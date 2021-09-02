The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Argos and Smyths could restock next as Currys send VIP codes
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Asda, Amazon, Game and more
Update: The PS5 has sold out at AO.com. New PS5 Currys VIP codes have just been sent out. It could drop at Smyths Toys and Argos next. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
August has been one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as restocks at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. The question now is: will September be able to top that incredible figure? It’s been a slow start, but we still have hope.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
The PS5 is now out of stock at AO
We have no idea where that came from. We’ve just spent the past month picking on AO.com and now it’s just delivered one of the longest PS5 drops in restock history. Serves us right, eh?
Stock lasted nearly four hours long and we didn’t even have to edit the website’s code (as some of us have had to do in previous AO drops). We hope every single one of you managed to get the console. If you didn’t, well, there’s going to be loads more chances coming up soon. Keep watching!
Best upcoming PS5 games in September
September is a pretty hefty month for next-gen PS5 game releases. If you’ve just managed to bag a PS5 from AO.com or Currys PC World or even Studio, we’d recommend adding the below to your list. We’ve hand-picked the games we think will be the best of the month:
- Deathloop (PS5) – 14 September: Pre-order now (£79.99, Amazon.co.uk)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) – 24 September: Pre-order now (£42.99, Amazon.co.uk)
- Diablo II: Resurrected (PS4, PS5) – 23 September: Pre-order now (£34.99, Playstation.com)
- Tales of Arise (PS4, PS5) – 10 September: Pre-order now (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4, PS5) – 10 September: Pre-order now (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk)
AO PS5 stock is still available
Update (2.15pm): Both the standalone console and the PS5 bundle with a copy of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut game and the pulse 3D wireless headset (£609, AO.com) have now sold out. The Ratchet & Clank bundle is still available. HIt refresh a few times if it says out of stock.
AO has listed a Ratchet & Clank bundle onto its website. You can pick up a disc edition console with a copy of the game and an extra dualsense controller for £579 (AO.com).
When is the PS5 VR headset coming out?
The PS5 VR headset is shrouded in so much mystery. Last month, we reported that Sony had shown off the second-generation PS5 VR headset at a secret developer summit, taking us one step closer to single-corded virtual reality joy.
During the event, Sony revealed not only details about the hardware but also the way it would release games for the sequel to its PSVR headset. The details include the development of new controllers, able to tell where a user’s hands are, and how far away they are from the buttons.
Argos PS5 console restock predictions
Whew, what an exciting morning! It’s almost been an hour and AO.com still has the PS5 in stock. Plus, there’s no queue! Rejoice!
What’s next? Sadly, Argos only had one drop last month. The retailer dropped the console at 8am on 10 August, but another one is expected to take place this month too – and potentially even this week.
Drops used to occur in the dead of the night between 1am and 5am, and go live region by region. Thankfully that process has stopped now, and we get consoles dropping at 8am fairly frequently. If the console does drop this week, expect it to drop at around 8am, which means, yes, not today.
AO PS5 stock is now live
And it’s finally here! The PS5 is now in stock at AO! You can get the PS5 disc edition for £449 (AO.com) or a PS5 bundle with Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and a pulse 3D wireless headset for £609 (AO.com).
This is the second retailer today bundling the PS5 with the new Ghost of Tsushima game and a pulse 3D wireless headset. We see a pattern emerging...
Should you buy a PS5 from CeX?
We hate to say it, but you really shouldn’t buy a PS5 from CeX. You might make a small profit selling your PS5 to the second-hand retailer – who buys it for £480, but you’ll certainly lose a lot of money if you’re one of us and are looking to actually purchase the console.
CeX is currently selling the PS5 for £695 – that’s more than what some of the scalpers on eBay are selling the PS5 for. Our suggestion? Stick to the major retailers and get a PS5 at the recommended retail price (£449.99).
Studio PS5 stock has now sold out
We *think* the PS5 bundle at Studio is now sold out, considering that the queue has been paused for over half an hour. We hope some of you managed to buy the console, although it seems like a lot of you had a look, saw the price and then gave it a pass. We don’t blame you there. It was a pretty pricey bundle.
What could drop next? We’re still staring at AO, Smyths Toys and Argos. More updates to follow!
