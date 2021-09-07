✕ Close Trailer for Play Like Never Before | PS5

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Ace Studio. It could drop at Very, Amazon and Game this week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. September has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio and ShopTo, while Currys PC World sent out its PS5 VIP pass codes all in the first week. Yesterday, BT also dropped its haul of consoles.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

