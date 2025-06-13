The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2 live: Argos restocks the console, and you can get it today
From specs and price to where the console is in stock, here’s your rolling coverage of the Nintendo Switch 2
It’s now been over a week since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and stock is still vanishing fast. Argos has just gone live with both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle, with same-day delivery or click-and-collect available from your local shop. Currys also has several bundles in stock online, including bundles with Mario Kart World, Street Fighter 6 and Cyberpunk 2077.
Elsewhere, Very and ShopTo also have the console in stock, though none of them can deliver before next week. ShopTo is still taking back-orders for delivery from 18 June and Very has a range of bundles in stock.
JD Williams, Smyths Toys, John Lewis and Game all restocked earlier this week – but sold out within minutes. I’m updating this page with the latest stock updates as well as the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, so keep checking back. This is the only Nintendo Switch 2 stock checker you need.
Nintendo Switch 2 specs
The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.
The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.
Nintendo Switch 2 price
The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.
No big discounts yet – it’s only been out a week, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.
Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.
On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is back in stock at Currys
The Nintendo Switch 2 is back in stock at Currys! Multiple bundles are available to buy online, including bundles with Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077 and Street Fighter 6.
You can get free same-day click-and-collect at your local shop, or opt for home delivery.
Can you pick up your Switch 2 from Sainsbury's?
If you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, many Argos kiosks are now located inside Sainsbury’s shops across the UK. Physical Argos stores aren’t much of a thing anymore.
That means you can collect your console from Sainsbury’s, even if there’s no traditional Argos in sight. Some orders can be picked up at the customer service desk or collection point, depending on the store.
Argos Switch 2 stock is holding strong
Argos stock is still holding strong across the country. There is plenty of availability of both the standalone console and the Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World.
It all depends on your post code as to whether you can still get same-day delivery, but it still looks like there’s a lot of in-store stock, though you may have to travel.
Game could be releasing more Nintendo Switch 2 stock soon
I think Game is gearing up to release more Nintendo Switch 2 consoles and bundles. After restocking on Wednesday, the retailer removed all of its listings, but it’s just put them all back up earlier this morning.
All of the listings still say “Back in stock soon”, however. If you want a console right now, Argos is where you want to be.
Switch 2 bundle can't be delivered anymore, but there's still some click-and-collect left
Argos has run out of same-day delivery of the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, but there are still some shops with the console in stock for same-day collection. They’re getting harder to find though.
There are still plenty of standalone Nintendo Switch 2 consoles available for both same-day collection and home delivery, however. You’ll just have to buy Mario Kart World separately.
Nintendo Switch 2 bundle stock is starting to falter at Argos
If you’re still umm-ing and arr-ing about your Nintendo Switch 2 purchase, Argos is starting to sell out of the Mario Kart World bundle across the country, so I’d get your skates on.
There still seems to be a good amount of stock for home delivery, but you might need to start travelling a little further if you want same-day click-and-collect.
Don’t mind the standalone console? There’s still plenty of those.
EE has sold out, but the Switch 2 is still in stock at Argos
EE has now sold out of the Mario Kart World bundle with the 12-month Switch Online membership. It’s been in stock literally all week, so it’s been a good ol’ stint. It was exclusively available to EE customers, so it’s no surprise really.
Still looking for a console? Argos still has stock for free same-day click-and-collect.
Very has a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with the out-of-stock-everywhere Pro controller
It’s kind of impossible to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller right now, but Very has kindly bundled the accessory with the console and a microSD card.
The bundle costs £520, but it won’t be delivered until next Friday. Still, if you really want the Pro controller, it’s the only way to get it at the moment, seeing as it’s out of stock everywhere.
Prefer your console to be with you this weekend? Argos is the one you need.
Argos Nintendo Switch 2 stock is holding strong
Half an hour on and Argos stock is still holding strong.
All my local Argos stores have same-day click-and-collect – either immediately, or from 4pm this afternoon. You lot will be gaming in no time.
Argos has free- same-day collection, but same-day delivery will cost you
There seems to be plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles at Argos. Same-day click-and-collect is free. It’s the fastest (and cheapest) option.
If you’d prefer to get it delivered, same-day home delivery is available, but it’ll cost you either £5.95 or £7.95, depending on your area and delivery window.
Standard delivery is free, but don’t expect it before Sunday 15 June.