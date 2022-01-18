PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Amazon, Currys, Smyths Toys and more
Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been one of the slowest months for restocks, we saw plenty of drops take place in December during the lead-up to Christmas from retailers including Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Best PS5 headset
Needing some accessories now that you’ve got a PS5 on the way? Check out Sony’s Playstation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk), which landed a spot in our review of the best PS5 accessories.
Our tester said: “There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you. “It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet. It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too, which is always useful.
“It uses a wireless adapter to connect to your console rather than Bluetooth which is a minor irritant, and you’ll need to remember to recharge it, but it sounds fantastic and it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.”
PS5 games coming soon
Managed to pick up a PS5 at one of the drops this morning? It’s never been a better time to secure one, with loads of new upcoming releases on the horizon. Here are the ones we’re most excited about in January and February:
Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 and we can’t wait to get our hands on the game.
The action RPG was developed in collaboration with George R.R. Martin and from the early looks of the game, it promises to be just as demanding as previous FromSoftware titles such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne.
Elden Ring will be released on the PS5, as well as the Xbox series X, Xbox one, Playstation 4 and PC on 25 February. You can read more about it in our article below.
Dualsense controller PS5
You get one dualsense controller out of the box, but we’d recommend getting another if you want to play with another person on the couch. Most of the bundles at Game and Very come with extra dualsense controllers.
“It has a comfortable ergonomic fit that moulds around your hands nicely, no matter what sized hands you have, and its buttons feel sleek and high-end,” our writer said in their round-up of the best PS5 accessories. “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers.”
Sony recently released the dualsense controller in a range of new bright colours, including purple, pink and blue.
Where can you buy the PS5 right now?
Here’s your afternoon round-up of all the places where you can buy the PS5 right now. The cheapest place you can buy the PS5 is at Very, who is currently selling a disc edition console with a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for £509.98 (Very.co.uk).
PS5 disc vs digital
Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies.
The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition.
On the hunt for an Xbox series X?
If you’re searching for the Xbox series X, then we’ve got some excellent news for you. Microsoft’s next-gen console is currently in stock at several stores, including Asda, EE and Very right now.
Want to find out how to buy it? Head over to our Xbox series X restock liveblog for all the latest information. We’ll be rounding up all the drops, latest news and our own restock predictions. See you on the other side.
Analysis on the Game PS5 bundle drop
This Game drop will be a true litmus test for customers’s appetite for PS5 bundles. When Game last restocked the console on 23 December, stock stuck around for nine whole days.
If we see the bundles on Game’s website last as long, it’s likely that people are simply fed up of having to buy a console with a bunch of extras. The bundle at BT, for example, has been in stock for more than a week now.
Did you manage to buy a bundle from Game? Giving it a miss? Get in touch on Twitter – @1AlexL – and let us know.
Game PS5 bundles are now live
SOUND THE ALARM! The PS5 is now in stock at Game.
The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with an additional controller and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£561.97, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights include the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and a disc edition console with a second dualsense controller, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Fifa 22 for £644.96 (Game.co.uk)
What Very PS5 bundles are available?
It seems like the standalone disc edition console at Very has already sold out, but there are three bundles still available at the retailer.
There’s a disc edition console with a cosmic red dualsense controller for £514.98 (Very.co.uk), a PS5 disc edition bundle with a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for £509.98 (Very.co.uk) or a disc edition bundle with an extra cosmic red dualsense controller and a 12-month PSN membership for £564.97 (Very.co.uk).
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
