PS5 restock UK - live: EE consoles are in stock now – how to get one
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Game, Argos, Smyths Toys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at EE. Read on for more information.
We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.
But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. The month been very quiet so far, with just a few restocks at Ebuyer, AO and EE. But with the Christmas break only just behind us, we’re giving retailers the benefit of the doubt and hoping for bigger and better things as January progresses.
Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.
Is AO PS5 stock still available?
Doesn’t seem so. While AO’s PS5 product page has the “high demand” message, something you can usually bypass using a few sneaky methods, none of them seem to be working this time round.
The main search page also shows the console as out of stock, which usually means that it genuinely is sold out, so none of our tricks to hack the website will work.
This exact bundle with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Miles Morales was in stock from 29 December all the way up to New Year’s Eve, and again yesterday night. It costs £570 (Ao.com), which is actually on the slightly steeper side.
The PS5 is now in stock at EE
The PS5 is now in stock at EE! To get the console, you need to be an EE pay monthly customer and it’s only available via EE’s Add to Plan service, which you will pay over 11 months interest-free. You also have to pay £20 upfront, but this will go toward the overall purchase.
The only bundle available right now is the disc edition console with an extra dualsense controller and an HD camera for £50 a month, paid over an 11-month period.
A good morning from your resident PS5 stock trackers
Welcome back to another day of PS5 stock hunting. After a very slow start to the new year, it looks like things are finally beginning to pick up again on the console front after that post-Christmas slump.
The PS5 is currently in stock at EE (for pay monthly customers only) and was also in stock at AO last night. Ebuyer also dropped yesterday afternoon, so well done you, Glen Coco, you win the title of First Retailer to Restock in 2022.
As usual, we’ll be here all day bringing you the latest stock updates and retailer tips you need to know to bag a console this January. Stick around!
Live blog signing off
Looks like we’re back to normal with PS5 restocks – in that another day has gone by with no consoles to be seen. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given just how many restocks we saw around Christmas. It looks like Sony and/or the retailers had sensibly stockpiled to meet festive demand. Now we’re paying the price and anyone still looking to buy a PS5 could be in for a long wait.
We’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news from across the UK.
How to get a PS5 voucher code from BT
BT is giving its customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with a stampede like other retailers, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.
If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
PS5 storage expansion
Finally! Sony is now letting gamers expand their PlayStation 5’s internal storage with the installation of an M.2 SSD. If you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage, then we recommend the Seagate firecuda 530, which comes with a heatsink. It costs £175 (Currys.co.uk).
“A cooling structure, like a heatsink, is something all PS5-compatible SSDs require in order to work correctly, and it’s nice that you don’t have to do a hatchet jot of installing your own with this Seagate model,” our writer said in their review. “The firecuda 530 lets you conveniently download, copy and launch PS5 and PS4 games straight from the internal storage, as well as media apps like Plex. Transfer speeds are blazing fast as well, with Seagate saying that it delivers speeds of up to 7,000MB/s.”
How big is the PS5?
Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4.
But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end.
They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV.
