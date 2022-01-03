The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Game, Currys and AO could restock – how to get a console
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Very, Argos, Smyths Toys and more
We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.
But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January.
If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
The best tech deals in the January sales
Fancy bagging a bargain this Bank Holiday? Our guide to all of the best tech deals in the sales is a great place to start.
Much like Black Friday, you can currently get impressive deals on popular products like the Nintendo Switch, plus everything from TVs, games and smart speakers to vacuum cleaners and plenty more besides.
Here’s our round-up of the goods you can get your hands on for less today:
All the best tech deals in the January sales, from AirPods to new Xbox games
All you need to know about the tech January sales 2022, plus deals and discounts from Very, Currys, Argos, Apple, John Lewis and more
Could Currys restock the PS5 this week?
Currys last had PS5 stock available on 28 December – and while we may now officially be in 2022, that’s still not that long ago, and we’re optimistic that the retailer might have some more availability in the coming weeks.
Why are we so confident? Because prior to 28 December, Currys also had drops on 24, 22, 21, 17, 14 and 7 December, suggesting a healthy restock pattern that is likely to continue.
When did Game last restock the PS5?
Game was a huge hitter when it came to PS5 stock in December, with a drop that landed on 23 December lasting a full week.
In fact, if you’re browsing the Game website this morning, you might still see the console showing as available to pre-order – but we’ve found that when you click to add it to your basket, a notification appears telling you that it’s out of stock, meaning this impressive supply looks to have finally dried up.
We’re crossing our fingers for another week-long restock this month.
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing, check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
The Nintendo Switch OLED is in stock at multiple retailers right now, including Argos and Very for £309.99.
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
What’s the difference between the two models of PS5?
While we’re waiting for consoles to land, let’s remind ourselves exactly what you get with the two options.
Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies.
The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition.
Welcome back, PS5 hunters
Good morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to another day (and in fact, year!) of console hunting.
We’ll be honest, January isn’t having the strongest of starts, as we can’t currently see the console in stock right now – but as December was one of the strongest months for stock on record, we’ve got high hopes that things will improve.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.