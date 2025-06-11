The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2 – live: Where to buy a console in the UK
From specs and price to where the console is in stock, here’s your rolling coverage of the Nintendo Switch 2
A week on from launch, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is still flying off the shelves. So far this week, I’ve seen short-lived restocks at Amazon, EE, Very and ShopTo. Nintendo and Currys both went live earlier today, but they’ve already sold out.
Very has now dropped stock twice this week. Both times, consoles sold out in just a couple of minutes. EE briefly made its Mario Kart World bundle available to everyone, but that didn’t stick around either, and has already disappeared from the site. Right now, the only live option is a pricier bundle for existing EE mobile customers, which includes the console, the game and a 12-month Switch Online subscription.
More stock is expected this week, with Smyths Toys likely to be the next retailer to go live. I’ll keep updating this page with all the latest drops as they happen, so stay tuned.
- EE: In stock now for existing customers, delivered within 1-3 working days
- Smyths Toys: Expected to restock 12-14 June
Nintendo Switch 2 specs
The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.
The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.
Nintendo Switch 2 price
The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.
No big discounts yet – it’s not even been out a week, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.
Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.
On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.
When will John Lewis restock the Nintendo Switch 2?
John Lewis has been unusually quiet when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2. The retailer didn’t sell the console on launch day, and unlike Amazon, Very and ShopTo, it hasn’t restocked it since. Even Amazon and Nintendo, which had brief restocks earlier this week, have seen at least something. John Lewis? Nada.
The Switch 2 product page is still live, so it’s likely more stock is on the way — but it’s unclear when. I’m hoping very soon. For now, you can only get a Switch 2 at EE.
Very Switch 2 stock sells out in minutes
And it’s already gone. Not even five minutes and both the standalone console and the bundle have sold out. Either that, or Very’s just unlisted them. I’m hoping it’s the latter.
Again, the console is still in stock at EE, and I’m expecting Smyths Toys to restock soon.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is back in stock at Very
Very is delivering the goods for a second time this week. The retailer has just restocked both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle.
It will be delivered next week on Friday, 20 June, so you do have a bit of a wait.
I've reviewed the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases
Managed to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 console this morning? You’ll want to shove it in a case to protect it from the daily grind.
While Nintendo’s official carry case is out of stock everywhere, I’ve tested the best third-party Nintendo Switch 2 cases that’ll do the job.
The Switch 2 is now out of stock at Nintendo, but it's still available at Smyths Toys
And it’s gone now at Nintendo, too. That means the only place where you can buy a Nintendo Switch 2 is at EE, and you need to be an existing customer with a contract to buy it.
Smyths Toys could drop soon, however, so I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled.
Currys Nintendo Switch 2 bundles have now sold out
It was a good stint, but the Nintendo Switch 2 and all the bundles have now sold out at Currys. Three hours, though – that’s good going.
For now, the only place where you can buy a Nintendo Switch 2 is at the My Nintendo Store and EE (if you have an existing contract).
Do the Nintendo Switch 2 bundles offer better value?
Not really, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth it.
None of the bundles floating around right now come with any actual savings. You’re basically paying the same as you would if you added everything to your basket separately.
Currys has a bunch of bundles with extra games, accessories and storage, but they’re more about convenience than value. You’re not getting a deal – you’re just getting everything in one go. If you were planning to buy all the extras anyway, it saves you a bit of faff.
Who will deliver the Nintendo Switch 2 the quickest?
If you’re still hunting for a Nintendo Switch 2 and don’t want to wait weeks to start playing, some retailers are offering faster delivery than others.
Currys is your best bet right now. It has the console in stock and is offering free next-day home delivery, or free in-store collection within two days.
Nintendo also has stock, with delivery taking around three to four days. EE is still selling the console to existing mobile customers, with delivery typically within one to three working days.
EE goes back to existing customers only
And EE has now sold out of the bundle that was open to everyone.
The bundle for existing mobile customers is still in stock, however. For £20 upfront and £22 a month over 24 months, you get the Nintendo Switch 2 console with 256GB of storage, a digital copy of Mario Kart World, a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, and 24-month Gamer’s and Video Data Passes.
The data passes are a bit irrelevant for the Switch 2, but it’s nice to have. It means you can stream and play games on your phone without using up your data.
The cost is added to your monthly EE bill if you're already on a pay‑monthly plan, and delivery takes 1–3 working days.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is now in stock at EE, and you don't need t be an existing customer
The Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World is now in stock at EE, and you don’t even need to be an existing customer anymore.
You can either pay the £429.99 in full, or split the payments up in £32.25 chunks over 12 months. It arrives within 1-3 working days.