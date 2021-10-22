The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Amazon restock could drop next week – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Currys, Very, Asda and more
UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Amazon next week. It could drop a second time this afternoon. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched almost a whole year ago, in November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow substantially. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly.
September was a mixed bag when it came to PS5 restocks, but was still much better than June and July. Although not a patch on the sunlit uplands of August, we still saw some consistent drops last month at Very, BT, EE, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys and Game. We had 10 drops to end the month of September. The question now is, how is October going? The news hasn’t looked great so far. This month, we’ve only seen online restocks from AO.com, BT, and ShopTo, with Game joining the gang on Tuesday last week, plus an in-store drop at Smyths Toys.
But don’t lose hope. This week, we’ve seen drops at Asda, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys and Game, so it’s finally starting to pick up. If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
When could Amazon PS5 stock drop?
Amazon used to have a very easy to track restock pattern, but it seems to have been hit with a bit of a stock shortage recently. It usually drops stock once every two weeks, but after dropping consoles once in August, it waiting a whole six weeks before restocking again.
We’re hopeful for another restock sometime next week. If one happens, expect it to take place on Tuesday or Wednesday.
When was the last Currys PC World PS5 restock?
Currys rarely ever sells the PS5 in its stores or online for everyone to buy, instead preferring to dish out the coveted console via its now-closed VIP pass draw system. Some PS5s are occasionally spotted on the shelves in some local stores, but you have to be extremely lucky.
The retailer last had an in-store drop on 25 August. Customers without a VIP code were able to go into one of 80 local Currys stores and pick up a PS5.
For those waiting for a VIP code – they were last sent out on 14 October, so don’t expect another batch of codes until next week at the earliest.
How does EE PS5 add to plan work?
EE last had a PS5 restock on 28 September. To get a PS5 from EE, you need to be in a 12-month or longer pay monthly contract. You’ll be able to buy the PS5 for £40 a month through the Add to Plan process. There are also bundles available for £45 or £50 a month, containing PS5 accessories.
The website doesn’t always work super well, so we’d recommend trying to check out using the app when stock goes live.
Register your interest if you’re an EE customer to find out when more stock is made available.
Could Scan PS5 consoles restock soon?
Scan last had a PS5 restock on 9 September, and it was one of the strangest drops we’ve ever seen. Unlike most retailers, who just update their PS5 product page with a nice little “Add to basket” button, customers who wanted a console had to contact Scan through the live chat system and ask for a PS5, as reported by @PS5StockAlertUK.
Scan doesn’t seem to get a huge amount of stock, so it’s hard to predict drops at the retailer. If you contact Scan’s customer services through the live chat system now, you’ll see the following message:
ShopTo could drop more PS5 stock this weekend
Unlike the majority of PS5 stockists, who prefer releasing batches of new consoles on a weekday, ShopTo tends to spread the PlayStation joy on a Saturday or a Sunday.
The retailer last dropped stock on Sunday 17 October at 3:25pm. It’s worth keeping an eye out for stock drops at ShopTo between the hours of 1pm and 4pm in the afternoon.
When was the last Very PS5 restock?
Very last dropped the PS5 on Tuesday 19 October, so we aren’t expecting another restock from the retailer for a while now. It usually only has one or two drops per month, but the drops have been slowing down in pace since September. The drop on Tuesday lasted a whole three hours.
If you’re ever struggling to secure a console from Very, we’d recommend checking out sister website Littlewoods, who sells PS5s as well – albeit at a more expensive price point.
What PS5 stock drops could we see today?
Goooooooood morning PS5 hunters and happy Friday! After such a packed week of PS5 drops, you might be thinking to yourself – surely we can’t get any more?
In the world of PS5 restocks, we’ve learned never to say never. So this morning, we’ve got a very, very tentative eye on Smyths Toys. Stick around and we’ll bring you the live updates as they happen.
