PS5 stock UK - live: Game restock set to drop today – how to get a console
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Currys, Very, Asda and more
UPDATE: Game PS5 bundles will be dropping this morning. Read on for more information.
The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.
Last month got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks. We only saw four retailers drop stock in the first two weeks. But towards the end of October, we had nine massive drops from Asda, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game and AO.com. Last week, we had more restocks from BT, EE, Argos, Amazon and Game, so the month definitely improved. As we race towards the PS5’s one-year anniversary, let’s just hope November delivers the goods.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Game PS5 bundles officially dropping this morning
It’s official! Game is indeed dropping the PS5 this morning. According to the tweet, the retailer is only going live with disc edition consoles, but it said that last time and people were still able to order the PS5 digital edition console.
The retailer could restock any time between now and midday. Keep your eyes on this page and we will alert you as soon as the consoles drop.
What Game PS5 bundles are there?
At the moment, there are 62 bundles listed on Game’s PS5 bundles page, but it’s not guaranteed that all of these bundles will go live.
The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with an additional controller and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£561.97, Game.co.uk).
We also predict that Game will list some new Call of Duty Vanguard bundles onto its website, but these haven’t been uploaded just yet.
What time could Game PS5 consoles drop?
Game could restock the PS5 any time between 9am and 12pm this morning. On 28 October, stock went live at 10:05am and before that it went live at 9:45am. We’ve also seen consoles drop as late as 11:50am in the fairly recent past.
As we mentioned yesterday, expect a drop confirmation to go out on Game’s Twitter page before it restocks. If we don’t get this confirmation, then it’s unlikely the PS5 will drop this morning.
Game PS5 bundles could drop today
On Tuesday, Game updated its PS5 bundles page with new delivery dates of 19 November. Now, the retailer has confirmed that priority insured orders will also be dispatched a week earlier on 11 November. According to @PS5StockAlertUK, this means that a PS5 restock could take place this morning!
The retailer doesn’t usually drop on a Friday, so we’re more optimistic for a drop today. According to @PS5StockAlertUK, the drop has probably been planned to coincide with the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which launches tomorrow.
Who could restock the PS5 today?
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of PS5 stock tracking action. The start to November has been a pretty big disappointment, but our fortunes may be about to change!
This morning, Game could restock the PS5 and a bunch of bundles onto its website, potentially even ones that include Call of Duty Vanguard. We should know for sure if a drop is taking place this morning pretty soon. Stay tuned and stay alert! We’ll bring you the live updates as and when we get them.
G’night for now
Unless you were one of the roughly...five people who managed to bag the PS5 at John Lewis & Partners this morning, it’s probably been another quiet day for you without a restock. But let’s not lose hope!
Tomorrow, four the fourth week in a row, Game could have another drop! As usual, we’ll be here bright and early to bring you the live restock updates, tips and news you need to bag yourself a shiny nw games console. Catch you tomorrow!
Will Game have ‘Call of Duty Vanguard' PS5 bundles?
There’s a good chance that Game will be listing Call of Duty: Vanguard bundles onto its PS5 bundles page tomorrow. Shortly before Fifa 22 came out, the retailer added the game into its usual bundles. It did the same for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
Expect these bundles to be added to Game’s website tomorrow morning if the drop happens. The bundle should hover around the £656.94 price mark, and come with an extra game and a second dualsense controller if they follow the same price pattern as Fifa 22..
