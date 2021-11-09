✕ Close PS5 disc installation issue seemingly returns

UPDATE: The PS5 has sold out at Asda. It could drop at Very next, with Argos following later this week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.

November has got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks. Last week, we only saw John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo drop stock. We’re hoping that will improve though. Towards the end of October, we had nine massive drops from Asda, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game and AO. As we race towards the PS5’s one-year anniversary, let’s just hope November starts delivering the goods.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

PS5 stock updates UK What PS5 stock drops could we see today?

The PS5 has sold out at Asda Show latest update 1636448280 The best 4K TV for your new PS5 While we wait for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile. We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400. Alistair Charlton 9 November 2021 08:58 1636446979 The PS5 has sold out at Asda After about five minutes, the PS5 has sold out at Asda. Hopefully you were one of the lucky ones and managed to secure the console. Drops at Asda never seem to last very long, so it’s not a retailer we’d rely on. That said, Very could be next to drop stock! Keep an eye on the blog. Alex Lee 9 November 2021 08:36 1636446119 The PS5 is now in stock at Asda And there we have it! The first drop of the week. The PS5 is now in stock at Asda! As usual, these are going to go extremely quickly. Keep refreshing the page if you’re struggling to add the console to your basket. Only the disc edition is in stock at Asda. It costs £449.99 (Asda.co.uk). Buy now Alex Lee 9 November 2021 08:21 1636445459 What PS5 stock drops could we see today? Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another daily dose of The Independent’s PS5 stock tracking liveblog. While it was a super quiet day for restocks yesterday, we’re hoping that today is going to be mega! Today – if we’re very lucky – we could see Very drop a bunch of consoles onto its website. We’ve also got our eye on AO this morning. Stay tuned for the latest updates and we’ll bring you them all in real-time! Alex Lee 9 November 2021 08:10 Newer 1 / 2 Older

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.