But the standalone console is still in stock as of now.
If you’re a Prime member, you can get it delivered as soon as tomorrow, so it’s one of the fastest options left.
The standalone Switch 2 is still in stock at Argos
You’ll be hard pressed to find a Mario Kart World bundle at Argos right now. Stock is extremely patchy across the country, and in many areas, it’s already sold out.
That said, there’s still decent availability of the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console, with same-day click-and-collect still popping up — though you might have to wait until later this afternoon or even tomorrow morning to pick it up.
John Lewis and AO out of stock
Sorry, everyone. At John Lewis there’s no stock of the console online or in-store. It’s the same story at AO. I’m keeping watch for any changes there though.
I’d take a look at Amazon and Smyths Toys.
Nab a bundle at Argos
Right now, Argos is selling a bundle, the console together with the Mario Kart World game. Of course, this will set you back slightly more than the console alone (the bundle is £429.99). You can get it through click and collect or with home delivery. Let's-a go!
HMV and Very out of stock
HMV and Very are also out of stock. Right now, I think your most likely shot at a Switch 2 is Amazon.
Ticket queue at HMV
HMV stock is holding steady, but there’s now a queue to get onto the site.
Prime members can get a Switch 2 tomorrow
If you’re quick, I’ve caught that Amazon is offering next-day delivery for Prime members, but you need to be fast.
Argos still has (some) same-day delivery stock
It’s going quickly, but there’s still same-day stock at a handful of Argos locations. For example, you can find same-day stock at the Argos branches in Carmarthen, Ludlow, and Arbroath.
Remember, you have to buy it online to reserve it in store. If you rock up at Argos expecting to buy it on the spot, you’ll be disappointed.
Very sells out (again) but has a new bundle
Told you it was volatile. Very sold out yet again.
However, I’ve just caught another bundle that includes Mario Kart World and a microSD. It is, of course, more expensive than the standalone console or the usual Mario Kart World bundle, but it might be your only chance on Very.