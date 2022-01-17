PS5 stock - live: BT restock continues as PS3 games appear on the PS Store
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Game, Amazon, BT, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 has sold out at PlayStation Direct, but it is still in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers with an access code. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been one of the slowest months for restocks, we saw plenty of drops take place in December during the lead-up to Christmas from retailers including Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Could Amazon restock the PS5 this week?
Amazon had three restocks in December – that’s the most it has ever had in one month since we started tracking the console all the way back in April. Restocks took place on Thursday 23 December, Tuesday 21 December and Wednesday 15 December.
While we’re hoping for another restock this week, this is the retailer we’re least certain about. It used to abide by a very strict restock pattern of once every two weeks, but since August, that routine has flown out the window.
We’re hoping for another drop on Wednesday this week but don’t hold your breath. You need to be a Prime subscriber to buy a PS5 from Amazon. You can grab a 30-day free trial.
PS5 sells out at PS Direct
And that’s it! What a whirlwind restock. After roughly 20 minutes, the PS5 has sold out at PS Direct. This is the first restock PS Direct has had since 16 December, so it’s been a while since it last dropped the console.
Didn’t manage to cop one? The PS5 is still in stock at BT for BT Broadband customers and it could potentially drop at Very, Smyths Toys and maybe even Amazon this week if we’re lucky.
PS Direct PS5 digital edition stock still available
At the time of writing, the PlayStation Direct store has sold out of the disc edition console but the digital edition console is still in stock. You do need to log in with your PSN credentials to buy a PS5, however.
The PS5 digital edition console costs £359.99 (PlayStation.com).
PlayStation Direct PS5 stock is now live
The PS5 is now in stock at PlayStation Direct. There is a waiting room at the moment, so you’ve still got time to get in there before the buying gets started.
Luckily, it’s not first come first serve like a lot of other retailers. You get given a random unique ID in the waiting room, meaning you don’t know what position in the queue you’ll be in when the consoles drop. Take that, scalpers!
You need your PSN credentials to get the PS5 into your basket.
Argos PS5 restock set to take place next week
The trusty @PS5StockAlertUK machine has leaked some information on the next Argos drop. While most given dates are just educated guesses and predictions, Argos is one retailer where the stock tracker has inside knowledge.
The retailer is expected to restock the console sometime between 25 and 28 January, with both disc and digital edition consoles set to drop. Argos restocks generally go live between 6am and 8am.
According to the stock tracker, this is going to be a click and collect drop, so you should be able to walk in and pick one up from your nearest Argos store on the day of the drop. More concrete information should arrive next week. Keep your eyes peeled.
When could Smyths Toys PS5 stock drop?
Smyths Toys had two restocks in December, on Thursday 16 December and Thursday 2 December. The retailer says on its website that it expects more stock to drop in February, but this is usually just a placeholder.
We tend to see the retailer restock the console in-store, but it doesn’t always update its website when it does. These in-store restocks happen across Smyths Stores nationwide, with customers frequently queuing up outside from around 8am. Could we get another restock this week? We’d hope so, but the February placeholder text says otherwise.
When could Very PS5 stock drop?
We’re big fans of Very here on the blog. Drops are long and brilliantly fruitful, but they’re sadly not very frequent. The retailer usually has at least one restock every four to six weeks, and it hasn’t had one since 14 December, so it’s well due a drop.
Very tends to restock on either a Tuesday or a Wednesday, so a drop could well take place tomorrow morning. We’ll be keeping our eyes on the retailer and will let you know if one appears. For now, BT Broadband customers can still buy a PS5 from the BT Shop.
PS5 backwards compatibility
While the PS5 isn’t backwards compatible with PS3 or PS2 games (see below for more information), it is indeed backwards compatible with PS4 games.
All the PS4 games you’ve been stacking up over the years will play on your disc edition PS5 just fine, but if you’ve got a PS5 digital edition console, you’ll only be able to play PS4 games bought from the PlayStation Store.
Why? Well, that’s the tradeoff with buying a digital edition console. There’s physically no disc slot for you to slide any of your PS4 games into.
PS3 games appear on the PS Store
Before we crack our knuckles and get down to predicting PS5 restocks, we’ve just spotted some interesting news. PlayStation 3 games have been spotted on the PlayStation Store – a place where only PS4 games and PS5 games live.
When clicked, you’ll be directed to PlayStation Now – the cloud gaming subscription service – which is expected to be rolled in with PS Plus sometime this year. Just a bug? Or is Sony gearing up to launch PS3games on the PlayStation Store?
Sadly, this isn’t new. We’ve seen this bug before, like quite a few times before, so we don’t want to get your hopes up just yet. If we do get some PS3 news, we’ll be sure to let you know.
