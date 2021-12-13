The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: BT restock is set to drop this morning – what to know
Follow live for the latest stock updates from John Lewis, Game, Smyths Toys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at BT. It could drop at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.
It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.
It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct and ShopTo. And last week, we saw a monstrous 13 restocks from Very, Littlewoods, Currys, Studio, ShopTo, Argos, EE and BT.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
The PS5 is now in stock at BT
The PS5 is now in stock at BT!
As usual, you’ll need an access code to buy the console. If you’re a BT Broadband customer, this can be retrieved via this link. The retailer sells a range of different bundles, including a disc edition console with a dualsense controller and a PS Plus 12-month subscription for £558.98.
When could Game PS5 stock drop?
Last week, Game updated its PS5 bundles page with new release dates of 20 December. These release dates are essentially dispatch dates, with drops taking place up to a week and a half in advance. The drops usually take place on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
Our hunch is that the PS5 will drop at Game tomorrow, so you should hopefully be able to get your console delivered in time for Christmas if you secure one from the retailer.
There are a whopping 35 disc edition bundles on Game’s website currently, but the digital bundles have seemingly been removed from the page.
How does the BT PS5 access code restock work?
BT used to let any old Jim sign up to buy a PS5 console from the BT Store, but since October, the retailer has reserved the PS5 for BT customers exclusively.
If you are a BT Broadband or TV customer, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 access code. You now need to enter in your BT account number – previously, anyone could enter their email address and apply.
Access codes are emailed out sporadically and can be used to buy a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You can still buy a console even if you don’t sign up to the email list, you just won’t be alerted about any drops in advance.
You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
BT PS5 stock is set to drop this morning
First up on the menu this week is BT, who apparently still hasn’t sold out of its allocation of consoles yet, despite having a massive three drops last week.
The retailer is set to drop the PS5 from 9am onwards, with consoles usually remaining in stock the whole day. This might not be the case this time if stock levels depleted during the three previous drops. Once again, this is expected to be a bog standard restock reserved for BT Broadband customers.
There were 13 PS5 stock drops last week
It was a monstrous week of restocks last week, with not one, not two, not three, not four, not five (we could go on and on), but THIRTEEN whole drops of the PS5. There were three from BT, two from Very and two from PlayStation Direct.
There were also drops from ShopTo, Currys (an actual general sale restock), Studio, Littlewoods, EE, Argos and Hamleys.
Didn’t cop one? You’ve still got a chance to secure a PS5 ahead of Christmas, and we’ll be helping you bag one before the big day.
Who could restock the PS5 this week before Christmas?
Gooooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Our mission? To help you all secure a console before Christmas, of course. We hope you all had a relaxing weekend, but now it’s time to get down to the nitty gritty.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.