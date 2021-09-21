The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Latest restock dates from Amazon, John Lewis, Game, Smyth’s Toys and more- How to buy
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Amazon, Very, Smyths Toys, and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game and Amazon today. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is tricky to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out in the blink of an eye.
August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. This month has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio, ShopTo, Currys PC World, BT, Smyths Toys,Game, Very and Argos all taking place, plus Smyths had another one yesterday.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
When could EE PS5 stock drop?
EE last had a restock on 3 September. While the drops at the retailer haven’t been as fruitful as the ones in August (there were about five last month), the retailer is expected to have at least one more drop this September.
Here’s the catch: Only EE pay monthly customers will be able to buy a PS5 from the retailer, with customers needing to be on a 12-month or longer contract. The network provider doesn’t sell the digital edition console, only the PS5 disc edition (£40 a month for 11 months), but you can also get a PS5 disc edition bundle with an additional dualsense controller (£45 a month for 11
John Lewis PS5 restock date reportedly pushed back (again)
John Lewis & Partners hasn’t had a restock since 3 August, and it was actually rumoured to drop earlier this month. That date was pushed back to the end of September, and now, according to one PS5 stock tracker, it’s been pushed back again! The @PS5StockAlertUK stock tracker is suggesting that the restock could take place in the second week of October.
It’s not a retailer we’d count on either way. Drops are usually pretty short, lasting a few minutes, if that, and they also drop pretty early on in the morning, so you’d have to be a real morning person to buy it without being a groucho.
Could Amazon PS5 stock finally drop today?
It’s been six whole weeks since Amazon last had a restock, and we’re a little concerned. Has anyone gone in to check on the retailer? Amazon hasn’t had a drop for such a long time that we’ve started putting up MISSING posters around The Independent offices. Usually Amazon drops a couple of times a month, and did so three or four times in August, so we have no idea what’s going on. It does seem to drop on a Tuesday or Wednesday though, so watch out for a restock.
Since July, you’ve had to be a Prime subscriber to buy a PS5 from the online retailer. If you aren’t one, we’d suggest signing up for a 30-day free trial. Amazon usually updates its product description page with a note about Prime exclusivity prior to a drop, so watch out for that. If it does drop today, expect it sometime between 8:30am and 10am.
What time could Game PS5 consoles drop today?
Last week, we broke the news that Game had updated its PS5 bundles page with new release dates of 30 September. That means the retailer could drop another batch of consoles either today, tomorrow or Thursday, seeing as it tends to drop stock a week and a half before the date. It last dropped stock on a Tuesday at 11:45pm – the latest it’s ever dropped stock in recent times.
The retailer usually tweets out an alert before the stock goes live, so make sure to keep an eye on Game’s Twitter page, as well as on the liveblog for links to buy the console the second it drops.
Game didn’t drop any digital consoles last week, and these still haven’t been uploaded onto the bundles page. You can see all of the PS5 bundles available below ahead of the restock.
Where could the PS5 drop today?
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of PlayStation stock sniffing. If you weren’t with us yesterday, Smyths Toys had an unexpected Monday restock. It was fairly unusual for the retailer, who tends to drop stock deeper into the week. But hey, we’re not complaining!
That’s all folks!
It’s a goodbye from us here on the PS5 stock liveblog for the day, but we hope you’ve found it useful.
We only got one drop today, from Smyths Toys, but one is better than nothing.
Did you manage to get your hands on a PS5 today? We hope you did, but if not, don’t stress – we’ll be back tomorrow with more PS5 stock liveblogging.
Amazon is among the brands we suspect could restock this week, but we’ll make sure to update the blog with any other drops that may occur across all major UK retailers.
