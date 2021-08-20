The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: The PS5 could drop at AO today. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s been phenomenal. So far this month, 14 retailers have dropped stock and we’ve still got 11 days to go. We’ve seen everything from John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys and Very to Asda, Amazon, ShopTo and Argos. Here’s hoping the third week of August will carry on the momentum. On Tuesday, the BT Shop and Smyths Toys both had drops. Yesterday, Game went live with 27 different bundles.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
When could AO PS5 stock drop?
The last time AO had a PS5 restock was on 28 July, but stock only lasted 10 minutes. It usually drops between 10am and 2pm, so keep watch between those hours today. It’s the only major retailer who has not had a drop so far in August.
There’s a little trick to getting the PS5 from AO when the PS5 is live. It takes a bit of effort, but many people have seen success using it when the console is live but showing “out of stock”. Note: This will only work when the PS5 product page is live on AO, and you’ll need to be using Google Chrome. AO hides the PS5 product page from view until it’s ready to be sold.
- When the PS5 product page is live, copy the PS5’s product ID and save it somewhere safe.
- Navigate to a random item on AO’s website. Right-click on the ‘Buy now’ button on the random item and click ‘Inspect element’.
- In the element inspector, replace the product’s ID with the PS5’s product ID. Click ‘Buy now’.
‘Ghost of Tsushima ‘ PS5 releases today
Just a short intermission from scanning the PS5 stock horizon to mention that the Ghost of Tsushima director’s cut releases on both the PS4 and PS5 today!
The hit open-world samurai game includes all of the content from the original game as well as a new island (Iki) to explore. Developer Sucker Punch says that means there will be new story content, characters, environments, armour, enemies, and more. You can read our news story for more details. It’s available to buy right this second. There’s only two left on Amazon at the moment.
Could Asda PS5 consoles drop soon?
The last drop at Asda took place on 4 August at 9am and stock sold out within minutes. Some stock trackers are predicting a drop sometime next week, but we’re a little doubtful.
Before the drop in early August, the last time Asda restocked the console was all the way back on 22 June. It didn’t have a restock at all in July. There’s a chance that it could drop on the 22nd again, but as we said, we’re a little doubtful. The retailer doesn’t receive huge stock shipments, but we’ll wait and see!
What PS5 stock drops could we see today?
Happy Friday PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of PS5 stock tracking. Yesterday was a pretty great day for console drops, with Game sending PS5s out into the world not just once (in the morning), but for a second time in the afternoon as well. We even got a few of you messaging in to say that you managed to secure a PS5 with the help of the blog. We love to see it.
Could we get another drop today? AO.com is now the only major retailer who has yet to drop stock in the month of August, so we’ve got our eyes trained on the website, urging the retailer to restock the console with meditation music. As usual, we’ll be here all day bringing you the PS5 news and stock updates as and when we have them. Stay tuned!
Good night from your resident PS5 stock trackers
While we may have only seen one retailer drop today, the Game restock has actually been pretty substantial. Having lasted for nearly three hours in the morning and then coming back for a second bite this afternoon. It has now sold out (again).
We hope we’ve managed to help you secure a PS5 this morning or this afternoon. If not, we’d recommend giving your local Game store a ring to see if the staff can do anything to help you out with a console. Well, that’s what Game itself suggests.
If you’d rather wait for an online drop, then AO.com could be the next retailer to drop stock tomorrow morning. We’ll be back here then to bring you all the latest PS5 news and, ultimately, help secure you a PS5. For now, good night, good luck and have fun!
Game PS5 consoles back in stock
Game is back for a second round of PS5 action. These are probably cancelled orders or leftover stock, so we don’t think it’s going to last as long as the drop this morning. To recap:
The cheapest disc edition bundle includes a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk), while the most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Game has also listed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart bundles onto its website. A PS5 disc edition with a copy of Rift Apart cost £519.98 (Game.co.uk).
Can you get a VPN on the PS5?
While Sony doesn’t allow any VPN apps like NordVPN or ExpressVPN to be downloaded from the PlayStation Store (they’re not even allowed on the platform in general), there’s still a way to use a VPN on the PS5 if you want to stream geo-restricted content.
We’d recommend getting a VPN which allows you to set up a Smart DNS feature. It’s a service provided by a number of VPN providers, including NordVPN, to allow you to spoof your location on devices that don’t have VPN support. You can read our round-up of the best VPNs for more information.
‘Fifa 22’ PS5 release date
It’s been a beautiful day filled with lots of PS5 joy, but soon your life will be filled with the beautiful game, being played on a beautiful machine. That’s right, Fifa 22 on PS5 is releasing super soon.
Last month, it was revealed that Fifa 22 would be released on 1 October, later this year. Fifa 22 integrates something called HyperMotion technology into the game, which basically combines match capture and machine learning to provide an ultra-realistic Fifa experience.
If you managed to pre-order the ultimate edition of the game before 11 August, you’ll be receiving an untradeable FUT Heroes player, giving you a head-start on making a solid team.
You can read more about what’s coming to Fifa 22 and how to pre-order it in our article below:
Need an Xbox series X?
Want an Xbox as well as a PS5? Sadly, it’s not as easy to secure as Sony’s next-gen console. But lucky for you, we’re standing at attention over on our Xbox series X stock liveblog, providing you with the latest restock news and updates as and when they happen. Head on over to our page for more, and maybe you’ll not only have secured a PS5 today, but you could be getting an Xbox series X as well.
When was the last EE PS5 drop?
EE had restocked the PS5 every single day of the week in the first week of August, and then again in the second week, with the latest drop happening on 9 August at 9am. Only EE customers are able to buy a PS5 from the retailer, with eligible customers needing to be on a 12-month or longer contract.
The network provider only sells the PS5 disc edition console (£40 a month for 11 months), but you can also get a PS5 disc edition bundle with an additional dual sense controller (£45 a month for 11 months). We haven’t seen the retailer drop stock at all this week, however.
