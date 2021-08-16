The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game and AO this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s been phenomenal. So far this month, 14 retailers have dropped stock and we’re only half-way through. We’ve seen everything from John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys and Very to Asda, Amazon, ShopTo and Argos. Here’s hoping the third week of August will carry on the momentum.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
It’s almost been a year since the PS5 was first released in the UK, yet we’re all still here, trying desperately to buy the console. We’re not alone, though. Not to gloat or anything, but we’ve had around 20 drops this month, while our friends over on the Xbox series X restock blog have received less than five.
If you’re hunting both consoles, we’d recommend keeping both pages open as retailers can drop stock unexpectedly and without much notice. We’ll let you know as soon as a drop of either console happens.
Upcoming PS5 games this week
For those of you who managed to secure a PS5 at one of the seven drops last week and are wanting to find out what new games are releasing in the next few days, we’ve got all the goss for you to chomp on.
The standout release this week is the enhanced director’s cut version of the hit open-world samurai game Ghost of Tsushima, whichdrops on 20 August. You can pre-order the game for £69.99 (Amazon.co.uk). Other releases this week, including PS4 to PS5 upgrades, are listed below:
- Recompile (19 August) – Pre-order now
- Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour (19 August) – Buy now
- Madden NFL 22 (20 August) – Pre-order now
PS5 price
The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The standard PS5 is the exact same price as the new Xbox series x – conveniently also out of stock at most retailers. But the Xbox series S (the all-digital edition of the Xbox series x) is cheaper than the PS5 digital edition, costing just £249, and it’s always in stock. The series S is far less powerful than the PS5 digital edition, mind. If you want more information on the differences, you can read our comparison of the Xbox series x and PS5 here.
A number of retailers, including Game – which is due to have a restock this week – also sells a bunch of bundles with the PS5. This obviously increases the price of the console, but also does a great job at turning away scalpers.
ShopTo PS5 stock dropped yesterday afternoon
ShopTo is pretty much the only retailer who likes to drop stock on a Sunday. Yesterday afternoon, it dropped a PS5 disc edition console (£449.85, Shopto.net) as well as a couple of bundles.
The bundles included a PS5 console with an additional midnight black dualsense controller, a copy of Resident Evil Village and a copy of Ratchet & Clank (£639.85, Shopto.net) and another bundle with a pulse 3D wireless headset, a copy of Resident Evil Village and a copy of Returnal (£639.85, Shopto.net). As expected, the standalone disc edition consoles went in a flash, but the bundles stuck around for a little while longer.
If you’re interested in reading more about the pulse 3D wireless headset or the dualsense controller, take a look at our round-up of the best PS5 accessories below.
‘Fifa 22’ PS5 release date
While we wait for the PS5 to drop this morning, did you know that Fifa 22 on PS5 is releasing very soon? Last month, EA announced that Fifa 22 will be released on 1 October, later this year. Fifa 22 integrates something called HyperMotion technology into the game, which basically combines match capture and machine learning to provide an ultra-realistic Fifa experience.
If you pre-ordered the ultimate edition of the game before 11 August, you’ll be receiving an untradeable FUT Heroes player, giving you early birds a head-start on making a solid team.
We’ve got a round-up of all the new features and gameplay in our Fifa 22 explainer below:
Is an Asda PS5 stock drop due soon?
The last drop at Asda took place on 4 August and stock sold out within minutes. There was nearly a two-month gap between the August drop and the one before it, but the PS5 stock tipsters are suggesting that another drop could be happening this week. We’re a little doubtful ourselves, but when it comes to restocks, we’re always happy to be proven wrong.
Drops usually take place between 8am and 9am, and they rarely last long. We’ll let you know if we get any more details, however.
When could AO PS5 consoles drop?
AO is another retailer predicted to have a restock this week. It’s the only other large retailer, besides Game and Tesco, who has yet to drop stock in August so far. It’s also one of the most frustrating retailers to buy stock from.
Unlike with most retailers, where all you have to do is click a nice oblong-shaped “add to basket” button and maybe add it to your wish list for faster check out, AO makes you jump through a number of hoops to bag a console. These are the exact steps you need to follow when stock goes live. Note: You’ll need to be using Google Chrome on a laptop or desktop computer.
- When the PS5 product page is live, copy the PS5’s product ID and save it somewhere safe.
- Navigate to a random item on AO’s website. Right-click on the ‘Buy now’ button on the random item and click ‘Inspect element’.
- In the element inspector, replace the product’s ID with the PS5’s product ID. Click ‘Buy now’.
The retailer could drop stock any time from Tuesday onwards. We’ll be waiting and watching.
Game PS5 stock is expected to drop this week
Game has the highest chance of dropping this week. At the end of July, the retailer updated its PS5 bundles page with new release dates of 20 August. Unfortunately, it bumped into a few shipment delays and was forced to push the release date back to 27 August. Game almost always drops stock a week and a half before its scheduled drop date, so expect some new consoles to become available either tomorrow or Wednesday.
The last time there was a drop, Game gave us all a heads up on its Twitter page before dropping stock at 10am. Hopefully it will do something similar this week, too.
PS5 availability in the UK this week
Goooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another week of PlayStation 5 stock tracking action. If you weren’t around last week, you’d have missed us going absolutely bananas because of the sheer number of console drops we had. We saw restocks at Amazon, ShopTo, Argos, Scan, BT, Currys PC World and EE. Will this week prove to be just as good?
Game, AO, Smyths Toys and Very are all predicted to have drops this week, with ShopTo already having dropped a new round of bundles and standalone consoles on Sunday. As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the live updates as and when they happen, so stay tuned!
