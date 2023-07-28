Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been nearly three years since the PS5 console was first released in the UK, and we’re not exaggerating when we say it’s been a bumpy ride. From accidental cat food replacements in the mail to the constant stock shortages that plagued the machine throughout its early life, those days are, thankfully, far behind us.

Now, with the PS5 readily available everywhere, Sony has dropped the first official deal on the console, and it’s a big one. Until 10 August, you can save a whopping £80 on the PS5 disc edition console at a number of retailers.

Sony and Amazon have only reduced the console by £75, but other retailers, including Currys, the EE Store, AO, Argos, Very and Game have discounted the PS5 to less than £400. The deal has dropped on the same day that Sony has opened up pre-orders for its limited-edition Spider-Man 2-themed PS5, controller and faceplate (£569.99, Very.co.uk).

The tech firm is also about to release the PS5’s first handheld – the PlayStation Project Q – and rumours continue to swirl about the launch of a PS5 Pro in late 2024. Still yet to get your hands on the PlayStation 5? Here’s how you can secure the console for less.

PS5 disc edition console: Was £479, now £399, Currys.co.uk

The PS5 is a marked improvement on Sony’s hardware, and the best console the manufacturer has ever made. “One of the first things you will notice about the PS5 is how games feel in your hands, thanks to the dualsense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers,” our writer said in their review. “Beyond graphical capability, it’s the most sensory innovation that next-gen console gaming has shown us so far.”

With an impressive library of games, incredible graphics and ray-tracing support, “this is certainly the console to beat when it comes to hardware,” our writer said.

The deal on the console is expected to end on 10 August at 11.59pm BST. These are all the retailers with the deal available right now:

