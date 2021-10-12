The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Game and Amazon could restock consoles today – how to get a console
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Amazon, Smyths Toys, Argos and more
UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Game and Amazon today. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage caused the production of Sony’s next-generation console to slow to a crawl. New stock is still difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly.
September was a mixed bag when it came to PS5 restocks, but was still much better than June and July. Although not as good as August, we still saw some hefty drops at Very, BT, EE, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys and Game. We had 10 drops to end the month of September. The question now, is, will October be any good? It doesn’t look too peachy so far. This month, we’ve only seen online restocks from AO.com, BT, and ShopTo, plus an in-store drop at Smyths Toys.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
When was the last Amazon PS5 restock?
We’re also predicting a restock at Amazon today or tomorrow. This one’s based on previous restock patterns, rather than from vaguely concrete release dates, like the ones provided by Game.
We know that Amazon usually drops stock in two-week intervals, and the last restock was at the end of September. It did, however, break this pattern last month, when it went a whole six weeks without a restock. Let’s hope there’s no repeat of those tragic scenes. If the consoles don’t drop by 10am, it’s unlikely to drop today, so keep an eye on the time.
Game PS5 bundles could drop today
Last week, Game updated its PS5 bundles page with new release dates of 21 October. This means that 21 October is the last possible date that your PS5 will be shipped out to you if you successfully secure one at a drop between now and then.
The retailer usually drops stock roughly a week and a half prior to the stated release date, so expect a restock any day now. It might even drop today, according to @PS5StockAlertUK. If it does, expect it to drop between 9am and 10am.
What PS5 stock drops could we see today?
Goooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of PS5 stock tracking action. While yesterday was a pretty quiet one in terms of retailer drops, we’re hoping Amazon and Game will drop a few hefty bags of consoles this morning.
As usual, we’ll be here all day, bringing the live stock updates to you as and when we get them. If there’s a drop, you’ll be the first to know.
Live blog signing off
That brings another day of fruitless PS5 hunting to a close. Unfortunately the Game, John Lewis and Amazon restocks have yet to materialise. But don’t lose hope, because we’re now more sure of the Game restock happening tomorrow, 12 October. We’ll see you then!
What’s different about the PS5 digital edition?
If you weren’t aware, there are two versions of PS5. The only difference between them is that the PS5 digital edition does not have a disc drive, whereas the regular PS5, also known as the disc edition, does.
This means games have to be downloaded to the digital edition before they can be played. It also means this console is slightly slimmer than the disc edition, but equally tall and deep. The disc edition measures 390 x 104 x 260mm, while the digital edition is 390 x 92 x 260mm.
Lacking a disc drive also means the digital edition is cheaper, with a recommended retail price of £359.99, compared to £449.99 for the disc edition. They otherwise perform in exactly the same way.
The best accessories for your new PS5
If you’ve managed to find a PS5, or just want to get ahead of the game, then we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories for the new console. These include a charging dock for your controllers, an HD camera, headphones, additional storage, a deal on PlayStation Plus, and much more besides.
As a taster, here are some of the top accessories to buy for your PS5:
- Best controller – PS5 dualsense controller: £56.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best charging dock – PS5 dualsense charging station: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best camera – PS5 HD camera: £40.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best headphones – PS5 pulse 3D wireless headset: £89.99, Currys.co.uk
- Best remote control – PS5 media remote: £24, Amazon.co.uk
