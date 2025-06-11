Nintendo Switch 2 – live: Where to buy a console in the UK

open image in gallery The Nintendo Switch 2 is getting harder to find ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

A week on from launch, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is still flying off the shelves. So far this week, I’ve seen short-lived restocks at Amazon, EE, Very and ShopTo. Nintendo and Currys both went live earlier today, but they’ve already sold out.

Very has now dropped stock twice this week. Both times, consoles sold out in just a couple of minutes. EE briefly made its Mario Kart World bundle available to everyone, but that didn’t stick around either, and has already disappeared from the site. Right now, the only live option is a pricier bundle for existing EE mobile customers, which includes the console, the game and a 12-month Switch Online subscription.

More stock is expected this week, with Smyths Toys likely to be the next retailer to go live. I’ll keep updating this page with all the latest drops as they happen, so stay tuned.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 right now

EE : In stock now for existing customers, delivered within 1-3 working days

Smyths Toys: Expected to restock 12-14 June

Nintendo Switch 2 specs

open image in gallery I've already nabbed a console - here's how to get your own ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.

The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

open image in gallery The Switch 2 camera lets you see your mates as you game, even if you're not playing the same one ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.

No big discounts yet – it’s not even been out a week, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.

Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.

On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.