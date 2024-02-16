The PS5 Slim has just received its first-ever discount

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been exactly three months since Sony launched the PS5 Slim into the world, and to celebrate the console’s quarter-year anniversary, the tech giant is slashing the price of the machine.

Sony, who recently said goodbye to the full-fat PS5 console and all its infuriating stock problems, has discounted its successor by a huge £60, taking it down to an all-time low of just £419.99 for a limited time.

The PS5 Slim is broadly the same (specs-wise) as the original PlayStation 5, but it weighs 24 per cent less, isn’t as chunky and comes with a detachable disc drive that bulges out from the side. It also has more internal storage for games than the bigger first-generation model. We’ve got all the details on the £60 PS5 Slim saving below.

The deal comes as Sony finds itself in the middle of yet another stock shortage situation, with its latest PlayStation Portal handheld remote player out of stock for months since its launch.

PlayStation 5 Slim: Was £479.99, now £419.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The new PS5 Slim disc edition is the OG PS5, with a glow-up. It weighs less, has a slimmer profile, and comes with 1TB of internal storage instead of the random 825GB found on the previous model. There are four panels on the side instead of two, a glossy upper half and a bottom matte finish.

The biggest design update is that it now comes with a detachable disc drive that you can take out. If someone’s got a digital edition version of the console, you can slot your disc drive directly into their console, and turn it into a disc edition machine.

There are two USB-C ports instead of one USB-A and one USB-C port on the front. You also get a horizontal stand when you buy the PS5 Slim, letting you lie it down on its side. Thanks to the first-ever discount, the console has been reduced to its lowest-ever price.

