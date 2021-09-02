✕ Close Trailer for Play Like Never Before | PS5

Update: The PS5 has sold out at AO.com. New PS5 Currys VIP codes have just been sent out. It could drop at Smyths Toys and Argos next. Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

August has been one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as restocks at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. The question now is: will September be able to top that incredible figure? It’s been a slow start, but we still have hope.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

