PS5 stock UK - live: Ace Studio restock is available now – here’s how to get it
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Asda, Amazon, Game and more
Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Ace Studio. It could drop at Very, Amazon and Game this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. September has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio and ShopTo, while Currys PC World sent out its PS5 VIP pass codes all in the first week. Yesterday, BT also dropped its haul of consoles.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Ace Studio PS5 stock is now live
And we’re off! The PS5 is now in stock at Ace Studio. A queue has already started to form, though.
Ace Studio had a PS5 disc edition bundle with a pulse 3D wireless headset and a copy of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for £609.99 (Studio.co.uk) in its last drop on 2 September.
What PS5 stock drops could we see today?
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of PS5 stock tracking action. Yesterday, we had a pretty lengthy drop at BT. It was pretty great, except the drop was reserved for people who had been sent a PS5 access code. Today, however, we could get some heftier drops, available for everyone.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
BT sure knows how to treat us well. Whenever we think we’re going to have a slow Monday for PS5 restocks, the retailer always seems to pop its head up and deliver the goods. We hope we helped some of you get the console from BT today. But if not, most of the action is actually going to kick off tomorrow. We’re hoping to see drops at Very and Amazon.
Come back tomorrow morning and we’ll try and get you guys a PS5! G’night for now!
Best PS5 games 2021
Since the PS5 was first released back in November, the console has amassed a healthy collection of must-play exclusives.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our reviewer said.
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, from Astro’s Playroom to Resident Evil Village
Why is the PS5 digital edition harder to find than the disc edition console?
If you’ve been following our stock updates for a while, you’ve probably noticed that the PS5 disc edition console is far easier to buy than the digital edition. It’s been this way ever since the console was first released back in November. When Eurogamer spoke to sources at various retailers before the console launched, it was told that retailers had been allocated around 25 per cent digital edition consoles and 75 per cent disc edition consoles.
We don’t know if the situation has changed since then, but we still see fewer digital edition consoles dropping than disc edition consoles. Retailers themselves might also prefer to order in the disc edition console over digital – they cost more (£449.99) for one, and they can bundle it with physical games to charge a premium.
Sony has recently developed a new, lighter digital edition console, so maybe that will help increase the level of stock available.
New version of the PS5 appears – and it is inexplicably lighter
A new version of the PS5 has appeared – and it is inexplicably lighter.
Want an Xbox series X?
Managed to buy a PS5 from BT earlier today? Why not splurge a little harder and treat yourself to an Xbox series X as well? But wait, isn’t that console, like, even harder to buy than the PS5? Sadly, yes. But fret not, we’re on hand to help you secure the console.
We’re constantly scanning the Xbox landscape for new drops over on our series X restock liveblog. Check it out if you haven’t done so already.
On the hunt for an Xbox? Here’s where to find one in stock today
Where is the Xbox series X in stock in the UK right now? Follow live for the latest Xbox series X restock updates from Amazon, Game, Smyths and more
PS5 price
The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The standard PS5 is the exact same price as the new Xbox series x – conveniently also out of stock at most retailers.
We love the PS5 controller
The PS5 comes with one dualsense controller out of the box, meaning if you redeemed a BT PS5 code, you’ll be getting one controller (and maybe two if you chose one of the bundles). And by George is the controller a beauty, both in terms of design and features. When we help get you a PS5 this week, you’ll see exactly what we mean.
It earned the top spot in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories, with our writer noting that “besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers”.
8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience
From controllers to memberships, these are the best PS5 accessories to enhance your game playing, from Amazon, Sony, Nacon and more
Other BT PS5 code giveaways
Whew, that BT code went quick – well done to the lucky reader who managed to redeem it! As usual, the PS5 stock trackers on Twitter are also holding BT PS5 code giveaways, so if you weren’t able to redeem ours, try your hand over there.
As mentioned earlier, make sure that you’ve registered your interest on the BT website to get a code at the next drop.
The PS5 is still in stock at BT.
