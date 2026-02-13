15 unmissable game announcements at Sony’s State of Play

Worried that 2026 was going to be a quiet year for the PlayStation 5? Well you can rest easy. Sony’s latest State of Play presentation was packed with new games and enough remakes and sequels to keep your nostalgia-tank topped up until the PS6 rolls around.

The headline act was a double dose of Kratos. Not only did we get the confirmation of a full-blown God of War Trilogy Remake – bringing the original Greek saga up to modern standards – but Sony surprised us with God of War: Sons of Sparta, a retro-style side-scroller available to play right now.

There’s a new John Wick game in the works, while Konami continued its redemption arc with a glut of major announcements for Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania. We also got our first proper look at the future of Bungie’s Marathon.

Whether you missed the live stream or just want the highlights without the filler, I’ve rounded up every major trailer and game announced at State of Play 2026.

God of War Trilogy Remake

After years of rumours, Santa Monica Studio confirmed that the original PS2 and PS3 trilogy is being rebuilt from the ground up for the PS5. It’s still early days, but the teaser trailer confirms that Kratos’s original voice actor, Terrence C. Carson, is returning to the role. Great news if you miss the angry, shouting Kratos before he became a sad dad.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2

The moustache-heavy Metal Gear Solid 4 has finally escaped the confines of the PlayStation 3. The second volume of the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection arrives on 27 August and includes MGS4, Peace Walker and MGS5.

John Wick

The John Wick movies are already pretty videogamey, so it’s a wonder it’s taken this long to get an official (and as yet untitled) John Wick game. Starring Keanu Reeves and developed by Saber Interactive, the game promises action-heavy “gun-fu” on next-gen hardware.

Silent Hill Townfall

We got a suitably spooky first look at Silent Hill Townfall. The trailer for the first-person psychological horror was light on story but heavy on creepiness, all excitingly set in a nightmarish version of a small UK town this time. There’s even a newsagent’s!

Marathon

Bungie’s extraction shooter is inching closer to release. A new story and gameplay trailer showed off a slick, stylised sci-fi world that looks distinctly different from Destiny. A beta test is running from 26 February to 2 March, with the chance to unlock rewards that carry through to the full game.

God of War: Sons of Sparta

In a delightful surprise, this 2D side-scrolling prequel launched during the show. It focuses on a young Kratos and features pixel-art combat. It’s available on the PlayStation Store immediately.

Pragmata

Capcom’s mysterious sci-fi astronaut puzzler re-emerged with a new trailer and a free demo that you can download right now. If you’ve been wondering what the game is actually about since its 2020 reveal, now is your chance to take a look.

Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition

Ubisoft is honouring its limbless hero with a collection of five playable versions of the original game, including a lost prototype and a documentary. It lands digitally today.

Kena: Scars of Kosmora

A sequel to the charming Bridge of Spirits, this looks bigger, darker, and more combat-focused. It’s set in a new location with an overhauled fighting system and is slated for a 2026 release.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

At last, we’re getting a brand new 2D Castlevania game. This one is set in France, renowned for its castles and its vanias, and marks the first mainline 2D entry in the series for years. It’s launching in 2026.

007 First Light

We got another peek at IO Interactive’s James Bond game, which apparently can’t clear the image rights to Daniel Craig’s face but promises an entertaining mix of gunplay and hand-to-hand combat. It’s out sooner than expected, with a release date of 27 May.

Legacy of Kain: Ascendance & Defiance Remastered

Vampire fans are eating well. Not only is a remaster of Defiance coming next month, but a completely new side-scrolling entry, Ascendance, arrives on 31 March.

Ghost of Yotei: Legends

A co-op multiplayer expansion for Sucker Punch’s samurai epic arrives as free DLC on 10 March.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

The PC port was confirmed for 19 March, bringing ultra-wide support and unlocked frame rates.

Resident Evil: Requiem

First revealed last year and due to launch later this month, Resident Evil: Requiem gets a new gameplay trailer showing Leon Kennedy and a shiny new character exploring a very familiar-looking Raccoon City Police Department.

The verdict

It’s a banner day for people approaching middle age who simply want to keep playing the same games over and over again in slightly higher resolutions.

Sony’s going hard on nostalgia in 2026, with remakes and sequels to some of the most beloved PlayStation titles in history, but tempered its line-up with just enough new stuff to not feel like a trip to the recycling centre. The fact there’s a new God of War game and a Pragmata demo available right now is a nice little bonus.

